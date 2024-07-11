 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 Genesis Scottish Open
Justin Thomas fires 62 to lead Genesis Scottish Open; Rory McIlroy three back
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers
Rookie All-Star Paul Skenes pitches 7 no-hit innings in Milwaukee, but Holderman gives up hit in 8th
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
US appeals court says some NCAA athletes may qualify as employees under federal wage-and-hour laws

Top Clips

nbc_roto_achane_240711.jpg
Achane’s ‘elite upside’ makes him a fantasy force
nbc_golf_pgagenesisscottishrnd1_240711.jpg
Highlights: Genesis Scottish Open, Round 1
nbc_dps_rogerbennettinterview_240711.jpg
Berhalter was ‘tactically naïve’ with USMNT

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 Genesis Scottish Open
Justin Thomas fires 62 to lead Genesis Scottish Open; Rory McIlroy three back
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers
Rookie All-Star Paul Skenes pitches 7 no-hit innings in Milwaukee, but Holderman gives up hit in 8th
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
US appeals court says some NCAA athletes may qualify as employees under federal wage-and-hour laws

Top Clips

nbc_roto_achane_240711.jpg
Achane’s ‘elite upside’ makes him a fantasy force
nbc_golf_pgagenesisscottishrnd1_240711.jpg
Highlights: Genesis Scottish Open, Round 1
nbc_dps_rogerbennettinterview_240711.jpg
Berhalter was ‘tactically naïve’ with USMNT

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

Olympic handball or college football?

July 11, 2024 05:20 PM
Lawrence Jackson Jr. talks handball with Kyle Dvorchak and Davis Mattek, comparing the unique sport to college football.