Dunlap able to handle spotlight amid rise to pro
Brandel Chamblee praises Nick Dunlap for being able to handle the spotlight "beautifully" amid his rise to becoming a PGA Tour pro and expectations going forward.
Finau recapturing ball speed at Farmers Insurance
Golf Central breaks down Tony Finau's first-round performance at the Farmers Insurance Open and his ability to recover as he recaptures his ball speed.
Cantlay’s 2024 outlook centered around majors
Golf Central analyzes Patrick Cantlay's outlook for the 2024 season and the importance of flipping the script regarding his major championship play to become 'a superstar' on the PGA Tour.
Sutton: Burke Jr. was a ‘protector’ of golf
1983 PGA Championship winner Hal Sutton joins Golf Central to reflect on the life Jack Burke Jr. lived, highlighting why people gravitated towards him and why he was a protector of the game.
Highlight: Mitsubishi Electric Championship, Rd. 2
Watch the best shots from the second round of the PGA Tour Champions Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai.
The life of Jack Burke Jr.
Two-time major winner Jack Burke Jr. dies at 100 years old and Golf Central takes a look at his legendary life.
Hall of Famer Burke Jr. dies at 100
Golf Central pays tribute to the life and legacy of World Golf Hall of Famer and two-time major champion Jack Burke Jr., who died Friday at the age of 100.
Highlights: 2024 Dubai Desert Classic, Round 1
Relive all of the best moments from Round 1 of the Dubai Desert Classic.
Rory’s best shots from Dubai Desert Classic Rd. 1
Relive all of Rory McIlroy's performance from Round 1 of the 2024 Dubai Desert Classic.
How LPGA Tour will incorporate ball rollback
LPGA Tour commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan joins Golf Central to discuss how the ball rollback will impact the Tour, why she thinks it won't make a 'big difference' and the future of championship venues.