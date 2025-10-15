Lions RB Montgomery could receive more carries

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants
Eagles at Vikings prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Official Photo by St Andrews Links® @TheHomeofGolf
‘It’s magical': There’s no experience like the St. Andrews Links Collegiate
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs
Fantasy Baseball 2025 Second Base Breakdown: Brice Turang’s breakout and 2026 rankings

Top Clips

nbc_roto_djmoore_251015.jpg
Moore injury could lead to more targets for Burden
nbc_roto_rashee_251015.jpg
Rice could have ‘WR1 fantasy value going forward’
nbc_ffhh_chasebrownjaylenwarren_251015.jpg
Start Warren, sit Brown in Week 7 fantasy lineups

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants
Eagles at Vikings prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Official Photo by St Andrews Links® @TheHomeofGolf
‘It’s magical': There’s no experience like the St. Andrews Links Collegiate
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs
Fantasy Baseball 2025 Second Base Breakdown: Brice Turang’s breakout and 2026 rankings

Top Clips

nbc_roto_djmoore_251015.jpg
Moore injury could lead to more targets for Burden
nbc_roto_rashee_251015.jpg
Rice could have ‘WR1 fantasy value going forward’
nbc_ffhh_chasebrownjaylenwarren_251015.jpg
Start Warren, sit Brown in Week 7 fantasy lineups

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Watch Now

Lions RB Montgomery could receive more carries

October 15, 2025 02:11 PM
Kyle Dvorchak elaborates on Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell's desire to "balance out the backfield" by utilizing running back David Montgomery more alongisde starter Jahmyr Gibbs.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_djmoore_251015.jpg
01:14
Moore injury could lead to more targets for Burden
nbc_roto_rashee_251015.jpg
01:11
Rice could have ‘WR1 fantasy value going forward’
nbc_roto_garrettwilson_251014.jpg
01:31
Jets star WR Wilson to miss time with knee injury
nbc_roto_swift_251014.jpg
01:25
Bears RB Swift ‘can survive negative game script’
nbc_roto_drakelondon_251014.jpg
01:37
Falcons WR London ‘could be elite’ going forward
nbc_roto_bijan_251014.jpg
01:35
Falcons RB Robinson’s early success ‘sustainable’
nbc_roto_pukanacua_251013.jpg
01:39
WR Adams ‘clear beneficiary’ from Nacua’s injury
nbc_roto_callahan_251013.jpg
01:48
Will QB Ward benefit from Titans firing Callahan?
nbc_roto_embuka_251013.jpg
01:38
Bucs WR room ‘messy’ with Egbuka injured
nbc_rfs_camskattebov3_251010.jpg
01:17
Skattebo ‘working out beautifully’ in fantasy
nbc_rfs_macjones_251010.jpg
58
49ers, Jones ‘in pretty good spot’ vs. Buccaneers
nbc_rfs_saquonbarkley_251010.jpg
01:22
Barkley faces ‘tough’ path to weekly RB1 numbers
nbc_rfs_jaxsondart_251010.jpg
01:04
Dart’s rushing prowess boosts his fantasy upside
saints.jpg
01:29
Miller a worthy fantasy flex if Kamara misses time
nbc_roto_chrisgodwin_251009.jpg
01:28
Upgrade Bucs’ fantasy WRs if Godwin misses Week 6
nbc_roto_strange_251008.jpg
01:19
Long will get more touches with Strange injured
nbc_roto_barkley_251008.jpg
01:07
Saquon is a top-five fantasy RB ahead of Week 6
nbc_roto_jaylenwarren_251008.jpg
01:04
Steelers’ Warren mid-range RB2 heading into Week 6
nbc_roto_jacorymerrittV2_251006.jpg
01:36
Croskey-Merritt a fantasy RB2 after big Week 5
nbc_roto_emekaegbuka_251006.jpg
01:35
Egbuka has reached ‘Puka Nacua point’ as rookie
nbc_roto_chubahubbard_251003.jpg
01:14
How could Hubbard’s calf injury benefit Dowdle?
nbc_roto_kendrickbourne_251003.jpg
01:16
Can Bourne be counted on in fantasy going forward?
nbc_roto_matthewstafford_251003.jpg
01:07
Dvorchak: ‘Put some respect on Stafford’s name’
nbc_roto_waller_251002.jpg
01:21
TE Waller is enticing streamer in fantasy football
nbc_rfs_dillongabriel_251001.jpg
01:09
Gabriel starting ‘downgrade’ for Browns WRs, TEs
nbc_rfs_braelonallen_251001.jpg
01:10
How will Allen’s knee injury impact Hall, Jets?
nbc_rfs_treybenson_251001.jpg
01:13
Benson injury boosts Demercado, Carter stock
nbc_roto_buckyirving_250930.jpg
01:32
Stay tuned on Irving’s injury status
nbc_roto_tyreekhill_250930.jpg
01:37
Fantasy fallout for Dolphins amid Hill injury
nbc_roto_pickens_250929.jpg
01:25
Pickens’ fantasy upside is contingent on Lamb

Latest Clips

nbc_ffhh_chasebrownjaylenwarren_251015.jpg
11:03
Start Warren, sit Brown in Week 7 fantasy lineups
nbc_ffhh_blinddatemikeevans_251015.jpg
05:07
Buccaneers’ Evans is a fantasy buy-low target
nbc_golf_rexlavclip_251015.jpg
06:47
PGA Tour has ‘untapped potential’ internationally
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251015.jpg
02:25
Maye worth an MVP bet with Patriots atop AFC East
nbc_ffhh_williams_henry_jennings_251015.jpg
06:45
Can Lions’ Williams be trusted in Week 7 lineups?
nbc_ffhh_ashtonjeanty_251015.jpg
02:01
LV’s Jeanty among fantasy’s top RBs since Week 4
nbc_ffhh_blinddategibbs_251015.jpg
04:37
Consider trading away Lions’ Gibbs in fantasy?
nbc_dls_dolphinslatest_251015.jpg
12:53
Has Tua earned right to criticize team publicly?
nbc_ffhh_justinfields_251015.jpg
07:04
Fields a fantasy QB1 in Week 7 despite struggles
nbc_bte_week8bets_251015.jpg
02:04
Take RB Blaylock’s under, Arkansas this weekend
nbc_ffhh_rashee_rice_WR_25105.jpg
02:30
Chiefs’ Rice a top-20 fantasy WR for season debut
nbc_ffhh_jcm_251015.jpg
02:31
‘Time to trade’ for Croskey-Merritt in fantasy
nbc_bte_uscnd_251015_copy.jpg
02:07
Can USC cover spread against Notre Dame?
nbc_golf_dpindia_251015.jpg
03:26
DP World India Championship presents challenges
nbc_bte_psuiowa_251015.jpg
01:50
Target under when Iowa hosts struggling Penn State
nbc_golf_rorytakes_251015.jpg
08:41
McIlroy wants to ‘shift narrative’ of Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_standrewsfinal_251015.jpg
07:06
Highlights: St Andrews Links Collegiate, Round 3
olemissqbthumbnailvod.jpg
01:47
Will Ole Miss QB Chambliss stay hot vs. Georgia?
miamithumbnailrb.jpg
01:36
Bet on Miami RB Brown to rush for under 38.5 yards
nbc_fnia_branchsuspended_251015.jpg
03:47
Branch getting suspended ‘tough blow’ for Lions
nbc_fnia_callahanfired_251015.jpg
04:55
Dungy: Titans fired Callahan ‘a little too soon’
aaronrodgerssteelersravensthumbnail.jpg
13:27
Are 1-5 Ravens or 4-1 Steelers a bigger surprise?
nbc_fnia_kcdefdet_251013.jpg
06:44
Are the Chiefs ‘back’ as Super Bowl contenders?
nbc_fnia_eaglesorbillsconcern_251015.jpg
07:38
Eagles, Bills showing concerning signs
nbc_fnia_snfpreview_251015.jpg
05:40
How McCaffrey can be the difference vs. Atlanta
nbc_golf_trophypres_251015.jpg
03:45
California, Princeton lift St Andrews Links trophy
251015pacific.jpg
01:37
Who wins the Pacific Division this season?
nbc_bte_coltschargers_251015.jpg
01:26
Injury reports dictate Colts-Chargers outcomes
nbc_oly_gymfeature_251015.jpg
18:27
U.S. women’s gymnastics team selection for worlds
michaelvick.jpg
06:22
Trivia: Who were last two lefty QBs to face off?