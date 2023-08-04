Skip navigation
2023 Betting Preview Series: Notre Dame
Eric Froton
,
Eric Froton
,
Shohei Ohtani pulled by Angels after 4 scoreless innings with cramps in pitching hand
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Matthew Berry's Updated Positional Fantasy Rankings for 2023
Matthew Berry
,
Matthew Berry
,
2023 Betting Preview Series: Notre Dame
Eric Froton
,
Eric Froton
,
Shohei Ohtani pulled by Angels after 4 scoreless innings with cramps in pitching hand
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Matthew Berry's Updated Positional Fantasy Rankings for 2023
Matthew Berry
,
Matthew Berry
,
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Watch Now
Finebaum: Tradition waning as realignment swirls
August 4, 2023 11:23 AM
Paul Finebaum joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the future of the Pac-12 and the factors that will determine the outlook of college football conferences.
