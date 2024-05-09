 Skip navigation
Regions Tradition - Round One
Padraig Harrington, Chris DiMarco tied at suspended Regions Tradition
GYMNASTICS-WORLD-2023-WOMEN-FLOOR
Core Hydration Classic can be first gymnastics meet with 3 U.S. Olympic all-around champs
Cognizant Founders Cup - Round One
Rose Zhang’s 63 leads Cognizant Founders Cup; Nelly Korda 6 back in bid for 6 in a row

nbc_golf_wellsfargord1_240509.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Wells Fargo Championship, Round 1
nbc_roto_rfs_saintsbackfield_240509.jpg
Evaluating Saints backfield options behind Kamara
nbc_golf_zhanghlintv_240509.jpg
HLs: Zhang ‘dialed in’ in 9-under Cognizant Rd. 1

Why Texans could be a good zero-RB backfield

May 9, 2024 06:09 PM
The Rotoworld Football Show analyzes the Houston Texans backfield, discussing why it could be a good zero-RB backfield in fantasy football with Joe Mixon, Dameon Pierce and Jawhar Jordan.