HLs: Augusta National Women's Amateur, early Rd. 3
Watch the best shots so far from the third round of the Augusta National Women's Amateur at Champions Retreat Golf Club in Evans, Georgia.
McCormick tapes mouth shut to control anger
McCormick tapes mouth shut to control anger
Korn Ferry Tour golfer Ryan McCormick been “pretty angry and mad” on the golf course this year, so he taped his mouth shut during competition Friday in an effort to “shut [himself] up” and take control of his anger.
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie at Texas Open
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie at Texas Open
Watch the best moments of Happy Hour presented by Michelob Ultra during the second round of the Valero Texas Open, including conversations with Jack Nicklaus and Jordan Spieth.
Harman excels with new putter at Valero Texas Open
Harman excels with new putter at Valero Texas Open
American golfer Brian Harman reflects after converting eight birdie putts Friday, none outside 12 feet, for a 6-under 66 that gave him a four-shot lead over Keith Mitchell going into the weekend at the Valero Texas Open.
Nicklaus Miller striving to live up to his names
Nicklaus Miller striving to live up to his names
Nicklaus Miller, Drive, Chip and Putt finalist and grandson of Johnny Miller, talks about learning from his two-time major-winning grandpa and being named after the legendary Golden Bear.
Spieth shows good and bad side at Valero, Round 2
Spieth shows good and bad side at Valero, Round 2
Watch Jordan Spieth's up-and-down second round at the Valero Texas Open, where parts of his game remain inconsistent after returning from injury.
Spieth ‘very pleased’ with first round at Valero
Spieth 'very pleased' with first round at Valero
Jordan Spieth details what went right for him in the opening round of play at the 2025 Valero Texas Open, where he displayed incredible feel in several difficult moments.
Leaderboard ‘same but different’ entering Augusta
Leaderboard 'same but different' entering Augusta
Cara Banks and Morgan Pressel walk through the top of the leaderboard after Round 2 of the Augusta National Women's Amateur, giving takeaways on co-leaders Lottie Woad and Kiara Romero, as well as Megha Ganne.
Amateur Ganne looked ‘very comfortable’ in Round 1
Amateur Ganne looked 'very comfortable' in Round 1
Cara Banks and Morgan Pressel discuss a historic first round of the Augusta National Women's Amateur at Champions Retreat Golf Club in Georgia, sharing how a "very comfortable" Megha Ganne was able to excel on Wednesday.
History backing Talley, atop her game at Augusta
History backing Talley, atop her game at Augusta
Brentley Romine reacts to the "massive blow" of Rianne Malixi's Augusta National Women's Amateur withdrawal before sharing why he's bullish on Asterisk Talley this weekend and an under-the-radar contender from Stanford.
Woad taking extra attention in stride at Augusta
Woad taking extra attention in stride at Augusta
From the 18th hole of her practice round for the Augusta National Women's Amateur, Lottie Woad tells Cara Banks about handling increased attention as the defending winner and what she's anticipating from the two courses.