Highlights: USWNT v. Ireland, Match 2 (En Español)

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/wvt7nzfr5from1wnismi
Rivals Five-Star: Breaking down the offensive linemen
  • Greg Smith, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
  • Greg Smith, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
PGA: Rocket Mortgage Classic - First Round
Rocket Classic 2025 prize money: Full payout from $9.6 million purse
Claude Giroux, Andy Greene
Giroux re-signs with Senators; Blue Jackets lock up Fabbro to 4-year, $16.5M contract

Top Clips

nbc_soc_usagoal4_250629.jpg
Thompson clinches another 4-0 USWNT win v. Ireland
nbc_soc_usagoal3_250629.jpg
Ryan extends USWNT lead over Ireland to 3-0
nbc_soc_usagoal2_250629.jpg
Rodriguez doubles USWNT’s lead over Ireland

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/wvt7nzfr5from1wnismi
Rivals Five-Star: Breaking down the offensive linemen
  • Greg Smith, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
  • Greg Smith, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
PGA: Rocket Mortgage Classic - First Round
Rocket Classic 2025 prize money: Full payout from $9.6 million purse
Claude Giroux, Andy Greene
Giroux re-signs with Senators; Blue Jackets lock up Fabbro to 4-year, $16.5M contract

Top Clips

nbc_soc_usagoal4_250629.jpg
Thompson clinches another 4-0 USWNT win v. Ireland
nbc_soc_usagoal3_250629.jpg
Ryan extends USWNT lead over Ireland to 3-0
nbc_soc_usagoal2_250629.jpg
Rodriguez doubles USWNT’s lead over Ireland

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: USWNT v. Ireland, Match 2 (En Español)

June 29, 2025 05:01 PM
The U.S. Women's National Team delivered another four-goal shutout against Ireland in a Sunday friendly match.

Latest Clips

nbc_soc_usagoal4_250629.jpg
52
Thompson clinches another 4-0 USWNT win v. Ireland
nbc_soc_usagoal3_250629.jpg
01:18
Ryan extends USWNT lead over Ireland to 3-0
nbc_soc_usagoal2_250629.jpg
01:17
Rodriguez doubles USWNT’s lead over Ireland
nbc_golf_pga_padraigharrington_250629.jpg
01:34
Harrington: Had ‘right breaks’ at U.S. Senior Open
nbc_golf_pga_ussenioropenrd4hl_250629.jpg
07:45
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Senior Open, Final Round
nbc_soc_usagoal1_250629.jpg
01:03
Biyendolo volleys USWNT up 1-0 over Ireland
nbc_golf_dpwthighlights_250629.jpg
03:01
Highlights: 2025 Italian Open, Final Round
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250629.jpg
02:06
Cup drivers recap Atlanta race won by Elliott
nbc_nas_cupatlanta_250628.jpg
14:42
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta
the_wick_338.jpg
25:48
Highlights: Pro Motocross Round 5, The Wick 338
nbc_moto_superbikeridgerace1_250628.jpg
07:19
HLs: MotoAmerica Superbikes, The Ridge Race 1
nbc_golf_gc_penske_250628.jpg
01:07
Can Potgieter seal the deal on first PGA Tour win?
cink.jpg
11:49
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_gc_potgieterintvdesk_250628.jpg
02:33
Potgieter: ‘Anything can happen’ on Sunday
nbc_lpga_dowround3hl_250628.jpg
07:08
Highlights: 2025 Dow Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_rocketclassicrd3_250628.jpg
11:56
Highlights: 2025 Rocket Classic, Third Round
nbc_moto_ridersaid_250628.jpg
09:48
What riders said after The Wick 338
250_recap_southwick.jpg
08:41
Deegan earns ‘pressure free’ Southwick sweep
450_recap_southwick.jpg
08:26
Jett’s execution at gate drop commands Round 5 win
nbc_moto_kitchenintv_250628.jpg
46
Kitchen overcame ‘too much fluid’ for podium
nbc_moto_vialleintv_250628.jpg
39
Vialle ‘can’t wait’ for Redbud after strong podium
nbc_moto_deeganintv_250628.jpg
47
Deegan on what’s next after Southwick: ‘Fortnite’
nbc_moto_jettlawrenceintv_250628.jpg
01:38
Jett: ‘I just have to focus on each race’
nbc_moto_tomacintv_250628.jpg
41
Tomac: ‘Needed to be a better rider’ at Southwick
nbc_moto_lawrenceintv_250628.jpg
46
H. Lawrence proud of progression in Pro Motocross
nbc_nas_trucklimerock_250628.jpg
14:23
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Lime Rock
nbc_nas_nxsatlanta_250627.jpg
09:35
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Atlanta on The CW
nbc_golf_morikawaandhlsv2_250627.jpg
05:43
New putter gives Morikawa confidence on greens
nbc_gc_willgordonsegment_250627.jpg
02:52
Emotional Gordon maintains card with clutch finish
nbc_golf_senioropenrd2_250627.jpg
10:42
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Senior Open, Round 2