 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Olympics: Ice Hockey-Men Quarterfinal- CAN-CZE
Penguins captain Sidney Crosby placed on injured reserve after getting hurt at the Olympics
NCAA Basketball: Connecticut at St. John
No. 15 St. John’s vs. No. 6 UConn predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for February 25
Syndication: The Enquirer
Fantasy Baseball Sleepers 2026: Sal Stewart, Bubba Chandler headline Rotoworld staff picks

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_zyoungint_260225.jpg
Missouri’s Young embracing role as power rusher
nbc_pft_woods_260225.jpg
Woods started playing tackle football at five
nbc_pft_mcdonald_260225.jpg
McDonald learned ‘not to cut corners’ at OSU

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Olympics: Ice Hockey-Men Quarterfinal- CAN-CZE
Penguins captain Sidney Crosby placed on injured reserve after getting hurt at the Olympics
NCAA Basketball: Connecticut at St. John
No. 15 St. John’s vs. No. 6 UConn predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for February 25
Syndication: The Enquirer
Fantasy Baseball Sleepers 2026: Sal Stewart, Bubba Chandler headline Rotoworld staff picks

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_zyoungint_260225.jpg
Missouri’s Young embracing role as power rusher
nbc_pft_woods_260225.jpg
Woods started playing tackle football at five
nbc_pft_mcdonald_260225.jpg
McDonald learned ‘not to cut corners’ at OSU

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Miller believes no one practices harder than UGA

February 25, 2026 11:18 AM
Georgia's Christen Miller chats with Connor Rogers and Joshua Perry to share how the Bulldogs have prepared him for the pros, impactful teammates, and the evolution of his game.

Latest Clips

nbc_nfl_zyoungint_260225.jpg
08:05
Missouri’s Young embracing role as power rusher
nbc_pft_woods_260225.jpg
08:05
Woods started playing tackle football at five
nbc_pft_mcdonald_260225.jpg
14:57
McDonald learned ‘not to cut corners’ at OSU
nbc_nfl_hunterint_260225.jpg
05:11
Hunter discusses origin of ‘The Fridge’ nickname
nbc_nfl_combine_domorange_260225.jpg
06:25
Orange’s preparedness a testament to HC Campbell
nbc_nfl_rodriguezint_260225.jpg
08:05
Rodriguez describes journey from playing QB to LB
nbc_nfl_trotterint_260225.jpg
06:20
Trotter ready to chase Rodgers after idolizing him
SonnyStylesMPX2-25.jpg
10:02
Styles on how Patricia prepared him for the NFL
reese_new.jpg
08:11
Reese thinks he’s best on the edge in the NFL
nbc_nfl_louisint_260225.jpg
05:08
Louis discusses impact of his Senior Bowl showcase
CJAllenPFT2-25.jpg
07:46
Allen reveals the best player he went up against
trent_new.jpg
03:19
Report: 49ers, Williams at a standstill
nbc_nfl_goldayint_260225.jpg
05:10
Golday believes his versatility translates to NFL
nfl_refs.jpg
11:32
NFL admits to multiple officiating errors
nbc_pft_bady_combine_260225.jpg
05:02
Revisiting Brady’s famous NFL Combine in 2000
nbc_pft_anthonyhill_260225.jpg
09:44
Hill discusses playing for Longhorns over A&M
MaxxCrosbyMPX2-25.jpg
08:33
How will Raiders handle Crosby trade rumors?
AJBrownMPX2-25.jpg
08:02
Will Roseman and Eagles trade Brown in offseason?
nbc_pft_deshaunwatson_260225.jpg
06:18
Simms: Browns are still ‘stuck’ with Watson
nbc_pft_cjstroudgm_260225.jpg
08:37
Caserio calls Stroud trade rumors ‘moronic’
hafley_new.jpg
06:09
What will Hafley and Dolphins do with Tua?
nbc_nba_minpor_2min_260225.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Timberwolves outlast Trail Blazers
nbc_nba_thedunks_260225.jpg
01:23
Melo, Vince, T-Mac get shots up in Portland
nbc_nba_randleintv_260225.jpg
03:59
Randle serving as a ‘Swiss Army Knife’ for MIN
nbc_nba_digitalminpor_260225.jpg
01:30
Timberwolves get ‘quality road win’ in Portland
nbc_nba_mcdanielsintv_260225.jpg
01:23
McDaniels stuffs the stat sheet vs. Trail Blazers
nbc_nba_nykcle_digitalhit_260224.jpg
01:42
Why there’s a lot to like with the ‘new-look’ Cavs
nbc_nba_nykcle_260224.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Cavaliers smother Knicks defensively
nbc_nba_hardenpostgameintv_260224.jpg
01:14
Harden: Win over Knicks was ‘a good step’
nbc_cbb_stjohnsuconn_260224.jpg
01:53
Top storylines going into St. John’s vs. UConn