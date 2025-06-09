McLaurin not reporting to Commanders OTAs

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX 2025 Rd 03 Thunder Valley Jett Lawrence 04 Aaron Plessinger Hunter Lawrence.JPG
Motocross 2025 450 results, highlights, finish at Thunder Valley: Jett Lawrence sweeps again
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Syndication: Worcester Telegram
Top fantasy baseball prospects: Roman Anthony gets the call, Brady House could be next
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Arizona Diamondbacks
2025 Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani & Bobby Witt Jr. lead Top 300 rest of season ranks

Top Clips

nbc_roto_chubb_250609.jpg
Chubb to reportedly sign one-year deal with Texans
nbc_roto_adellkopech_250609.jpg
Add Angels’ Adell, Dodgers’ Kopech in fantasy
nbc_roto_encarnacionstrand_250609.jpg
Reds’ Encarnacion-Strand a ‘high-upside prospect’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX 2025 Rd 03 Thunder Valley Jett Lawrence 04 Aaron Plessinger Hunter Lawrence.JPG
Motocross 2025 450 results, highlights, finish at Thunder Valley: Jett Lawrence sweeps again
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Syndication: Worcester Telegram
Top fantasy baseball prospects: Roman Anthony gets the call, Brady House could be next
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Arizona Diamondbacks
2025 Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani & Bobby Witt Jr. lead Top 300 rest of season ranks

Top Clips

nbc_roto_chubb_250609.jpg
Chubb to reportedly sign one-year deal with Texans
nbc_roto_adellkopech_250609.jpg
Add Angels’ Adell, Dodgers’ Kopech in fantasy
nbc_roto_encarnacionstrand_250609.jpg
Reds’ Encarnacion-Strand a ‘high-upside prospect’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

McLaurin not reporting to Commanders OTAs

June 9, 2025 04:48 PM
Patrick Daugherty explains why the Washington Commanders would be wise to overpay for Terry McLaurin as the veteran wide receiver is skipping OTAs due to frustrations over a long-term deal.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_chubb_250609.jpg
01:18
Chubb to reportedly sign one-year deal with Texans
pittman_site.jpg
01:11
Where does Pittman stack up in Colts’ WR room?
nbc_roto_bateman_250606.jpg
01:22
Can Bateman be more than a deep-ball specialist?
nbc_roto_metcalf_250606.jpg
01:10
Metcalf will benefit from Rodgers signing with PIT
nbc_roto_calvinridley_250605.jpg
01:12
Ward believes Ridley is a ‘Top 5' WR in the NFL
nbc_roto_swift_250605.jpg
01:08
Swift is preparing for a heavy workload in 2025
nbc_rfs_arodgersnews_250605.jpg
03:47
How could Rodgers impact Steelers’ offense?
nbc_roto_richardson_250605.jpg
01:12
Richardson will miss minicamp with shoulder injury
nbc_roto_darnold_250604.jpg
01:07
Darnold solidified behind center for Seattle
nbc_roto_zayflowers_250604.jpg
01:08
Why Flowers is a potential ‘high-end’ WR2 in 2025
nbc_roto_etienne_250603.jpg
01:37
Questions remain about Etienne’s role on Jaguars
nbc_roto_jonnu_250603.jpg
01:36
Smith a ‘top’ fantasy TE if he stays with Dolphins
nbc_roto_braelonallen_250603.jpg
01:39
Allen could be big part of Jets offense in 2025
nbc_roto_mooney_250602.jpg
01:20
Mooney will be more involved in Falcons offense
Josh_Jacobs.jpg
01:21
Can Packers RB Jacobs improve on 2024 season?
nbc_roto_stroud_250602.jpg
01:15
Why it makes sense to fade Stroud as a QB1 in 2025
nbc_roto_kyrenwilliams_250530.jpg
01:38
Rams have made ‘positive progress’ with Williams
nbc_roto_isiahpacheco_250530.jpg
01:32
Pacheco ‘looks tremendous’ in Chiefs OTAs
nbc_roto_rasheerice_250530.jpg
01:14
Rice trending up with no limitations at OTAs
nbc_roto_pearsall_250529.jpg
01:11
Report: Pearsall has worked extensively with Purdy
nbc_roto_nabers_250529.jpg
01:14
Nabers limited in team activities with toe injury
nbc_roto_lionsoc_250528.jpg
01:06
Lions will have more downfield throws under new OC
nbc_roto_jaydendaniels_250528.jpg
01:22
Kingsbury discusses QB Daniels bulking up
nbc_roto_diggs_2050528.jpg
01:05
Diggs could make Patriots debut by Week 4
nbc_roto_saintsqbv2_250527.jpg
01:41
Could Rattler be starting QB for Saints in 2025?
nbc_roto_kirkcousins_250527.jpg
01:28
Report: Cousins could be trade fit with Steelers
nbc_roto_olaveshaheed_250523.jpg
01:13
How Olave, Shaheed can benefit from Shough at QB
nbc_roto_flagfootball_250521.jpg
01:14
Will NFL stars join Olympic flag football roster?
nbc_roto_marvinharrisonjr_250520.jpg
01:39
What Harrison Jr.'s added muscle means for 2025
nbc_roto_purdy_250519.jpg
01:29
49ers’ Purdy a low-end fantasy QB1 after new deal

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_adellkopech_250609.jpg
01:43
Add Angels’ Adell, Dodgers’ Kopech in fantasy
nbc_roto_encarnacionstrand_250609.jpg
01:21
Reds’ Encarnacion-Strand a ‘high-upside prospect’
nbc_roto_kurtz_v2_250609.jpg
01:30
What to expect from Kurtz’s return to Athletics
nbc_oht_roty_250609.jpg
09:03
Iriafen, Citron will compete with Bueckers for ROY
nbc_csu_3joeburrow_250609.jpg
09:47
Simms’ ‘25 QB Countdown: No. 3 Burrow
nbc_golf_lplfinancialclipv2_250609.jpg
02:35
Scheffler, Straka head to Oakmont in great form
nbc_roto_bryceharper_250609.jpg
01:26
Harper lands on 10-day IL with wrist inflammation
nbc_dlp_rodgersteelersreax_250609.jpg
10:36
Is Rodgers a better option than Rudolph in PIT?
nbc_dps_paulfinebauminterview_250609.jpg
10:51
NCAA Settlement is ‘only going to help the rich’
nbc_dps_pacersthundergame2recap_250609.jpg
05:07
OKC’s Game 2 win ‘emblematic’ of its strengths
nbc_pl_everygoaloftheseason_250609.jpg
13:47
Every Premier League goal of the season: 1992-2025
nbc_dlb_tennischampionshipsreax_250609.jpg
08:51
French Open featured ‘incredible champions’
nbc_pl_scenestbestcomebacks_250609.jpg
13:54
Greatest comebacks of the 2024-25 PL season
nbc_pl_highestxg_250609.jpg
02:58
The highest xG misses of the 2024-25 PL season
nbc_dls_floridapantherstalk_250609.jpg
10:39
Can Panthers handle the ‘weight’ of Oilers?
nbc_csu_5jaydendaniels_250609.jpg
06:34
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: No. 5 Daniels
nbc_cycling_premilhet_stage2_250609.jpg
27:50
Highlights: 2025 Critérium du Dauphiné, Stage 2
nbc_csu_6matthewstafford_250609.jpg
05:11
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: No. 6 Stafford
nbc_csu_7cjstroud_250609.jpg
05:31
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: No. 7 Stroud
nbc_csu_8justinherbert_250609.jpg
07:27
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: No. 8 Herbert
nbc_csu_9bakermayfield_250609.jpg
05:47
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: No. 9 Mayfield
nbc_csu_nfcchampionodds_250609.jpg
02:30
Analyzing NFC champion odds for 2025 NFL season
nbc_csu_10jalenhurts_250609.jpg
12:09
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: No. 10 Hurts
nbc_pl_delapallgoals_250609.jpg
03:42
Every Delap goal scored during the PL season
nbc_roto_aaronrodgers_250609.jpg
01:22
How many TDs to expect from Rodgers next season?
nbc_roto_wnbacoy_250609.jpg
01:23
Evaluating market for WNBA Coach of the Year odds
nbc_roto_3pointers_250609.jpg
01:22
Roll with Haliburton to score most 3-pointers
nbc_dps_michaelcageinterview_250609.jpg
12:40
OKC had ‘total team effort’ in Game 2 vs. Pacers
nbc_roto_usopen_250609.jpg
02:09
Inside the U.S. Open favorites at Oakmont
nbc_roto_cyyoungfavorites_250609.jpg
02:06
NL Cy Young markets offer ‘a lot of opportunity’