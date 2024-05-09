Watch Now
Morikawa building trust in his game at Wells Fargo
Collin Morikawa got off to a fast start at the Wells Fargo Championship, with an opening round 4-under 67, and chatted with Todd Lewis about trusting his game.
Flawless fundamentals fueling Korda’s run
Brandel Chamblee breaks down the fundamentals of Nelly Korda's game, fueling her historic streak on the LPGA Tour, which can extend to six straight victories if she wins the Cognizant Founders Cup.
HLs: Zhang ‘dialed in’ in 9-under Cognizant Rd. 1
Rose Zhang hit the ground running in the LPGA's Cognizant Founders Cup with a 9-under 63 in Round 1. Watch her best shots before she caught up with Karen Stupples to discuss the keys to the performance.
Rory embracing the fun in golf before Wells Fargo
Ahead of the Wells Fargo Championship, Rory McIlroy is focused on the "fun element" of golf, aided largely by the Zurich Classic and his win in the event, he tells Todd Lewis.
NCAA women’s regionals impacted by severe weather
Brently Romine joins Golf Central to discuss how less than ideal course conditions are impacting the NCAA women's golf regionals in Bryan, Texas.
Schauffele trending upward ahead of PGA Champ.
Paige Mackenzie joins Golf Central to highlight Xander Schauffele's upward trajectory ahead of the PGA Championship in search of his first major title.
Remembering former Tour winner, analyst Oosterhuis
Golf Central remembers former PGA Tour winner and golf analyst Peter Ooseterhuis, who has passed away at the age of 75.
Myrtle Beach highlights upcoming golf events
The Golf Central crew discuss upcoming golf events for this week, including the Wells Fargo Championship, Myrtle Beach Classic and Cognizant Founders Cup.
Kohles falls short of first PGA Tour win at Nelson
Ben Kohles recaps the final three holes of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, ultimately falling short of his first PGA Tour win, but leaves the tournament "excited" for where his game is at with much to take away.
Pendrith stays present in first PGA Tour win
Taylor Pendrith earned his first PGA Tour win Sunday in the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, and Tripp Isenhour says Pendrith's ability to stay present -- plus, of course, some exquisite short game -- is how he did it.