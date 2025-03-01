 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Mashack hits long 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift No. 5 Tennessee past No. 6 Alabama
Jake Knapp Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
Jake Knapp hangs on to the lead with more than a dozen players in the mix at Cognizant Classic
Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches 2025 - Round Three
Cognizant Classic 2025: Tee times, how to watch Sunday’s final round at PGA National

Top Clips

nbc_horse_sfsrecap_250301.jpg
Journalism makes statement at San Felipe Stakes
nbc_horse_foyrecap_250301.jpg
Sovereignty ‘exceptional’ in first start of year
henley_site.jpg
Confident Henley jumps to T-3 with 66 in Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Mashack hits long 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift No. 5 Tennessee past No. 6 Alabama
Jake Knapp Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
Jake Knapp hangs on to the lead with more than a dozen players in the mix at Cognizant Classic
Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches 2025 - Round Three
Cognizant Classic 2025: Tee times, how to watch Sunday’s final round at PGA National

Top Clips

nbc_horse_sfsrecap_250301.jpg
Journalism makes statement at San Felipe Stakes
nbc_horse_foyrecap_250301.jpg
Sovereignty ‘exceptional’ in first start of year
henley_site.jpg
Confident Henley jumps to T-3 with 66 in Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Best, worst from Bear Trap: Cognizant Classic Rd 3

March 1, 2025 06:55 PM
The Bear Trap was mean to many players in Round 3 of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. Watch the best and worst shots of the day from the brutal three-hole stretch.
Up Next
henley_site.jpg
1:20
Confident Henley jumps to T-3 with 66 in Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_gc_fowlertalk_250301.jpg
4:25
Fowler ‘on his way back’ at Cognizant Classic
Now Playing
nbc_golf_speithfowlerv2_250228.jpg
4:04
Spieth, Fowler each have up-and-down Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_clantonreax_250228.jpg
6:56
Emotional Clanton makes cut to earn PGA Tour card
Now Playing
nbc_golf_dalev2_250228.jpg
2:07
Whitnell defies odds, cards two aces in one round
Now Playing
nbc_golf_knappreax_250227.jpg
1:40
PGA Tour players react to Knapp’s 59 at Cognizant
Now Playing
nbc_golf_knapphighlights_250227.jpg
5:58
HLs: Knapp posts historic 59 at Cognizant Classic
Now Playing
nbc_golf_fowlerhit_250226.jpg
6:21
What is in store for Fowler’s future?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_dolchintv_250225.jpg
7:30
Nicklaus couple ‘the driving force’ of Cognizant
Now Playing
LukeTheNuke.jpg
5:00
Cognizant Classic could be coronation for Clanton
Now Playing