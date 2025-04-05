HLs: Augusta National Women's Amateur, early Rd. 3

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

paige_bueckers.jpg
What March Madness games are on today? Women’s college basketball tournament Final Four schedule
NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Semifinal-Connecticut at UCLA
How to Watch UConn vs South Carolina Women’s National Championship Game 2025: Preview, Odds, and Streaming Info for March Madness Title game
NASCAR Xfinity Series Hard Rock Bet 300
Kyle Larson to have a new pit crew at Darlington

Top Clips

nbc_pl_malengoal_250405.jpg
Malen taps in Aston Villa’s second against Forest
nbc_pl_rogersgoal_250405.jpg
Rogers powers Villa 1-0 ahead of Nottingham Forest
nbc_pl_bhacp_250405.jpg
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Brighton MWK 31

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

paige_bueckers.jpg
What March Madness games are on today? Women’s college basketball tournament Final Four schedule
NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Semifinal-Connecticut at UCLA
How to Watch UConn vs South Carolina Women’s National Championship Game 2025: Preview, Odds, and Streaming Info for March Madness Title game
NASCAR Xfinity Series Hard Rock Bet 300
Kyle Larson to have a new pit crew at Darlington

Top Clips

nbc_pl_malengoal_250405.jpg
Malen taps in Aston Villa’s second against Forest
nbc_pl_rogersgoal_250405.jpg
Rogers powers Villa 1-0 ahead of Nottingham Forest
nbc_pl_bhacp_250405.jpg
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Brighton MWK 31

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

HLs: Augusta National Women's Amateur, early Rd. 3

April 5, 2025 12:24 PM
Watch the best shots so far from the third round of the Augusta National Women's Amateur at Champions Retreat Golf Club in Evans, Georgia.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gc_mccormickmt_250404.jpg
1:41
McCormick tapes mouth shut to control anger
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_happyhour_250404.jpg
3:59
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie at Texas Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_harmon_250404.jpg
5:31
Harman excels with new putter at Valero Texas Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_nicklausmiller_250404.jpg
1:25
Nicklaus Miller striving to live up to his names
Now Playing
nbc_golf_spiethhighlights_250404.jpg
7:59
Spieth shows good and bad side at Valero, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_spiethreax_250403.jpg
3:14
Spieth ‘very pleased’ with first round at Valero
Now Playing
romero_site.jpg
6:14
Leaderboard ‘same but different’ entering Augusta
Now Playing
ganne_site.jpg
6:29
Amateur Ganne looked ‘very comfortable’ in Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_asterisk_250401.jpg
5:06
History backing Talley, atop her game at Augusta
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lottie_250401.jpg
4:35
Woad taking extra attention in stride at Augusta
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_golf_lf_romineburko_250404.jpg
04:59
Revuelta, Escuder chasing leaders at Augusta
nbc_golf_lf_romerointv_250404.jpg
05:53
Romero hoping to focus on the moment at Augusta
nbc_golf_lf_ganneintv_250404.jpg
06:14
Ganne ‘lucky’ to have experience at Augusta
ANWA.jpg
09:10
Inside Augusta National Women’s Amateur standings
nbc_golf_skipping16_250404.jpg
02:32
Woad, others skip the water at Augusta’s No. 16
romero_site.jpg
07:09
HLs: Augusta National Women’s Amateur, Round 2
nbc_golf_meghaganne_250402.jpg
04:17
Ganne: Record-setting round came to me in a dream
nbc_golf_aonnext10andswing5_250402.jpg
01:22
Lee, Woodland jump up in Aon standings
nbc_golf_mattmccartyintv_250402.jpg
07:19
McCarty: ‘I feel really good’ heading into Masters
nbc_golf_anwav2_250401.jpg
04:45
Malixi WDs from Augusta National Women’s Amateur
nbc_golf_billyhorschel_250401.jpg
15:07
Horschel: ‘Had a blast’ at TGL, happy with buy-in
nbc_golf_burkoanwa_250401.jpg
06:51
How the Augusta National Women’s Amateur took off
nbc_golf_morganpresselinterview_250401.jpg
07:15
Previewing Augusta National Women’s Amateur field
nbc_golf_gc_martinhall_250331.jpg
08:12
Hall says goodbye to School of Golf: ‘A privilege’
nbc_golf_gc_annadavis_250331.jpg
05:35
Davis: Key at Augusta to stay present, in moment
nbc_golf_gc_vickigoetzeackerman_250331.jpg
04:33
Goetze-Ackerman: LPGA pace rules debuted well
nbc_golf_gt_romeroint_250331.jpg
05:54
Romero: Ready for ‘just another round’ at Augusta
nbc_golf_gt_roundtablepart2_250331.jpg
07:52
Who to watch ahead of Masters past ‘upper tier’
nbc_golf_gt_roundtable_250331.jpg
07:40
Roundtable: Rory’s elbow issue; Tosti, Lee’s pace
nbc_golf_gt_butchharmonint_250331.jpg
13:33
Harmon: Masters is easiest major to prepare for
nbc_golf_gcpodscottierory_250330.jpg
05:57
Scheffler, McIlroy finish ‘warm-up’ before Masters
nbc_golf_pgachampshls_250330.jpg
02:04
Highlights: Allan wins Galleri Classic
alejandro_tosti.jpg
03:51
Analyzing Tosti’s final round antics in Houston
nbc_golf_mwleereax_250330.jpg
02:47
Lee’s putting ‘key’ for first win at Houston Open
nbc_golf_woodlandreax_250330.jpg
03:08
Woodland gets juices flowing again at Houston Open
nbc_golf_dpwtindiahl_250330.jpg
02:58
Highlights: Hero Indian Open, Round 4
lee_site.jpg
01:30
Lee soars on Moving Day, seeking first win
nbc_golf_gc_schefflersoundreax_250329.jpg
03:20
Scheffler will be in ‘chaser mode’ at Houston Open
nbc_golf_gc_mwleesoundreax_250329.jpg
04:56
Lee: My ‘irons have been amazing’ at Houston Open
nbc_golf_gc_happyhour_250328.jpg
03:19
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie at Houston Open

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_malengoal_250405.jpg
01:20
Malen taps in Aston Villa’s second against Forest
nbc_pl_rogersgoal_250405.jpg
01:26
Rogers powers Villa 1-0 ahead of Nottingham Forest
nbc_pl_bhacp_250405.jpg
12:26
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Brighton MWK 31
nbc_pl_whubouhl_250405.jpg
13:29
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Bournemouth Matchweek 31
nbc_pl_ipswol_250405.jpg
11:06
Extended HLs: Ipswich Town v. Wolves Matchweek 31
nbc_pl_bharedcard1_250405.jpg
59
Van Hecke sees red for Brighton against Palace
nbc_pl_cpredcard2_250405.jpg
56
Guehi sent off for second yellow against Brighton
nbc_pl_strandlarsengoal_250405.jpg
01:35
Strand Larsen gives Wolves 2-1 lead over Ipswich
nbc_pl_bougoal2_250405.jpg
01:56
Evanilson’s brace makes it 2-2 against West Ham
nbc_pl_cpredcard1_250405.jpg
54
Nketiah sent off for dangerous tackle v. Brighton
nbc_pl_sarabiagoal_250405.jpg
01:45
Sarabia equalizes for Wolves against Ipswich Town
nbc_pl_whugoal2_250405.jpg
01:20
Bowen heads West Ham 2-1 in front of Bournemouth
nbc_pl_whugoal1_250405.jpg
51
Fullkrug heads West Ham level against Bournemouth
nbc_pl_cpgoal2_250405.jpg
01:05
Munoz drills Crystal Palace 2-1 ahead of Brighton
nbc_pl_bougoal1_250405.jpg
02:39
Evanilson nets Bournemouth’s opener v. West Ham
nbc_pl_bhagoal1_250405.jpg
53
Welbeck strikes Brighton level against Palace
nbc_pl_delapgoal_250405.jpg
01:14
Delap tucks away Ipswich Town’s opener v. Wolves
nbc_pl_cpgoal1_250405.jpg
01:14
Mateta blasts Crystal Palace 1-0 ahead of Brighton
nbc_pl_evears_250405.jpg
07:51
Extended HLs: Everton v. Arsenal Matchweek 31
nbc_pl_evearsrecap_250405.jpg
02:02
Arsenal battle to draw with Everton
nbc_pl_ndiayegoal_250405.jpg
01:52
Ndiaye’s penalty brings Everton level v. Arsenal
nbc_pl_trossardgoal_250405.jpg
01:14
Trossard rifles Arsenal in front of Everton
nbc_pl_debruyne_250405.jpg
03:50
Celebrating De Bruyne’s career at Manchester City
nbc_golf_lpgatmmpd3_250404.jpg
11:25
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Day 3
oly_swm50bu_groussetwin_250404.jpg
03:41
Grousset cruises to men’s 50m butterfly victory
oly_swm200bu_urlandowin_250404.jpg
05:17
Urlando hits personal best in 200m butterfly
oly_atm100_kennybednarek_250404.jpg
05:36
Bednarek earns 100m victory at Grand Slam Track
oly_sww50f_gastaldellowin_250404.jpg
03:47
Gastaldello wins dramatic 50m free in Sacramento
oly_atm5000_grantfisher_250404.jpg
18:13
Fisher wins Grand Slam Track 5000m race in Jamaica
oly_atm400h_alisondossantos_250404.jpg
05:21
Dos Santos earns Grand Slam Track 400m hurdles win