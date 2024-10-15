 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Rams v Detroit Lions
How to watch New York Jets vs Pittsburgh Steelers: TV/live stream info for Sunday Night’s NFL game
Rob Thomson
Phillies sign manager Rob Thomson to 1-year extension after three straight trips to playoffs
Dan Lanning
Too many men: No. 2 Oregon purposely induced late penalty in win over No. 4 Ohio State

Top Clips

nbc_bet_cfbwk8night_241015.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: UGA-UT, USC-UMD, Week 8
nbc_bet_cfbwk8afternoon_241015.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: UA-TENN, ND-GT, Week 8
nbc_golf_mediate_interview_241015.jpg
Mediate discusses transition to PGA Tour Champions

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Rams v Detroit Lions
How to watch New York Jets vs Pittsburgh Steelers: TV/live stream info for Sunday Night’s NFL game
Rob Thomson
Phillies sign manager Rob Thomson to 1-year extension after three straight trips to playoffs
Dan Lanning
Too many men: No. 2 Oregon purposely induced late penalty in win over No. 4 Ohio State

Top Clips

nbc_bet_cfbwk8night_241015.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: UGA-UT, USC-UMD, Week 8
nbc_bet_cfbwk8afternoon_241015.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: UA-TENN, ND-GT, Week 8
nbc_golf_mediate_interview_241015.jpg
Mediate discusses transition to PGA Tour Champions

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Hoiberg hopes NEB's experience brings consistency

October 15, 2024 11:45 AM
Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg talks about the importance of having more experience on this year's team and what makes Pinnacle Bank Arena so difficult to play at.