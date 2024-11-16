Watch Now
HLs: Rory, Højgaard, Rozner co-lead DPWT Champ.
The Golf Central crew dives into round three highlights from Rory McIlroy, Antoine Rozner, and others at the DP World Tour Championship.
Hatton called bad influence after breaking club
During the third round of the DP World Tour Championship, Tyrrell Hatton purposely snapped his golf club. After the incident, Sky Sports commentator Ewen Murray called him a "terrible influence on the next generation."
Highlights: Rozner leads DPWT Championship
Watch highlights from the 2024 DP World Tour Championship, where Antoine Rozner and Tyrrell Hatton have stood out with impressive shots through the first two days of play.
PGA Tour cards on the line at DPWT Championship
The Golf Central crew discusses the DP World Tour players that are projected to earn their PGA Tour cards in 2024, explaining why the DP World Tour Championship is a great opportunity.
McIlroy laments missed opportunities in Round 2
The Golf Central crew spotlights Rory McIlroy's Round 2 performance at the DPWT Championship and hears from the Northern Irish golfer after his round.
HLs: Rory starts strong at DP World Tour Champ.
Check out highlights from Rory McIlroy's Round 1 at the DP World Tour Championship and the Golf Central crew's breakdown on his progress.
Career major predictions for Scheffler, Schauffele
The Athletic's Gabby Herzig joins Golf Central to give her career major predictions on some of the top golfers, including Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka.
Dissecting the future of the PGA Tour Champions
Analyst Rex Hoggard joins Golf Channel to discuss the future of the PGA Tour Champions, highlighting private equity as a potential source of funding and Tiger Woods as a potential big-name draw.
HLs: Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Round 4
Watch highlights from the final round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship at the Phoenix Country Club in Phoenix, AZ.
Waring secures ‘career-changing’ win in Abu Dhabi
Golf Central looks back at highlights from the final round at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship before hearing from Paul Waring after his massive victory.