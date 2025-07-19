 Skip navigation
NASCAR Xfinity Series BetRivers 200
Dover Xfinity results: Connor Zilisch wins rain-shortened race
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at San Francisco Giants
Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm has fractured left rib, placed on 10-day injured list
MLB: Cincinnati Reds at New York Mets
Mets induct David Wright into team Hall of Fame, retire No. 5

nbc_moto_washougal_deeganintv_250719.jpg
Deegan secures ‘good points day’ at Washougal
nbc_moto_washougal_schimodaintv_250719.jpg
Shimoda: Washougal win ‘means a lot’ for team
nbc_moto_washougal_tomacintv_250719.jpg
‘Huge gains’ for Tomac at Washougal

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NASCAR Xfinity Series BetRivers 200
Dover Xfinity results: Connor Zilisch wins rain-shortened race
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at San Francisco Giants
Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm has fractured left rib, placed on 10-day injured list
MLB: Cincinnati Reds at New York Mets
Mets induct David Wright into team Hall of Fame, retire No. 5

nbc_moto_washougal_deeganintv_250719.jpg
Deegan secures ‘good points day’ at Washougal
nbc_moto_washougal_schimodaintv_250719.jpg
Shimoda: Washougal win ‘means a lot’ for team
nbc_moto_washougal_tomacintv_250719.jpg
‘Huge gains’ for Tomac at Washougal

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Marchbanks earns first-career MX podium in Round 8

July 19, 2025 07:59 PM
Garrett Marchbanks recaps racing with Haiden Deegan and the "unorthodox" lines he took at Washougal en route to his first-career Motocross podium finish.

nbc_moto_washougal_deeganintv_250719.jpg
41
Deegan secures ‘good points day’ at Washougal
nbc_moto_washougal_schimodaintv_250719.jpg
57
Shimoda: Washougal win ‘means a lot’ for team
nbc_moto_washougal_tomacintv_250719.jpg
01:13
‘Huge gains’ for Tomac at Washougal
nbc_moto_washougal_jlawrenceintv_250719.jpg
01:51
Jett after loss: Washougal ‘just isn’t my track’
nbc_moto_washougal_sextonintv_250719.jpg
01:36
Sexton: ‘Feels really good’ to win Washougal
nbc_horse_haskellstakes_250719.jpg
06:45
Journalism surges ahead to win Haskell Stakes
girls_junior_for_mpx.jpg
08:50
HLs: U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship 2025, Finals
scottiegreatestever.jpg
01:28
Scheffler increases lead at The Open Championship
nbc_golf_rorysegmentv2_250719.jpg
12:05
HLs: McIlroy rides crowd to 66 on Open moving day
nbc_golf_gcminipodv3_250719.jpg
17:03
Open Saturday: Can Rory stop Scottie coronation?
nbc_golf_scottiesegmentv2_250719.jpg
08:07
Scottie showing his course management is peerless
nbc_golf_gcminipodclip1_250719.jpg
07:23
Will Scheffler be stopped on Open Sunday?
nbc_golf_johnsonwagner_250719.jpg
05:46
Wagner whiffs Scheffler chip, overshoots green
nbc_golf_haotongliintv_250719.jpg
02:07
Excited for final pairing, Li focused on his game
nbc_golf_jeep16x9_250719.jpg
01:30
Top shots at No. 13, 2025 Open Championship, Rd. 3
nbc_golf_scottieintv_250719.jpg
01:18
Even-keeled Scheffler happy with Round 3 par saves
nbc_golf_theopenrd3late_250719.jpg
18:54
HLs: The Open Championship 2025, Late Round 3
nbc_cyc_tdfstage14highlightsv2_250719.jpg
36:14
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 14
nbc_cyc_btp_seg2_250719.jpg
09:58
Evenepoel, Skjelmose abandon Tour de France
nbc_moto_deeganfeauture_250719.jpg
03:27
Inside Deegan: Family roots, fierce drive
nbc_golf_roryintv_250719.jpg
02:19
McIlroy treating Open support as a ‘celebration’
nbc_golf_roryeagle_250719.jpg
01:22
Rory’s 56-footer for eagle sends crowd into frenzy
nbc_golf_roryball_250719.jpg
01:21
Rory’s shot from the rough unearths ANOTHER ball?!
nbc_golf_hattonholeout_250719.jpg
01:37
Hatton holes out to vault up The Open leaderboard
nbc_golf_dechambeaurd3comp_250719.jpg
04:33
HLs: Bryson posts another strong Open round in 68
fitzy_chip_site.jpg
40
Fitzpatrick chips in again for the co-lead
nbc_cyc_arensmaninterview_091719.jpg
02:28
Arensman: Tour de France stage win is unbelievable
nbc_cyc_tdfstage14finish_250719.jpg
12:42
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 14 finish
nbc_golf_theopenearlyrd3hl_250719.jpg
07:37
HLs: The Open Championship 2025, Early Round 3
oly_wpw_usajpnqf_240719.jpg
14:31
HLs: U.S. women’s water polo dominates Japan