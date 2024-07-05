 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

David Duval
Rounds of 59 or lower in PGA Tour history
NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
NASCAR Cup Chicago Street Race: NBC broadcast info, forecast, start time
CYCLING-TDF-2024-STAGE07
How to watch every stage of the 2024 Tour de France: Stages, schedule, start times, live stream info

Top Clips

nbc_indy_hybridfeature_240705.jpg
IndyCar’s hybrid engine debuting at Mid-Ohio
nbc_golf_gc_langerbiohl_240705.jpg
Langer reflects on his professional golf career
remcoevenepoel__154858.jpg
HLs: Tour de France, Stage 7 time trial finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

David Duval
Rounds of 59 or lower in PGA Tour history
NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
NASCAR Cup Chicago Street Race: NBC broadcast info, forecast, start time
CYCLING-TDF-2024-STAGE07
How to watch every stage of the 2024 Tour de France: Stages, schedule, start times, live stream info

Top Clips

nbc_indy_hybridfeature_240705.jpg
IndyCar’s hybrid engine debuting at Mid-Ohio
nbc_golf_gc_langerbiohl_240705.jpg
Langer reflects on his professional golf career
remcoevenepoel__154858.jpg
HLs: Tour de France, Stage 7 time trial finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Rai in co-lead after Round 2 of John Deere Classic

July 5, 2024 03:17 PM
Aaron Rai discusses how he's gotten off to a flying start at the John Deere Classic through two rounds. Rai finished second in the Rocket Mortgage Classic last week and still looks for his first win on the PGA Tour.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gc_langerfinalstart_240704.jpg
5:32
Langer making final DP World Tour start
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_springerjdc_240704.jpg
2:03
Springer ties John Deere record of 59 in Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_haydenspringerintv_240704.jpg
3:51
Springer: Tying tournament record ‘pretty special’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_spiethtrivia_240703.jpg
2:17
Spieth trivia ahead of John Deere Classic return
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_luitenolympics_240703.jpg
9:18
Luiten wins court case to play golf at Olympics
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_spiethpresser_240703.jpg
9:15
Spieth: Fatherhood has changed what drives me
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_harmon_240702.jpg
12:00
Harmon details history with U.S. Senior Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_bhatiareaxv2_240630.jpg
4:14
Bhatia after disappointing finish: ‘it sucks’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_italianopenrd4_240630.jpg
3:23
Highlights: 2024 Italian Open, Round 4
Now Playing
womensamateur2024.jpg
2:53
Green’s historical Women’s Amateur Championship
Now Playing