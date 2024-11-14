 Skip navigation
HLs: Rory starts strong at DP World Tour Champ.

November 14, 2024 09:54 AM
Check out highlights from Rory McIlroy's Round 1 at the DP World Tour Championship and the Golf Central crew's breakdown on his progress.
nbc_golf_gc_gabbyherzig_241112.jpg
9:51
Career major predictions for Scheffler, Schauffele
nbc_golf_gc_championschat_241111.jpg
4:37
Dissecting the future of the PGA Tour Champions
nbc_golf_schwabfinalrd_241110.jpg
7:59
HLs: Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_dpworldtour_241110.jpg
7:53
Waring secures ‘career-changing’ win in Abu Dhabi
nbc_golf_charlesschwab_241109.jpg
3:42
HLs: Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Round 3
nbc_glf_dubaipregamehls_241109.jpg
10:41
Rory faces uphill battle in Abu Dhabi Championship
nbc_golf_pgachampions_241108.jpg
4:21
Highlights: Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Rd. 2
nbc_gc_rory_241108.jpg
4:06
McIlroy has tough finish to Day 2 in Abu Dhabi
nbc_golf_fleetwooddpwthls_241107.jpg
7:02
Fleetwood rockets to top of Abu Dhabi leaderboard
nbc_golf_rorydpwtswingchange_241107.jpg
6:35
Analyzing Rory’s Abu Dhabi showing, swing changes
