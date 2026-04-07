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NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Semifinal-South Carolina at Connecticut
Dawn Staley says it is time to move past Final Four skirmish with Geno Auriemma
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at San Francisco Giants
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Caleb Durbin, Garrett Mitchell and Caleb Kilian
Spring Breakout - Detroit Tigers v Pittsburgh Pirates
Dynasty Baseball Stock Watch: Seth Hernandez, James Tibbs III headline early-season risers

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Jokic ‘tremendous’ leading Nuggets into postseason
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Wembanyama suffers injury scare against 76ers
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Dell (knee) reportedly to be ready for Week 1

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What are the odds of Lamar bouncing back in 2026?

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