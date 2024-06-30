 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics: List of qualified U.S. athletes
oly24_atw100_trials_final_240622.jpg
2024 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Results
MX 2024 Rd 05 Southwick Chase Sexton congratulates Jett Lawrence.jpg
2024 Motocross 450 points, results after Southwick: Chase Sexton closes gap with Moto 2 win
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

womensamateur2024.jpg
Green’s historical Women’s Amateur Championship
nbc_golf_penske_240629.jpg
Clanton surges up leaderboard at Rocket Mortgage
oly24_atw10k_trials_final_240629.jpg
Kelati wins 10,000m, thrilling finish for second

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics: List of qualified U.S. athletes
oly24_atw100_trials_final_240622.jpg
2024 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Results
MX 2024 Rd 05 Southwick Chase Sexton congratulates Jett Lawrence.jpg
2024 Motocross 450 points, results after Southwick: Chase Sexton closes gap with Moto 2 win
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

womensamateur2024.jpg
Green’s historical Women’s Amateur Championship
nbc_golf_penske_240629.jpg
Clanton surges up leaderboard at Rocket Mortgage
oly24_atw10k_trials_final_240629.jpg
Kelati wins 10,000m, thrilling finish for second

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Amateur Clanton contending at the Rocket Mortgage

June 29, 2024 09:03 PM
Amateur Luke Clanton speaks after shooting 7-under-par on moving day at the Rocket Mortgage Classic and talks about how he was able to put himself in a contending position at a PGA Tour event.
Up Next
womensamateur2024.jpg
2:53
Green’s historical Women’s Amateur Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_raireacs_240629.jpg
3:32
Rai ‘rolling it great’ seeking first PGA Tour win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_bhatiareacs_240629.jpg
3:59
Bhatia a ‘ball-striking Jessie’ at Rocket Mortgage
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_camyounganalysis_240628.jpg
3:56
Young ‘has the whole package’ right now
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_bhatiard2analysis_240628.jpg
4:44
Bhatia feeling comfortable at Rocket Mortgage
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_hullandhallintv_240628.jpg
1:26
Hull, Hall staying entertained at Dow Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_italianopenrd1hl_240627.jpg
1:29
Highlights: 2024 Italian Open, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_zalatoris_240627.jpg
2:45
Zalatoris looking to run with momentum in Detroit
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_bhatia_240627.jpg
3:25
Bhatia cards first-round 64 at Rocket Mortgage
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_rickiefowlerv2_240627.jpg
4:55
Fowler recaps ‘solid start’ at Rocket Mortgage
Now Playing