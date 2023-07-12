Highlights: U.S. Adaptive Open, Round 3

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Chris Eubanks’ magical Wimbledon ends against Daniil Medvedev, who faces Carlos Alcaraz next
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
2024 All-American Kamar Mothudi Commits to Oregon
Gus Ramos
,
Gus Ramos
,
Scottish Open: Derivative Bets to Consider
Brad Thomas
,
Brad Thomas
,
Top Clips
Is Alcaraz ready to defeat Djokovic head-to-head?
Jets, Rodgers under microscope on ‘Hard Knocks’
Dinsick: Jabeur v. Sabalenka ‘match of tournament’
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide - NEW!
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Chris Eubanks’ magical Wimbledon ends against Daniil Medvedev, who faces Carlos Alcaraz next
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
2024 All-American Kamar Mothudi Commits to Oregon
Gus Ramos
,
Gus Ramos
,
Scottish Open: Derivative Bets to Consider
Brad Thomas
,
Brad Thomas
,
Top Clips
Is Alcaraz ready to defeat Djokovic head-to-head?
Jets, Rodgers under microscope on ‘Hard Knocks’
Dinsick: Jabeur v. Sabalenka ‘match of tournament’
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide - NEW!
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Highlights: U.S. Adaptive Open, Round 3
July 12, 2023 05:35 PM
Watch the highlights from Round 3 of the 2023 U.S. Adaptive Open, held at the Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina.
Close Ad