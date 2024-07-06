 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

David Duval
Rounds of 59 or lower in PGA Tour history
John Deere Classic - Round Three
How Davis Thompson could pull off unique three-peat Sunday at John Deere Classic
John Deere Classic - Round Three
Davis Thompson takes 2-shot lead into the final round of low-scoring John Deere Classic

Top Clips

nbc_golf_arnoldpalmercup_240706.jpg
USA, International tied after Arnold Palmer Day 2
nbc_indy_midohioquals_240706.jpg
HLs: Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio qualifying
nbc_smx_postredbud250_240706.jpg
Hymas earns first 250 overall win at RedBud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

David Duval
Rounds of 59 or lower in PGA Tour history
John Deere Classic - Round Three
How Davis Thompson could pull off unique three-peat Sunday at John Deere Classic
John Deere Classic - Round Three
Davis Thompson takes 2-shot lead into the final round of low-scoring John Deere Classic

Top Clips

nbc_golf_arnoldpalmercup_240706.jpg
USA, International tied after Arnold Palmer Day 2
nbc_indy_midohioquals_240706.jpg
HLs: Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio qualifying
nbc_smx_postredbud250_240706.jpg
Hymas earns first 250 overall win at RedBud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Thompson makes big move at John Deere Classic

July 6, 2024 07:20 PM
Davis Thompson put up a 62 in Round 3 of the John Deere Classic, putting himself in position to earn his first PGA Tour victory on Sunday.
Up Next
nbc_golf_arnoldpalmercup_240706.jpg
2:02
USA, International tied after Arnold Palmer Day 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_thorbjornsenandclanton_240706.jpg
5:40
Clanton, Thorbjornson discuss John Deere Classic
Now Playing
nbc_golf_ericcolereax_240706.jpg
6:01
Cole rebounds in Round 3 of John Deere Classic
Now Playing
nbc_golf_thompsondeskreax_240706.jpg
4:45
Thompson maximized ‘a few good breaks’ in Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_jordanspiethintv_240706.jpg
1:55
Spieth reflects on Round 3 of John Deere Classic
Now Playing
nbc_golf_dpworldtourhighlights_240706.jpg
2:29
Highlights: BMW International Open, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_letfinalrdhl_240705.jpg
2:13
Highlights: Maguire wins first LET event
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_spiethsound_240705.jpg
4:06
Spieth focusing on improvement at John Deere
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_spiethrd2_240705.jpg
6:12
HLs: Spieth flashes brilliance in JDC Round 2
Now Playing
aaron_rai.jpg
1:11
Rai in co-lead after Round 2 of John Deere Classic
Now Playing