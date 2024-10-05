Watch Now
Cauley bogey-free at Sanderson Farms Championship
Bud Cauley is on a tear through three rounds at the Sanderson Farms Championship on the PGA Tour, as he remains bogey-free through 54 holes at the Country Club of Jackson.
HLs: Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Round 3
Check out the best shots and top moments from the third round of action in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews' Old Course, the Championship Course at Carnoustie and Kingsbarns in Scotland.
Mitchell ‘consistent and smooth’ through Round 3
Keith Mitchell gives an honest review about his play so far in the Sanderson Farms Championship, adding that he was "consistent and smooth' despite taking some bad shots.
HLs: Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Round 2
Check out the best shots and top moments from the second round of action in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews' Old Course, the Championship Course at Carnoustie and Kingsbarns in Scotland.
Berger having fun at Sanderson Farms Championship
Daniel Berger talks about feeling fully healthy at the Sanderson Farms Championship and the Golf Central crew discusses his comeback from injuries and other changes.
HLs: Skinns opens with a 60 at Sanderson Farms
Watch highlights from David Skinns' first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship and hear him talk about his impressive start to the tournament at the Country Club of Jackson.
Monahan, Al-Rumayyan play in same group in pro-am
PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan and PIF Chief Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan played together in the pro-am at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. Does this mean anything for PGA Tour-LIV Golf negotiations?
List, Norlander team up against damage to Augusta
Luke List and Henrik Norlander are factoring assistance for their town of Augusta into their play at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week following the devastation of Hurricane Helene.
Positives from McIlroy’s year of close calls
Paige Mackenzie joins Golf Central to assess Rory McIlroy's year and how there are some positive takeaways despite falling short so many times in 2024.
Nitties: Bennett can finish top-30 at KFT Champ.
James Nitties joins Golf Central to preview the Korn Ferry Tour Championship and determine who has a good shot at earning their PGA Tour cards at the event.