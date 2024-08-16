Watch Now
Matsuyama navigating aftermath of London robbery
Todd Lewis gives the latest on the fallout of Hideki Matsuyama getting robbed in London on his way back from the Paris Olympics and how it will affect him during the FedExCup playoffs.
Up Next
HLs: Schauffele bogey free to open FedEx St. Jude
HLs: Schauffele bogey free to open FedEx St. Jude
Don't miss highlights from Xander Schauffele's bogey-free opening round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship and hear what he's been working on to improve his form after the Paris Olympics.
HLs: Scheffler’s solid start at FedEx St. Jude
HLs: Scheffler's solid start at FedEx St. Jude
Watch highlights from Scottie Scheffler's first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship and hear him talk about getting his tournament off to a good start.
Lowry details preparations for FedExCup
Lowry details preparations for FedExCup
Todd Lewis walks and talks with Shane Lowry ahead of his push for the FedExCup this week at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.
Fleetwood: Olympic silver medal is ‘very special’
Fleetwood: Olympic silver medal is 'very special'
Todd Lewis catches up with Tommy Fleetwood following his Paris Olympics experience and previews his battle for the FedExCup.
Alcott: Ko has ‘made her mark’ on women’s golf
Alcott: Ko has 'made her mark' on women's golf
Amy Alcott, member of the LPGA Hall of Fame and winner of five major championships, joins Golf Central to discuss the Hall of Fame requirements and the latest of Lydia Ko's many achievements, an Olympic gold medal.
Malixi was ‘magical’ in U.S. Women’s Amateur win
Malixi was 'magical' in U.S. Women's Amateur win
Steve Burkowski reflects on an unforgettable U.S. Women's Amateur, where Rianne Malixi defeated Asterisk Talley in a thrilling matchup amid her impressive summer.
Inside Rai’s, Greyserman’s Wyndham performances
Inside Rai's, Greyserman's Wyndham performances
Take a look at some of the insights from Aaron Rai's win and Max Greyserman's runner-up finish at the Wyndham Championship, provided by Penske.
‘Inconsistencies’ continue for Korda at Olympics
'Inconsistencies' continue for Korda at Olympics
The Golf Central crew discusses why Nelly Korda has struggled to maintain the brilliance she saw earlier in the year, and also break down what Lexi Thompson's retirement could mean for the LPGA Tour.
Tough shot pushed Kuchar to delay Wyndham finish
Tough shot pushed Kuchar to delay Wyndham finish
Matt Kuchar discusses his decision to 'be that guy' and wait until Monday morning to finish up his final round of the 2024 Wyndham Championship, citing the visibility and performance from others.