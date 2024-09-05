Watch Now
Wheatcroft details mental health, addiction fights
Former PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour golfer Steve Wheatcroft joined Golf Central to explain how his status as a professional athlete affected his struggles with mental health and addiction issues.
Highlights: Fitzpatrick starts strong at OEM
Take a look at Round 1 highlights from the Omega European Masters, where Alex Fitzpatrick and Alfredo Garcia-Heredia share the early lead at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club.
McIlroy, Scheffler set to face DeChambeau, Koepka
Rex Hoggard joins Golf Central to discuss Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy teaming up to square off against Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka this December in Las Vegas.
Should the Tour Champ. or FedExCup format change?
Golf Channel writer Ryan Lavner joins Golf Central to discuss Scottie Scheffler fittingly showing his resilience to win the Tour Championship, as well as the elite company his 2024 season is in and the playoff structure.
Scheffler reflects on historic 2024 season
After winning the Tour Championship, Scottie Scheffler joins Golf Central to recall some of his favorite moments from each of his seven tournament wins and gold medal victory this season.
Comparing all facets of Scheffler’s, Tiger’s games
Brandel Chamblee sees Scottie Scheffler as "very much the equivalent" to Tiger Woods in terms of tee-to-green strokes gained. He and Golf Central walk through and compare all aspects of the two golf legends' games.
Highlights: GB&I claim 2024 Curtis Cup victory
Great Britain and Ireland held off a late push by the United States to claim their first Curtis Cup victory since 2016.
Scheffler fights off wind, keeps Tour Champ. lead
Scottie Scheffler talks after the third round of the Tour Championship and how to navigated the changing winds to retain his lead.
Highlights: Talley nearly aces par-4 at Curtis Cup
Asterisk Talley comes up just short of an ace on the par-4 9th hole in the Curtis Cup at the Sunningdale Golf Club in Berkshire, England.
Highlights: Darling, Rhodes gives GB&I lead Day 2
Hannah Darling and Mimi Rhodes defeats Team USA's Jasmine Koo and Asterisk Talley 3&2, giving Team GB&I the lead during Day 2 four-balls at the Curtis Cup.