Top News

Portland Classic - Round One
Nelly Korda part of group chasing Perrine Delacour in Portland
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-New Jersey Devils at New York Rangers
Patrick Kane says he’s back on the ice and feeling himself again 3 months since hip surgery
Syndication: The Courier-Journal
Churchill Downs to improve track maintenance, veterinary resources for fall meet after horse deaths

Top Clips

nbc_big10_pennstatecomp_230901.jpg
Penn State players, coach go deep with NBC
nbc_roto_rfs_ridley_230831.jpg
Ridley should be Jaguars’ number one target
nbc_ffhh_wilsonir_230831.jpg
How Wilson’s injury impacts Achane, Mostert

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Watch Now

Highlights: Portland Classic, Round 1

August 31, 2023 09:22 PM
Don't miss the best shots and moments from the first round of the LPGA Portland Classic from Portland, Oregon.
nbc_golf_trippstopshotsaugustv2_230830.jpg
7:05
Tripp’s top shots features Thomas, Homa, Hovland
nbc_golf_gc_rydercupseg_230827.jpg
5:28
Bradley, Fowler, more weigh in on Ryder Cup odds
nbc_golf_gc_hovlandintv_230827.jpg
3:11
Hovland battles stress en route to Tour Champ. win
nbc_golf_gc_schauffelepresser_230827.jpg
2:38
Schauffele: ‘Weird feeling’ shooting 62 and losing
nbc_golf_gc_hovlandanalysis_230827.jpg
8:56
Hovland ‘extraordinary’ in Tour Championship win
dpczechmastersrd4.jpg
1:28
Highlights: D+D Real Czech Masters, Round 4
nbc_golf_gc_hovlandintv_230826.jpg
2:28
Hovland’s mindset ahead of Tour Championship final
nbc_golf_gc_roryandschauffelestruggles_230824.jpg
8:31
McIlroy fights through back injury at East Lake
nbc_golf_gc_lewisrorybackreport_230824.jpg
1:19
McIlroy playing Tour Championship despite injury
nbc_golf_gc_jonrahmdiscussion_230822.jpg
4:29
Rahm explains his issues with playoff format
