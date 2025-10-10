 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SMX LA Coliseum Tom Vialle horizontal face.JPG
Red Bull KTM officially says goodbye, Tom Vialle heads back to MXGP
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Jonathan Toews
Jonathan Toews returns to NHL with hometown Jets after being out 2 seasons with long COVID-19
Arthur Rinderknech
Shanghai Masters a family affair as Arthur Rinderknech joins cousin Valentin Vacherot in semifinals

Top Clips

nbc_rfs_saquonbarkley_251010.jpg
Barkley faces ‘tough’ path to weekly RB1 numbers
nbc_rfs_jaxsondart_251010.jpg
Dart’s rushing prowess boosts his fantasy upside
nbc_rfs_camskattebo_251010.jpg
Skattebo ‘working out beautifully’ in fantasy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

49ers, Jones 'in pretty good spot' vs. Buccaneers

October 10, 2025 03:20 PM
Denny Carter shares why fantasy managers should have faith in the Mac Jones-led 49ers offense this weekend against the Buccaneers.

Latest Clips

nbc_imsa_vpracingsportscar_251009.jpg
07:03
HLs: VP Racing SportsCar Challenge at Road Atlanta
nbc_imsa_porschecarreracup_251009.jpg
07:18
Highlights: Porsche Carrera Cup at Road Atlanta
nbc_gc_rahm_251010.jpg
04:03
Rahm rebounds, Lowry misses cut at Open de España
nbc_gc_greyserman_251010.jpg
05:15
Greyserman leaning on his putting at Baycurrent
nbc_gc_xander_251010.jpg
04:56
Xander ‘finally’ off to a good start at Baycurrent
nbc_golf_shanghaird2_251010.jpg
10:14
Highlights: Buick LPGA Shanghai, Round 2
nbc_dls_berryintr_251010.jpg
03:30
Berry’s rapid-fire fantasy facts for Week 6 slate
nbc_dls_deionsanders_251010.jpg
06:25
Could health issues make Deion leave Colorado?
phillies.jpg
12:26
Unpacking Phillies’ crushing NLDS Game 4 loss
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251010.jpg
02:17
Mahomes among best bets for NFL Week 6
nbc_ffhh_flexualfrustraions_251010.jpg
04:36
Hunter growing in offensive role for Jaguars
nbc_dps_giantseaglesrecap_251010.jpg
06:53
Giants ‘have something’ with Dart, Skattebo
nbc_ffhh_whatsontap_251010.jpg
03:14
Grading Allen’s value ahead of Week 6
nbc_ffhh_lamarjackson_251001.jpg
03:26
Expectations for BAL offense without Jackson
nbc_ffhh_chrisgodwin_251001.jpg
01:13
Godwin injury opens chances for other TB receivers
dowdle.jpg
55
Dowdle is a ‘must start’ with Hubbard injury
hurts_2.jpg
07:45
Eagles’ offense is ‘stuck in the mud’
nbc_ffhh_jacksondart_251001.jpg
06:50
Dart is a QB1 after three strong starts for Giants
skat.jpg
06:43
Skattebo a ‘solid RB2' in Giants offense
nbc_roto_rookieotyv2_251010.jpg
02:35
Egbuka, Dart headline NFL OROY market
nbc_roto_playerprops_251010.jpg
02:56
Leverage undervalued defenders in NBA player props
nbc_roto_bestbetstv_251010.jpg
01:33
Take the Steelers, Panthers to cover in Week 6
nbc_roto_nbasidestotals_251010.jpg
03:04
Predict game pace when betting NBA sides, totals
nbc_roto_nbafuturemarkets_251010.jpg
02:14
Back ‘high-variance’ teams for strong NBA futures
opp_of_the_weekend_raw.jpg
05:24
Florida, Texas among teams with big opportunities
nbc_nba_netsvssunshls_251010.jpg
02:00
NBA Preseason Highlights: Suns vs. Nets
nbc_roto_chivswas_251010.jpg
01:52
Croskey-Meritt among best prop bets for CHI-WAS
nbc_roto_bestbets_251010.jpg
01:46
Seahawks, Robinson among best bets in Week 6
nbc_dps_welterintr_251010.jpg
09:57
Welter: ‘People are very upset’ with Belichick
nbc_dps_mccourtyintr_251010.jpg
03:36
McCourty: No adjustments from Eagles in loss