 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 Walker Cup - Previews
How to watch: Live streams for Walker Cup, Portland Classic, more
AUTO: JUL 09 NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400
Team Penske, Wood Brothers swap crew chiefs
Aer Lingus College Football Classic - Notre Dame v Navy
Notre Dame’s long travel day foreshadows Sundays off all season; DT Gabriel Rubio injures knee

Top Clips

nbc_moto_gp_martinftrv2_230828.jpg
Martin believes he deserves a MotoGP factory seat
nbc_bfa_bonusclipv2_230828.jpg
Holley: Magic better than Curry, ‘not even close’
nbcs_roto_joshjacobs_230828.jpg
Should LV’s Jacobs go in the early second round?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 Walker Cup - Previews
How to watch: Live streams for Walker Cup, Portland Classic, more
AUTO: JUL 09 NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400
Team Penske, Wood Brothers swap crew chiefs
Aer Lingus College Football Classic - Notre Dame v Navy
Notre Dame’s long travel day foreshadows Sundays off all season; DT Gabriel Rubio injures knee

Top Clips

nbc_moto_gp_martinftrv2_230828.jpg
Martin believes he deserves a MotoGP factory seat
nbc_bfa_bonusclipv2_230828.jpg
Holley: Magic better than Curry, ‘not even close’
nbcs_roto_joshjacobs_230828.jpg
Should LV’s Jacobs go in the early second round?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

PIT's Johnson or Pickens the better fantasy WR?

August 28, 2023 05:09 PM
The Rotoworld Football Show crew compares Diontae Johnson's and George Pickens's fantasy value, as well as James Cook's role among the Buffalo Bills' running backs.