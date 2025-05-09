 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Truist Championship 2025 - Round Two
Truist Championship 2025: Third-round tee times, pairings and how to watch
PNC Championship - Round Two
Charlie Woods fails to make it out of local qualifying for U.S. Open
Truist Championship 2025 - Round Two
Keith Mitchell leads Shane Lowry by one entering weekend at Truist Championship

Top Clips

nbc_roto_huntergreene_250509.jpg
Reds, Greene ‘avoid disaster’ with groin strain
nbc_roto_cadehorton_250509.jpg
Cubs calling up Horton to replace Imanaga
nbc_roto_devers_250509.jpg
Devers tells Red Sox he won’t move to first base

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Truist Championship 2025 - Round Two
Truist Championship 2025: Third-round tee times, pairings and how to watch
PNC Championship - Round Two
Charlie Woods fails to make it out of local qualifying for U.S. Open
Truist Championship 2025 - Round Two
Keith Mitchell leads Shane Lowry by one entering weekend at Truist Championship

Top Clips

nbc_roto_huntergreene_250509.jpg
Reds, Greene ‘avoid disaster’ with groin strain
nbc_roto_cadehorton_250509.jpg
Cubs calling up Horton to replace Imanaga
nbc_roto_devers_250509.jpg
Devers tells Red Sox he won’t move to first base

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

49ers will put ball in McCaffrey's hands in 2025

May 9, 2025 02:39 PM
Klay Kubiak's comments about Christian McCaffrey's workload are building buzz around the 49ers RB's fantasy ceiling for 2025.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_hunter_250509.jpg
01:15
Hunter reportedly practicing mainly with offense
nbc_roto_etienne_250508.jpg
01:18
Jaguars reportedly ‘not so high’ on RB Etienne Jr.
nbc_roto_pickens_250507.jpg
01:23
Pickens trade to Cowboys boosts his fantasy stock
nbc_roto_goedert_250507.jpg
01:10
Eagles restructure Goedert’s contract for 2025
nbc_roto_pitt_250507.jpg
01:07
Falcons expect Pitts to ‘take a big jump’ in 2025
nbc_roto_zayflowers_250506.jpg
01:39
Flowers can take another step forward for Ravens
nbc_roto_brianrobinson_250506.jpg
01:37
Robinson reportedly a ‘surprising’ trade candidate
nbc_roto_mattstafford_250505.jpg
01:18
How much longer will QB Stafford play for Rams?
nbc_roto_tankdellv2_250505.jpg
01:22
Fantasy implications of Dell likely missing season
nbc_roto_texanswrs_250502.jpg
01:31
Rookies Higgins, Noel great fits in Texans WR room
nbc_roto_camward_250502.jpg
01:19
Titans’ Ward won’t be a fantasy QB1 right away
nbc_roto_jaxsondart_250502.jpg
01:04
Giants’ Dart can eventually become a fantasy QB1
nbc_roto_drakelondon_250501.jpg
01:14
Falcons’ London to shine with Penix Jr. in fantasy
nbc_roto_dobbins_250501.jpg
01:13
Dobbins’ LAC future unclear with Hampton, Harris
nbc_roto_saints_250430.jpg
01:35
Which quarterback boosts Saints’ fantasy appeal?
nbc_roto_darnold_250430.jpg
01:37
Darnold to take ’90 percent’ of snaps for Seahawks
nbc_roto_bech_250430.jpg
01:06
Bech should ‘immediately’ help Raiders offense
nbc_roto_judkins_v2_250429.jpg
01:25
How Judkins fits in Browns’ crowded backfield
nbc_roto_najeehampton_250429.jpg
01:32
Will Hampton or Harris be Chargers’ starting RB?
nbc_roto_henderson_250429.jpg
01:44
Stevenson’s presence impacts Henderson in fantasy
nbc_roto_camskattebo_250428.jpg
01:24
How RB Skattebo can make immediate impact
nbc_roto_shadeur_250428.jpg
01:33
What Sanders has to do to see the field for Browns
nbc_roto_cmc_250423.jpg
01:12
Can 49ers’ McCaffrey have a fantasy rebound year?
kirk_mpx.jpg
01:16
Cousins’ top fantasy landing spots: CLE, PIT, MIN
nbc_roto_jaylenwarren_250423.jpg
01:06
Warren’s fantasy value hinges on PIT’s draft moves
nbc_roto_jjmccarthy_250422.jpg
01:26
Will Vikings’ McCarthy be good fantasy QB in 2025?
nbc_roto_jagsrbs_250422.jpg
01:36
Etienne’s future unclear amid Jeanty to JAX rumors
nbc_roto_saintsqb_250421.jpg
01:22
Saints reportedly ‘hot and heavy’ on QB Dart
nbc_roto_jeantyraiders_250421.jpg
01:18
Raiders reportedly ‘in love’ with BSU’s Jeanty
nbc_roto_travishunter_250417.jpg
01:32
Hunter potentially could play WR, CB for Browns

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_huntergreene_250509.jpg
01:09
Reds, Greene ‘avoid disaster’ with groin strain
nbc_roto_cadehorton_250509.jpg
01:32
Cubs calling up Horton to replace Imanaga
nbc_roto_devers_250509.jpg
01:18
Devers tells Red Sox he won’t move to first base
nbc_golf_myrtlebeachrd2_250509.jpg
07:23
Highlights: Myrtle Beach Classic, Round 2
nbc_golf_roryint_250509.jpg
03:45
Rory: Trying to iron out mistakes before PGA Champ
nbc_dps_spikelee_250509.jpg
17:48
Knicks return home for Game 3 vs. Celtics
nbc_dps_bobcostas_250509.jpg
12:41
Dodgers have luxury to wait on Shohei pitching
cavseastchampbet.jpg
01:44
Cavs +375 ‘is appealing’ Eastern champion bet
nbc_roto_minnesotawarriors_v2_250509.jpg
01:46
Bet against Warriors sans Curry in G3 vs. Wolves
nbc_roto_celticsknicks_v2_250509.jpg
01:36
Take the points with red-hot Knicks in Game 3
nbc_rtf_rileyusc_250509.jpg
04:03
USC must be ‘a lot closer’ to the playoffs in 2026
nbc_rtf_alabama_250509.jpg
08:12
Can Alabama, Florida State bounce back in 2025?
nbc_rtf_cfbcommission_250509.jpg
08:22
Would Trump’s college sports commission help?
nbc_rtf_archmanning_250509.jpg
06:28
Is Texas QB Arch Manning as good as advertised?
nbc_rtf_michiganmooresuspension_250509.jpg
10:25
Michigan’s Moore suspension marks a change
nbc_pft_lichtv5_250509.jpg
09:13
Licht gets candid on drafting strong personalities
nbc_roto_europafinal_250509.jpg
01:30
Bet both teams to score in Europa League Final
torkelson.jpg
01:18
Torkelson’s age an advantage in AL CPOY market
nbc_roto_okcvden_250509.jpg
01:41
Bet Holmgren Over points now ‘playing more free’
easternconferencechampions.jpg
01:44
Cavs at +375 ‘is appealing’ Eastern champion bet
nbc_imsa_lagunasecatease_250509.jpg
01:10
IMSA prepares for a ‘masterclass’ at Laguna Seca
nbc_cyc_vueltastg6_250509.jpg
18:55
Highlights: La Vuelta Femenina 2025, Stage 6
nbc_pft_pope_250509.jpg
07:29
Sports world reacts to first American-born Pope
nbc_pft_clowney_250509.jpg
05:58
Where Clowney could continue his career
nbc_pft_fillintheblank_250509.jpg
09:19
Fill in the Blank: Offseason vibe check
nbc_pft_pickensprescott_250509.jpg
07:33
Pickens is ‘grateful’ to play with Prescott
nbc_pft_carter_250509.jpg
06:04
Carter reportedly will wear No. 51
nbc_pft_jeanty_250509.jpg
03:35
Jeanty among first-round picks inking rookie deals
nbc_pft_pickensperception_250509.jpg
14:19
Cowboys are Pickens’ ‘ultimate shot at redemption’
nbc_pft_wrmentality_250509.jpg
07:43
PIT got rid of ‘pebble in shoe’ trading Pickens