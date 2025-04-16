 Skip navigation
Top News

The Masters - Round Three
Maverick McNealy ready to listen, learn and lead as co-chair of the PGA Tour’s Player Advisory Council
Monday Night RAW
How to watch 2025 WWE WrestleMania 41: Schedule, stream info, match card, preview, John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes
The Masters - Final Round
Rory McIlroy’s peers have special appreciation for his Grand Slam accomplishment

Top Clips

nbc_pl_newcastlegoal5_2050416.jpg
Isak powers Newcastle 5-0 in front of Palace
nbc_pl_newcastlegoal4_250416.jpg
Schar makes it 4-0 for Newcastle against Palace
nbc_pl_newcatslegoal3_250416.jpg
Barnes drills Newcastle 3-0 ahead of Palace

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Dolphins 'not pursuing' trade for WR Hill

April 16, 2025 03:11 PM
Dolphins GM Chris Grier has no intention of trading start WR Tyreek Hill, but Denny Carter ponders the possibility and if any team would bark at the opportunity after posting career lows in 2024.

nbc_roto_markandrews_250416.jpg
01:15
Could Ravens trade Andrews during NFL draft?
nbc_roto_suttonbroncos_250415.jpg
01:40
Fantasy impact of Sutton’s extension with Broncos
nbc_roto_shadeursanders_250415.jpg
01:29
Sanders to attend private workout with Giants
nbc_roto_derekcarr_250414.jpg
01:18
Carr injury could save Sanders from draft ‘tumble’
nbc_roto_dakprescott_250414.jpg
01:12
Prescott’s injury limits fantasy potential
nbc_roto_hampton_250411.jpg
01:18
Hampton has potential to be a ‘ready-made’ RB1
nbc_roto_joeflacco_250411.jpg
01:11
Fantasy fallout of Flacco returning to Browns
nbc_roto_murray_250410.jpg
01:06
More QB rushes would give Murray ‘top-5 upside’
nbc_roto_lawrence_250410.jpg
01:18
‘Long way to go’ for Lawrence’s fantasy viability
nbc_roto_emekaegbuka_250409.jpg
01:07
Egbuka evokes comparisons to Lions’ St. Brown
nbc_roto_milroedraft_250408.jpg
01:45
Milroe will be a ‘project’ with any team
nbc_roto_hunterdraft_250408.jpg
01:09
What Hunter would bring to CLE if drafted at No. 2
nbc_roto_patriots_250407.jpg
01:10
Patriots reportedly could focus on RB in NFL draft
nbc_roto_cowboys_250407.jpg
01:08
Cowboys reportedly seek RB1 in 2025 NFL Draft
nbc_roto_treymcbride_250404.jpg
01:10
McBride becomes highest-paid TE in NFL history
nbc_roto_genosmith_250404.jpg
01:14
Smith to elevate Raiders’ pass catchers in fantasy
nbc_roto_chrisgodwin_250403.jpg
58
Bucs’ Godwin in line to play Week 1 of 2025 season
nbc_roto_rice_250403.jpg
01:07
Rice expected to be ready for Chiefs training camp
nbc_roto_jamesonwilliams_250402.jpg
01:06
How Lions’ Williams can outperform fantasy ADP
nbc_roto_garrettwilson_250402.jpg
01:16
Jets’ Wilson primed for ‘best season yet’ in 2025
nbc_roto_breecehall_250401.jpg
01:16
Jets’ Hall will have backfield competition in 2025
nbc_roto_goedert_250401.jpg
01:17
Goedert reportedly could be traded during draft
nbc_bte_coltsqbs_250331.jpg
01:12
Richardson and Jones will split first-team reps
nbc_rwfootball_jeanty_250328.jpg
01:17
Saints reportedly meet with RB Jeanty at Pro Day
nbc_roto_brockpurdy_250327.jpg
01:12
QB Purdy could land expensive extension with 49ers
nbc_roto_russellwilsonv2_250326.jpg
01:14
Nabers has fantasy WR1 potential with Wilson
nbc_roto_diggs_250326.jpg
01:11
Patriots’ Diggs is a ‘high-end WR3' with upside
nbc_roto_puka_250325.jpg
01:30
Nacua expresses desire to retire at 30 years old
nbc_roto_camward_250325.jpg
01:29
What is Ward’s fantasy fit with Titans?
nbc_roto_rfs_freeagencywinners_250320.jpg
02:43
Darnold could be cut after one year if he falters

nbc_pl_newcastlegoal5_2050416.jpg
01:26
Isak powers Newcastle 5-0 in front of Palace
nbc_pl_newcastlegoal4_250416.jpg
01:56
Schar makes it 4-0 for Newcastle against Palace
nbc_pl_newcatslegoal3_250416.jpg
01:13
Barnes drills Newcastle 3-0 ahead of Palace
nbc_pl_newcastlegoal2_250416.jpg
01:41
Guehi’s own goal doubles Newcastle’s lead
nbc_pl_newcastlegoal_250416.jpg
01:32
Murphy’s screamer gives Newcastle lead over Palace
nbc_roto_hays_250416.jpg
01:32
Reds’ Hays an ‘intriguing’ bat in deeper leagues
nbc_cfb_osujudkinsvsmarshcomp_250416.jpg
03:50
Look back on Judkins’ strong game vs. Marshall
nbc_roto_shaw_250416.jpg
01:33
Cubs demote top prospect Shaw to Triple-A Iowa
nbc_pl_astonvillachampleague_250416.jpg
01:51
Aston Villa prove they belong despite loss to PSG
nbc_roto_kurtz_250416.jpg
01:21
Kurtz needs to be stashed in fantasy leagues
nbc_golf_cdwlenovo_250416.jpg
01:17
Beware of perilous par-3 14 at RBC’s Harbour Town
nbc_pl_tacticssession_250416.jpg
02:29
Examining Alisson’s superb performance v. West Ham
nbc_csu_orlandobrown2025draftclass_250416.jpg
12:43
Simmons has ‘most upside’ of any OT in draft class
nbc_csu_orlandobrown2018combine_250416.jpg
06:10
Brown reflects on 2018 combine: ‘I am who I am’
nbc_cfb_osuegbukavsorecomp_250416.jpg
03:13
Inside Egbuka’s stellar 2024 game vs. Oregon
nbc_csu_firstoldrafted_250416.jpg
01:28
Why Membou has value to be first OL drafted
nbc_csu_jihaadcampbell_250416.jpg
04:38
Alabama LB Campbell has ‘elite’ first step
nbc_csu_willcampbell_250416.jpg
09:20
Why Campbell is a ‘no doubt’ starting guard
nbc_dlb_nbaokccompete_250416.jpg
06:49
Do Clippers have the ‘ingredients’ to upset OKC?
nbc_dlb_warriorsgrizzlies_250416.jpg
05:25
Warriors needed ‘all of’ Butler to beat Grizzlies
nbc_roto_mostptslalmin_250416.jpg
01:59
Will Doncic outscore Edwards in LAL-MIN series?
nbc_roto_alcomeback_250416.jpg
01:45
Trout leads AL Comeback Player of the Year odds
brunsonplayoffs.jpg
01:34
Target Brunson as leading scorer in NYK-DET series
nbc_roto_celticsmagic_250416.jpg
02:22
Celtics are heavy favorites against the Magic
nbc_roto_rocketsdubs_250416.jpg
02:13
Warriors ‘narrow path to victory’ boosts Rockets
pistonsknicksbrunson.jpg
02:04
Could Pistons keep series close vs. Knicks?
nbc_cfb_indcignettiintv_250416.jpg
08:56
Indiana’s Cignetti: ‘Never be satisfied’
nbc_pft_milton_250416.jpg
01:54
Vrabel explains Milton trade was what’s best
nbc_pft_washingtondraftneedsv2_250416.jpg
01:00
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Washington Commanders
nbc_pft_eaglesdraftneeds_250416.jpg
47
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Philadelphia Eagles