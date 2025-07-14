 Skip navigation
MX 2025 Rd 07 Spring Creek Haiden Deegan 01.JPG
Motocross 2025 250 results, highlights, finish at Spring Creek: Haiden Deegan, Jeremy Martin split motos
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Olympics: Womens Gymnastics Practice
2025 U.S. Classic gymnastics: how to watch, field, preview
Greg Sankey
The SEC and Big Ten currently are at a standstill over the College Football Playoff format

Top Clips

nbc_roto_jauanjennings_250714.jpg
Report: 49ers’ Jennings wants new deal or a trade
nbc_roto_najeeharris_250714.jpg
Report: Harris (eye) expected to play Week 1
nbc_cyc_btpstage11prev_250714.jpg
Merlier, Milan are ‘headliners’ of Stage 11

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MX 2025 Rd 07 Spring Creek Haiden Deegan 01.JPG
Motocross 2025 250 results, highlights, finish at Spring Creek: Haiden Deegan, Jeremy Martin split motos
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Olympics: Womens Gymnastics Practice
2025 U.S. Classic gymnastics: how to watch, field, preview
Greg Sankey
The SEC and Big Ten currently are at a standstill over the College Football Playoff format

Top Clips

nbc_roto_jauanjennings_250714.jpg
Report: 49ers’ Jennings wants new deal or a trade
nbc_roto_najeeharris_250714.jpg
Report: Harris (eye) expected to play Week 1
nbc_cyc_btpstage11prev_250714.jpg
Merlier, Milan are ‘headliners’ of Stage 11

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Aiyuk may start 2025 season on PUP list

July 14, 2025 03:09 PM
Patrick Daugherty gives an update on Brandon Aiyuk's potential lack of availability to start the 2025 season and where fantasy managers could look to if the 49ers wide receiver misses some time.

nbc_roto_bijanrobinson_250710.jpg
01:10
Robinson: ATL has ‘outlandish goals’ for run game
nbc_roto_titansrbs_v2_250709.jpg
01:24
Pollard, Spears expected to have even reps in TEN
nbc_roto_dakprescott_250709.jpg
01:20
Prescott says he’s ‘fully healthy’ entering camp
nbc_roto_lutherburdeniii_250708.jpg
01:20
Burden III expected to be ready for Bears camp
nbc_roto_terrymclaurinv2_250707.jpg
01:30
McLaurin carries ‘risk’ amid contract situation
nbc_roto_tuatagovailoa_250707.jpg
01:08
Tua’s health in 2025 may shape McDaniels’ future
nbc_roto_watt_250702.jpg
01:03
Watt in a contract standoff with Steelers
nbc_roto_watson_250702.jpg
01:16
Report: Watson could return to practice by October
nbc_roto_darrenwaller_250701.jpg
01:34
Projecting Waller’s fantasy value with Dolphins
nbc_roto_rodgers_250701.jpg
01:41
Rodgers, Smith finding ‘middle ground’ for offense
nbc_roto_chargers_250630.jpg
01:20
Chargers passing attack ‘won’t be stunted’ in 2025
nbc_roto_jonnusmith_250630.jpg
01:32
Smith’s value takes hit with trade to Steelers
nbc_roto_emekaegbukarole_250625.jpg
01:25
Egbuka could have ‘big role’ in Buccaneers offense
nbc_roto_kennypickettstarter_250625.jpg
01:21
Johnson: Pickett expected to be Browns’ QB starter
nbc_roto_russellwilson_250624.jpg
01:34
Wilson says he signed with Giants due to Nabers
nbc_roto_chiefspassgame_250623.jpg
01:29
Chiefs emphasizing explosive passing plays in 2025
nbc_roto_raheemmostert3dback_250623.jpg
01:17
Mostert could be third-down back for Raiders
nbc_roto_kelce_250620.jpg
01:25
Kelce’s snap count may be similar to last season
nbc_roto_kylermurray_250619.jpg
01:13
Cardinals emphasizing Murray QB scrambles in 2025
nbc_roto_diontaejohnson_250618.jpg
01:13
Johnson ‘clear favorite’ to win Browns slot WR job
nbc_roto_travishunter_250618.jpg
01:17
Will Hunter play both offense and defense in NFL?
nbc_roto_reynolds_250717.jpg
01:35
‘Not much competition’ for Jets WR2 job
nbc_roto_camakers_250617.jpg
01:30
Akers could be insurance policy for Saints in 2025
nbc_roto_anthonyrichardson_250616.jpg
01:18
Fantasy impact of Colts’ Richardson this season
nbc_roto_rjharvey_250616.jpg
01:17
What does Broncos signing Dobbins mean for Harvey?
nbc_roto_travisetiennejr_250616.jpg
01:19
Why Etienne Jr. remains ‘default’ starter for Jags

nbc_roto_jauanjennings_250714.jpg
01:20
Report: 49ers’ Jennings wants new deal or a trade
nbc_roto_najeeharris_250714.jpg
01:22
Report: Harris (eye) expected to play Week 1
nbc_cyc_btpstage11prev_250714.jpg
02:36
Merlier, Milan are ‘headliners’ of Stage 11
nbc_roto_coltkeithlandenroupp_250714.jpg
02:09
Roupp, Keith need to be on more fantasy rosters
nbc_pft_mailbag_250714.jpg
09:13
PFT PM Mailbag: Giants’ QBs, collusion case latest
nbc_pft_NFLPA_lloydhowell_250714.jpg
12:39
Florio: NFLPA’s Howell statement is ‘predictable’
nbc_golf_wagnerflyover_250714.jpg
07:37
Recreating Lowry’s bunker shot at Portrush No. 1
nbc_roto_shanemcclanahan_250714.jpg
01:41
‘Fantasy ace’ McClanahan nearing return for Rays
sirianni.jpg
03:40
Sirianni focused on sustaining success, not repeat
nbc_pft_49ers_jennings_deal_250714.jpg
03:17
Jennings reportedly wants a new deal or a trade
nbc_roto_luisgil_250714.jpg
01:23
Yankees’ Gil makes first rehab start
USATSI_26045376_copy.jpg
06:50
Why 30 second-round draft picks remain unsigned
nbc_pft_browns_arrested_rookie_250714.jpg
04:56
Judkins is arrested on domestic battery charge
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250714.jpg
01:28
Top shots from 2025 Genesis Scottish Open
ClarkeLiveFrom.jpg
15:24
Clarke breaks down strategy at Royal Portrush
oly_xx_adaptivetrailer.jpg
02:20
ADAPTIVE: Team USA’s Paralympians road to glory
nbc_golf_darbonintv_250714.jpg
09:43
Darbon prepared for an ‘exciting week’ at The Open
nbc_cyc_tdfhealyintv_250714.jpg
01:12
Healy: Wearing yellow jersey is a ‘fairytale’
nbc_cyc_tdfkussintv_250714.jpg
02:02
Kuss ‘happy’ for teammate Yates after Stage 10 win
nbc_golf_rorydesk_250714.jpg
05:12
How important would a McIlroy win at The Open be?
nbc_cyc_tdfyatesintv_250714.jpg
01:40
Yates ‘was not really expecting’ to win Stage 10
nbc_golf_ireland_250714.jpg
02:17
Notable golf courses of Ireland, Northern Ireland
nbc_golf_ryanpeakeft_250714.jpg
14:27
Ride With Me: The Ryan Peake Story
nbc_cyc_tdfstage10finish_250714.jpg
11:42
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 10 finish
nbc_bte_wnbaimprovedplayer_250714.jpg
01:55
Thornton ‘the odds-on leader’ for WNBA’s MIP award
CMCRoto.jpg
02:32
Is Christian McCaffrey the best bet to win CPOY?
nbc_roto_vikingsfutures_250714(2).jpg
02:14
Evaluating Vikings futures and Super Bowl odds
nbc_bte_hrderby_250714.jpg
02:05
Who are best HR Derby bets outside of Raleigh?
nbc_roto_openchampionship_250714.jpg
01:59
How to find betting value for The Open
nbc_bte_lynxsky_250714.jpg
01:29
Will the Lynx cover against the Sky?