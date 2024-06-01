Highlights: Sabalenka dispatches Badosa

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

U.S. Women's Open Presented by Ally - Previews
U.S. Women’s Open prize money: Full-field payout of $12 million purse
NASCAR: Cup Practice &amp; Qualifying
‘That’s crazy,’ says one driver about notion NASCAR could deny Kyle Larson a waiver
MX 2024 Rd 01 Pala Fox Raceway Casey Cochran in the clouds.JPG
LIVE: Pro Motocross Round 2 from Hangtown: Jett Lawrence, Casey Cochran set fast times
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_ten_medvedev_240601.jpg
Highlights: Medvedev edges Machac in Round 3
nbc_golf_lfuswo_talleydiscussion_240601.jpg
Should amateur golfers skip college to turn pro?
oly_gria_uschampssimonebilesv2_240531.jpg
Biles leads at U.S. Gymnastics Championships

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

U.S. Women's Open Presented by Ally - Previews
U.S. Women’s Open prize money: Full-field payout of $12 million purse
NASCAR: Cup Practice &amp; Qualifying
‘That’s crazy,’ says one driver about notion NASCAR could deny Kyle Larson a waiver
MX 2024 Rd 01 Pala Fox Raceway Casey Cochran in the clouds.JPG
LIVE: Pro Motocross Round 2 from Hangtown: Jett Lawrence, Casey Cochran set fast times
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_ten_medvedev_240601.jpg
Highlights: Medvedev edges Machac in Round 3
nbc_golf_lfuswo_talleydiscussion_240601.jpg
Should amateur golfers skip college to turn pro?
oly_gria_uschampssimonebilesv2_240531.jpg
Biles leads at U.S. Gymnastics Championships

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: Sabalenka dispatches Badosa

June 1, 2024 01:11 PM
Watch Aryna Sabalenka take down Paula Badosa to make the fourth round of the French Open.