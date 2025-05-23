 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Senior PGA Championship 2025 - Round Two
Vijay Singh shoots 68 at Congressional to grab share of lead at Senior PGA Championship
GOLF: MAY 22 PGA Charles Schwab Challenge
Scottie Scheffler survives Colonial cut despite poor putting and awful closing bogey
108th Giro d'Italia 2025 - Stage 13
Del Toro adds 5 seconds to his Giro lead and Pedersen wins his fourth stage

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_spieth_250523.jpg
HLs: Spieth ‘fights through’ Round 2 at Colonial
nbc_golf_seniorpgachampsrd2_250523.jpg
Highlights: Senior PGA Championship, Round 2
nbc_roto_olaveshaheed_250523.jpg
How Olave, Shaheed can benefit from Shough at QB

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: Scheffler 'a little off' at Colonial

May 23, 2025 07:18 PM
Check out the top moments from Scottie Scheffler's second round of action at the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, TX.
nbc_golf_gc_spieth_250523.jpg
2:38
HLs: Spieth ‘fights through’ Round 2 at Colonial
nbc_golf_scottieschefflergolfcentralv2_250522.jpg
6:32
Highlights: Scheffler back in action at Colonial
nbc_golf_jordanspiethgc_250522.jpg
4:56
Highlights: Spieth flashes in Rd. 1 at Colonial
nbc_golf_lpga_kesslerint_250522.jpg
10:05
Kessler looking to take LPGA to ‘higher heights’
nbc_golf_northwesternwinv2_250521.jpg
2:27
The key moments of Northwestern’s NCAA title win
nbc_golf_teamintv_250521.jpg
6:08
Northwestern credit belief for NCAA title win
nbc_golf_stanfordreax_250521.jpg
2:50
NCAA title loss doesn’t discount Stanford’s season
nbc_golf_championshiptalk_250520.jpg
3:32
NCAA semifinal delivered action-packed matches
nbc_golf_dullandushl_250520.jpg
4:45
Dull’s historic U.S. Amateur Four-Ball win
nbc_golf_usopenqual_250519.jpg
4:27
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Open Final Qualifying
nbc_golf_rexhoggardhit_250521.jpg
04:21
Former champions may make Colonial their swan song
nbc_golf_gtmichaelblock_250521.jpg
01:18
Block: Charles Schwab Challenge course ‘fits me’
nbc_golf_gtandyweitz_250521.jpg
18:52
Focus points of PGA Tour’s Fan Forward initiative
nbc_golf_gtscheffler_250521.jpg
06:50
Scheffler will remain ‘hungry’ after PGA win
nbc_golf_rorydriver_250521.jpg
05:36
PGA Championship shined light on driver testing
nbc_golf_gt_schwabpreview_250520.jpg
04:35
How players feel about distance measuring devices
ting_site.jpg
04:16
Ting: ‘I was actually shocked’ to win Annika Award
nbc_golf_ncaawpredict_250519.jpg
03:43
The recipe for Stanford women’s golf’s success
nbc_golf_ncaawinnerreax_250519.jpg
06:10
Marin rides nerves to National Championship win
nbc_golf_gt_playertalk_250519.jpg
09:03
McIlroy had ‘strange week’ at PGA Championship
nbc_golf_gt_quailhollow_250519.jpg
07:32
Is Quail Hollow a worthy major championship venue?
nbc_golf_gcpodscheffler_250519.jpg
07:54
Scheffler is ‘peerless’ among this generation
nbc_golf_tigerputt2_250511.jpg
05:05
Wagner mirrors Tiger’s epic walk-in at Valhalla
nbc_golf_tigetputt_250511.jpg
04:46
Wagner tries Tiger’s iconic putt to force playoff
tiger_pga_2000.jpg
06:44
Wagner attempts Tiger’s bunker shot to seal PGA
nbc_golf_strakareax_250522.jpg
06:54
Straka’s ‘extraordinary’ putting seals Truist win
nbc_golf_roryint_250511.jpg
01:09
Rory: Truist Championship was ‘really important’
nbc_golf_gc_tiger2kremake_250510.jpg
08:51
Wagner lands Tiger’s 2000 ‘Shot in the Dark’
nbc_golf_gc_rory_250510.jpg
02:51
Will McIlroy rally from 6 shots back at Truist?
nbc_golf_gc_strakasound_250510.jpg
01:52
Straka leads Truist in strokes gained putting
nbc_golf_gc_lowrysound_250510.jpg
01:56
Lowry shares ‘grind’ of Philadelphia Cricket Club
nbc_golf_coursedistance_250510.jpg
07:10
Chamblee: Equipment isn’t ‘athletic leveler’
nbc_golf_tigerglennabbey_250509.jpg
11:03
Wagner NAILS Tiger 2000 Glen Abbey bunker shot
new_dart_site.jpg
07:25
Wagner hits DART trying Tiger 2000 Pebble hole-out
new_muster_site.jpg
07:01
Wagner can’t muster Tiger’s magic on 6th at Pebble
nbc_golf_rorysound_250508.jpg
10:33
Rory stays true to his word at Philly Cricket Club
nbc_golf_romine_250507.jpg
04:27
Winners and losers from women’s golf regionals
nbc_golf_zhangkorda_250507.jpg
05:54
Korda, Zhang look to answer questions in Jersey
tiger_site.jpg
08:24
Diaz: ‘No-limits mentality’ drove Tiger’s 2000
nbc_golf_homaintv_250507.jpg
10:09
Homa details mental tweaks: ‘Brain won’t turn off’

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_seniorpgachampsrd2_250523.jpg
04:07
Highlights: Senior PGA Championship, Round 2
nbc_roto_olaveshaheed_250523.jpg
01:13
How Olave, Shaheed can benefit from Shough at QB
nbc_roto_odunze_250523.jpg
01:19
Odunze looks like ‘seasoned pro’ in Bears OTAs
nbc_roto_denzelclarke_250523.jpg
01:15
Top prospect Clarke to be called up by Athletics
nbc_roto_blanco_250523.jpg
01:05
Astros place Blanco on IL with elbow inflammation
nbc_roto_acunajr_250523.jpg
01:14
What to expect from Acuña’s 2025 season debut
nbc_golf_lpgamexicord2_250523.jpg
08:19
HLs: MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba, Rd. 2
nbc_dlb_thunderpacersdisc_250523.jpg
07:59
Pacers, Thunder shared similar paths to success
nbc_dlb_nflflagfootballdisc_250523.jpg
08:38
Will NFL players want to play LA28 flag football?
nbc_ew_goatplplayer_250523.jpg
03:08
Ever Wonder: Who is the greatest PL player ever?
nbc_roto_nottinghamchelsea_250523.jpg
01:22
Target Nottingham Forest to Draw No Bet v. Chelsea
nbc_roto_liberty_250523.jpg
01:10
Bettors getting ‘generous’ line for Liberty
nbc_roto_knickspacers_250523.jpg
01:40
Brunson, Nesmith worth betting looks in Game 2
nbc_roto_french2ndquarter_250523.jpg
02:11
Bet against Djokovic, Zverev in French Open Q2
nbc_roto_thunderwolves_v2_250523.jpg
02:04
Expect short Thunder-Timberwolves series
nbc_roto_frenchopen_250523.jpg
01:25
Analyzing the French Open men’s draw
nbc_moto_wr2cstage3lites_250523.jpg
14:19
Highlights: South African Safari Rally - Stage 3
nbc_pft_bestteams_250523.jpg
05:21
PFT Draft: Best all-time NFL teams
saquon.jpg
04:48
Barkley feels 2024 Eagles are top-five all time
nbc_pft_collegesportscommission_250523.jpg
05:22
College Sports Commission reportedly on hold
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_250523.jpg
08:11
When does train leave station for PIT, Rodgers?
nbc_pft_camward_250523.jpg
05:51
Titans sign Ward to rookie deal
nbc_pft_internationalfootprint_250523.jpg
14:46
NFL could more than double international games
nbc_pft_rankingreturns_250523.jpg
07:14
Ranking injury returns: Hutchinson, Dak, McCaffrey
nbc_pft_hutchinsononreturn_250523.jpg
06:29
Hutchinson to push for ‘greater heights’ in return
nbc_pft_hutchinsonroots_250523.jpg
08:13
Will Lions capitalize on Hutchinson’s DET roots?
nbc_pft_hutchinsoncleared_250523.jpg
09:46
How Hutchinson’s injury could affect next contract
nbc_golf_charleschwabrd1v2_250522.jpg
09:42
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 1
nbc_nas_gantmoments_250522.jpg
05:15
Harry Gant’s best moments in NASCAR career
nbc_golf_srpgard1_250522.jpg
08:14
Highlights: Senior PGA Championship, Round 1