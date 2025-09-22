Eagles' passing game remains dependent on opponent

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
U.S. captain Keegan Bradley has thought about playing Ryder Cup ‘every second’
Ryan Lavner
,
Ryan Lavner
,
Fantasy Basketball Guards 2025-26: Top 50 rankings, season outlooks, key stats
Noah Rubin
,
Noah Rubin
,
MLB Power Rankings: Playoff picture heats up as Guardians climb and Tigers and Mets plummet
D.J. Short
,
D.J. Short
,
Top Clips
Assessing panic meter for Bengals offense
Aces had ‘no answers’ for Fever in Game 1 loss
Wilson, Smith ‘both deserving’ of co-DPOY honors
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
U.S. captain Keegan Bradley has thought about playing Ryder Cup ‘every second’
Ryan Lavner
,
Ryan Lavner
,
Fantasy Basketball Guards 2025-26: Top 50 rankings, season outlooks, key stats
Noah Rubin
,
Noah Rubin
,
MLB Power Rankings: Playoff picture heats up as Guardians climb and Tigers and Mets plummet
D.J. Short
,
D.J. Short
,
Top Clips
Assessing panic meter for Bengals offense
Aces had ‘no answers’ for Fever in Game 1 loss
Wilson, Smith ‘both deserving’ of co-DPOY honors
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NFL on Peacock
Don't miss out on PFT, Simms Unbuttoned, Happy Hour, DPS and more!
Close
Watch Now
Eagles' passing game remains dependent on opponent
September 22, 2025 02:53 PM
Patrick Daugherty and Kyle Dvorchak discuss the Eagles' passing game output from Week 3 against the Rams, exploring what to expect from a fantasy standpoint moving forward.
Related Videos
01:31
Lamb’s injury boosts other Cowboys’ fantasy value
01:12
Kincaid a weekly TE1 despite fewer opportunities
01:18
Treat Bills’ Cook as ‘top-12' fantasy running back
01:15
Trust 49ers’ fantasy assets with Purdy or Jones
01:28
How Mariota replacing Daniels changes WAS attack
01:23
Should fantasy managers be worried about McConkey?
01:22
Bowers still top option in a ‘weirdly’ LV offense
01:21
Warren leading Colts’ offense two weeks into year
01:18
Seahawks’ Charbonnet could cede touches to Walker
01:28
Waddle ‘on right side of questionable’
01:03
Tracy reportedly facing reduced role with Giants
01:01
How Fields’ concussion impacts Jets in fantasy
01:26
Jeanty has self to blame for poor fantasy start
01:39
Bengals are fantasy relevant despite Burrow injury
01:31
Nabers’ ceiling ‘so high’ after Week 2 bounce back
01:30
Odunze could have ‘WR1 volume’ if offense hums
01:12
Lions rebound with huge performance from Goff
01:12
Kraft could be the go-to pass catcher in Green Bay
01:25
Ekeler’s injury opens opportunities for other RBs
01:16
Reed facing long absence with broken collarbone
01:03
Will Bowers’ knee affect fantasy outlook vs. LAC?
01:12
How Goedert’s injury will impact Calcaterra, Brown
01:23
Purdy’s absence shakes up 49ers’ fantasy assets
01:16
Trust London’s ‘monstrous’ target share in Week 2
01:02
Ekeler injury boosts Croskey-Merritt fantasy stock
01:19
Watson extension a ‘vote of confidence’ from GB
01:25
McCarthy went ‘legend mode’ for Vikings on MNF
01:27
Bigsby trade boosts Etienne stock, hampers Shipley
01:32
How Worthy’s absence may affect Chiefs’ receivers
01:19
How Cooper’s sudden retirement benefits Thornton
Latest Clips
09:35
Assessing panic meter for Bengals offense
11:23
Aces had ‘no answers’ for Fever in Game 1 loss
14:49
Wilson, Smith ‘both deserving’ of co-DPOY honors
01:31
Bucs believe Evans is not out long-term
04:03
Stock up on Williams, Bears offense
01:20
‘Wheels up’ for Benson with Conner out for season
03:31
What Beard found in himself during special journey
02:36
Beard discusses how HBCU experience shaped him
01:25
Brewers’ rotation takes hit with Woodruff’s injury
06:57
Skattebo, Mariota thrive, Jeanty flails in Week 3
01:17
Lopez’s fantasy future unclear following injury
01:20
Best bets for ‘electric’ Lions-Ravens matchup
12:01
Hampton ‘a borderline RB1’ after big day vs. DEN
18:22
Young: Lamar could become best player of all time
10:26
Recapping a wild NFL Week 3 Sunday
18:04
‘Wind is blowing’ toward tush push ban in 2026
06:18
Jaguars’ offensive struggles reflect on Lawrence
02:47
Simms: Bengals’ Taylor ‘deserves to have a job’
02:52
Arsenal lineup will be ‘fascinating’ v. Newcastle
04:35
Herbert becoming ‘elite’ as LAC’s grit impresses
01:42
Is Arteta ‘overthinking things’ in big matches?
15:07
Clemson’s mentality is not breeding consistency
01:30
Pick Buffalo to cover vs. New Orleans
01:48
Steelers the side in Dublin matchup with Vikings
01:40
Expect Commanders to cover spread against Falcons
08:01
Colts are ‘for real’ after dismantling Titans
10:44
NFL Week 3 superlatives: Backup QBs, Rodgers
02:10
Browns’ reemergence in Eagles offense key vs. Bucs
02:06
‘Now or never’ for Titans against Texans
01:56
Seahawks a ‘clear’ favorite over the Cardinals
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue