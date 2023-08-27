Watch Now
Hovland's mindset ahead of Tour Championship final
Viktor Hovland speaks with Todd Lewis about his terrific Round 3 performance at the 2023 Tour Championship and his mindset heading into Sunday's final.
Up Next
McIlroy fights through back injury at East Lake
McIlroy fights through back injury at East Lake
The Golf Central crew explains why Rory McIlroy was more impressive in Round 1 of the Tour Championship than his even-par 70 would indicate.
McIlroy playing Tour Championship despite injury
McIlroy playing Tour Championship despite injury
Todd Lewis joins Golf Central to share his report on defending champion Rory McIlroy, who injured a muscle in his lower back on Monday and hadn’t practiced or played before he arrived at East Lake on Thursday.
Rahm explains his issues with playoff format
Rahm explains his issues with playoff format
Jon Rahm explains why he's looking for change in the FedExCup Playoff format.
Ridley: Koch set an example on and off the course
Ridley: Koch set an example on and off the course
Fred Ridley looks back on his longtime friendship with Gary Koch as his former teammate at Florida received the 2023 Payne Stewart Award.
Monahan, Womack on Koch’s community impact
Monahan, Womack on Koch's community impact
Chris Womack and Jay Monahan speak with Todd Lewis about Gary Koch's embodiment of the PGA Tour's values after he received the Payne Stewart Award.
Stewart siblings enjoy honoring father’s legacy
Stewart siblings enjoy honoring father's legacy
Todd Lewis talks with Payne Stewart's children, Aaron Stewart and Chelsea Stewart O'Brien, at the ceremony for the award in his name to talk about the significance of continuing to honor their father's legacy.
Koch accepts Payne Stewart Award
Koch accepts Payne Stewart Award
Gary Koch gives a speech after receiving the Payne Stewart award.
Hovland’s final round ‘something to behold’
Hovland's final round 'something to behold'
Viktor Hovland's historic final round to win the BMW Championship could be a mark for his breakout as one of golf's absolute best.
How will Johnson fill out U.S. Ryder Cup roster?
How will Johnson fill out U.S. Ryder Cup roster?
The Golf Central crew discusses how Zach Johnson may fill out his Ryder Cup roster.