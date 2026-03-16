Fields fills 'big need' for Chiefs' QB depth

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2026 March Madness odds and predictions: a Breakdown of the Opening Round in the East Region including Upsets
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Michael Mosiman (broken hand) out of the remainder of Supercross after a practice crash
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
2026 SuperMotocross Round 10, Birmingham: Top finishes, previous winners, historic results, who to watch
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Top Clips
Could Bulls select Arizona’s Burries in NBA draft?
Will Chicago be happier if Bears, Bulls win title?
How Goedert’s new deal impacts Brown’s status
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA All-Star Game
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Paralympics
Paralympics
Paralympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Highlights
News
More
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2026 March Madness odds and predictions: a Breakdown of the Opening Round in the East Region including Upsets
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Michael Mosiman (broken hand) out of the remainder of Supercross after a practice crash
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
2026 SuperMotocross Round 10, Birmingham: Top finishes, previous winners, historic results, who to watch
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Top Clips
Could Bulls select Arizona’s Burries in NBA draft?
Will Chicago be happier if Bears, Bulls win title?
How Goedert’s new deal impacts Brown’s status
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA All-Star Game
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Paralympics
Paralympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Highlights
News
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
Watch Now
Fields fills 'big need' for Chiefs' QB depth
March 16, 2026 03:27 PM
Patrick Daugherty and Kyle Dvorchak break down the Jets reportedly trading Justin Fields to the Chiefs, highlighting how it was a "big need" for Kansas City to add to their QB room.
Related Videos
01:38
How Goedert’s new deal impacts Brown’s status
01:27
White has opportunity to be fantasy relevant
01:39
Smith can be a floor raiser for Jets playmakers
01:27
Jones’ Achilles remains a concern returning to IND
01:20
Doubs has Top-24 fantasy potential with Patriots
01:57
Can Walker stay healthy to reach 1000 yards in KC?
01:25
Dowdle must overcome Warren for fantasy relevance
01:31
Robinson has ‘great’ fantasy upside with Titans
01:28
Evans still capable of fantasy WR1 output in SF
01:20
Tua is a ‘small upgrade’ for ATL’s skill players
01:20
Downs, Warren can ‘shine’ amid Pierce re-signing
01:34
Can Willis become a ‘top 12' fantasy QB with MIA?
01:13
TE Smith can regain fantasy value with right team
01:27
Moore joins ‘fantasy-friendly’ offense with Bills
01:20
Diggs still has more left in tank after release
01:43
Murray could ‘easily’ revive career with Vikings
01:41
What’s next for Hall after franchise tag?
01:32
Teams will want veteran RB Jones at ‘right price’
01:30
How Eagles’ Smith can reach ‘new levels’ in 2026
01:40
Sadiq runs fastest 40 by TE in combine history
01:39
Dvorchak thinks Carr will come out of retirement
01:55
Richardson ‘lottery ticket’ entering fourth season
01:42
McCarthy has ‘tough road’ heading into next season
01:37
Will Jaguars trade Thomas Jr. this offseason?
01:32
Which teams could be interested in adding Murray?
01:33
What is Pickens’ outlook if he returns to Dallas?
01:28
Pitts showed ‘vast improvement’ last season
01:30
Where will Cousins go after being released by ATL?
01:29
Will Simpson be a first-round pick in NFL draft?
01:32
Why Chiefs could pursue free agent RB Etienne Jr.
Latest Clips
04:32
Could Bulls select Arizona’s Burries in NBA draft?
01:51
Will Chicago be happier if Bears, Bulls win title?
01:28
Is PHI window for good Brown trade deal closing?
12:22
Bilas wonders if Duke can overcome injuries
07:01
Will Doncic make All-NBA First Team this year?
01:15
Who will Bucks turn to amid Giannis’ injury
01:34
Team USA players to watch ahead of new MLB season
04:57
Will Bane lead Magic to win over Hawks on Peacock?
09:56
How can Buzelis be more complete player for Bulls?
08:59
Should players get technical for flopping in NBA?
02:16
Would Beecham rather be fan of Knicks or Hornets?
07:07
Simms’ QB draft rankings: No. 5 Garrett Nussmeier
05:40
Simms’ QB draft rankings: No. 4 Joey Aguilar
05:40
Reported Fields trade a ‘win-win’ for Chiefs, Jets
13:58
Simms’ QB draft rankings: No. 3 Behren Morton
14:39
Simms’ QB draft rankings: No. 2 Ty Simpson
18:13
Simms’ QB draft rankings: No. 1 Fernando Mendoza
01:34
Report: Chiefs acquire Fields from Jets
01:40
Could Lakers upset Rockets in Houston on Peacock?
01:31
Bet on Magic to cover against Hawks on Peacock
02:16
Duke, Michigan may be on March Madness upset alert
01:58
Which No. 2 seed teams can topple Michigan, Duke?
02:12
Duke among favorites to reach men’s Final Four
06:52
How Maize Rage has risen with May’s Michigan team
06:17
Tua will ‘put pressure’ on Penix in Atlanta
07:54
Sources: Brown trade feels inevitable
10:53
Does Adams or Evans have better case for HOF?
03:58
Why Vikings QB1 battle will be so compelling
08:18
Source: Rams explored trading Adams in Brown talks
04:52
Source: Rams back out of Brown trade talks
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue