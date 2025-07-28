 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp
2025 Fantasy Preview: Jalen Hurts
WNBA: Seattle Storm at Los Angeles Sparks
WNBA Preview: The injury epidemic, Cameron Brink’s return, and the week’s top matchups
Shohei Ohtani
2025 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 update: Shohei Ohtani takes over top spot, Michael Harris II returns to top 100

Top Clips

nbc_roto_judge_250728.jpg
Judge’s return as DH will change Yankees’ lineup
nbc_roto_darnellmooney_250728.jpg
Mooney’s value on the decline with shoulder injury
nbc_roto_joemixon_250728.jpg
How Mixon’s injury impacts Chubb, fantasy drafts

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp
2025 Fantasy Preview: Jalen Hurts
WNBA: Seattle Storm at Los Angeles Sparks
WNBA Preview: The injury epidemic, Cameron Brink’s return, and the week’s top matchups
Shohei Ohtani
2025 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 update: Shohei Ohtani takes over top spot, Michael Harris II returns to top 100

Top Clips

nbc_roto_judge_250728.jpg
Judge’s return as DH will change Yankees’ lineup
nbc_roto_darnellmooney_250728.jpg
Mooney’s value on the decline with shoulder injury
nbc_roto_joemixon_250728.jpg
How Mixon’s injury impacts Chubb, fantasy drafts

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Baker-Finch: 2025 Masters was 'an epic movie'

July 28, 2025 04:35 PM
Australian golfer and commentator Ian Baker-Finch joins Golf Central to reflect on his career both on and off the green before his final call this weekend.
Up Next
nbc_golf_fedexbubble_250727.jpg
2:03
FedExCup bubble shifts after 3M Open performances
Now Playing
nbc_golf_kitayamasound_250727.jpg
2:48
Kitayama: Trusting ‘my game’ helped me win 3M Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lottiewoadgolfcentral_250727.jpg
5:20
Woad talks caddie, expectations after debut win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_penske_250726.jpg
1:09
Kitayama ties course record at 3M Open, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_bhatiaolesen_250726.jpg
7:31
Bhatia, Olesen ride different attitudes to 3M lead
Now Playing
nbc_golf_woadintvreax_250726.jpg
6:02
Woad’s iron play shines at Women’s Scottish Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_outsidelookingin_250725.jpg
6:36
How golfers outside Top 70 have fared at 3M Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_woadkorda_250725.jpg
5:36
Woad ‘ready for the moment’ in pro debut
Now Playing
nbc_golf_knapprd2highlights_250725.jpg
2:53
Knapp being ‘conservatively aggressive’ in 3M Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_bubbleguys_250724.jpg
8:34
Homa, others battle for FedExCup points at 3M
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_golf_abbottsegment_250728.jpg
08:14
Woad ‘playing best golf of any woman in the world’
nbc_golf_roundtablediscussion_250728.jpg
11:23
Assessing ‘discrepancy’ for Niemann in major play
nbc_golf_rolappdiscussion_250728.jpg
09:28
What challenges will Rolapp face as PGA Tour CEO?
nbc_golf_gcpodbubble_250727.jpg
06:41
Who helped, hurt cause in FEC rankings?
nbc_golf_lottiewoad_250724.jpg
03:24
Woad’s debut turns heads at Women’s Scottish Open
nbc_golf_rominehit_250723.jpg
06:32
Charlie Woods’ recruitment under microscope
woad_raw.jpg
07:21
Woad debuts at Scottish Open this weekend
nbc_golf_bubbleguys_250723.jpg
06:53
3M Open ‘a much needed opportunity’ for points
nbc_golf_benjamesintv_250723.jpg
06:50
James has ‘unfinished business’ in senior year
nbc_golf_scottieroundtable_250723.jpg
04:27
Who is going to threaten Scheffler?
scheffler_majors.jpg
06:16
How much better was Scheffler in 2025 majors?
nbc_golf_gc_jordanspiethdiscussion_250722.jpg
06:38
How will Bradley choose end of Ryder Cup roster?
nbc_golf_gc_haotongliinterview_250722.jpg
03:07
After Open T4, Li on the hunt for PGA Tour card
nbc_golf_amyrogers_250722.jpg
04:27
Playoff hopefuls can go ‘super low’ in 3M Open
nbc_golf_azingerinterview_250722.jpg
12:15
Azinger reflects on bond with Stewart after award
bradley_site.jpg
03:44
Ryan: U.S. making Ryder Cup ‘as messy as possible’
nbc_golf_gracekiminterview_250722.jpg
07:32
Kim relives Amundi Evian win, Aussie support
nbc_golf_rorynorthernirelandweek_250721.jpg
08:24
McIlroy ‘embraced’ homecoming at The Open
nbc_golf_ewenmurrayintv_250721.jpg
06:11
Is Scheffler on pace to be an ‘all-time great?’
nbc_golf_brandelonscottie_250721.jpg
15:19
Chamblee: Scheffler ‘is just in another league’
nbc_golf_schefflercareermajors_250720.jpg
06:50
How many majors will Scheffler win in his career?
nbc_golf_gcminipodv3_250719.jpg
17:03
Open Saturday: Can Rory stop Scottie coronation?
nbc_golf_gcminipodclip1_250719.jpg
07:23
Will Scheffler be stopped on Open Sunday?
nbc_golf_openrd2takeaways_250718.jpg
04:33
Portrush a ‘slam dunk’ in second time hosting Open
nbc_golf_gcpodopenrd1takeaways_250717.jpg
02:58
Open Thursday ‘right on pace’ of expectations
nbc_golf_intvstheopen_250713.jpg
03:36
Royal Portrush a ‘challenging but fair’ test
nbc_roryinterview_250713.jpg
04:46
Scottish T2 a huge boost for Rory before The Open
nbc_golf_gotterupintv_250713.jpg
02:01
Gotterup: Win a ‘notch in the belt’ for confidence
nbc_golf_roryclip_250713.jpg
06:33
Concern or optimism for Rory ahead of The Open?
nbc_gc_rolappowgrsegs_250711.jpg
03:08
Rolapp thinking ‘like a fan,’ LIV applies for OWGR

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_judge_250728.jpg
01:38
Judge’s return as DH will change Yankees’ lineup
nbc_roto_darnellmooney_250728.jpg
01:09
Mooney’s value on the decline with shoulder injury
nbc_roto_joemixon_250728.jpg
01:24
How Mixon’s injury impacts Chubb, fantasy drafts
nbc_roto_pedersonginn_250728.jpg
01:48
Target Pederson, Ginn on fantasy waiver wire
nbc_roto_clase_news_250728.jpg
01:43
‘Move on’ from Guardians’ Clase in fantasy leagues
nbc_wnba_feverwin_250728.jpg
06:12
Clark’s return would make Fever spicy in playoffs
nbc_wnba_gamesreax_250728.jpg
16:07
Aces getting contributions after roster shake up
nbc_roto_matthewstafford_250728.jpg
01:16
Rams’ Stafford missing camp time with back issues
nbc_roto_ryanmcmahon_250728.jpg
01:27
What is McMahon’s fantasy ceiling with Yankees?
nbc_wnba_libertysparks_250728.jpg
14:48
Liberty facing injury adversity, Sparks streaking
nbc_dps_nflhopemeter_250728.jpg
10:51
NFL teams with ‘varying degrees’ of hope in 2025
nbc_golf_sales_penske3m_250728.jpg
01:47
Top shots from 2025 3M Open
nbc_dls_mlstalk_250728.jpg
05:14
Inter Miami ‘pushing limits’ with MLS moves
oly_sww100bu_worlds_final_underwater.jpg
01:07
Underwater Cam: Walsh wins 100m fly world title
nbc_nas_iowacorn350promo_250728.jpg
30
NASCAR on NBC returns with road to the playoffs
nbc_csu_madden_99_250728.jpg
04:46
Jackson, Allen among six joining Madden ’99 Club’
kennyp.jpg
06:28
How Pickett’s injury affects Browns QB competition
nbc_csu_stafford_out_250728.jpg
03:10
Rams ‘being safe’ with Stafford’s back issues
nbc_cyc_tdfstg3ehl_250728.jpg
27:33
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France Femmes, Stage 3
nbc_cyc_volleringcrash_250728.jpg
01:54
Huge crash creates chaos during Stage 3
nbc_csu_eagles_champs_250728.jpg
03:27
Eagles have ‘Superbowl bullseye’ on their backs
nbc_bte_wnbadpoy_250728.jpg
02:16
Lynx’s Collier worth bets to win MVP and DPOY
nbc_bte_cfbaccchamp_250728.jpg
02:14
Clemson among best bets to win ACC Championship
nico_collins.jpg
01:58
Collins ‘clear best bet’ as NFL yards leader
nbc_dps_halloffame_250728.jpg
08:22
Sabathia, Ichiro shine in Hall of Fame speeches
nbc_bte_libertywings_250728.jpg
01:29
Can Ionescu carry Liberty without Stewart?
nbc_bte_almvp_250728.jpg
01:33
Judge’s injury opens AL MVP door for Raleigh
nbc_smx_explainertrackterms_250728.jpg
04:28
SMX-plainer: Common track terminology
gronk.jpg
14:53
Gronk: NFL is a daily ‘battle against yourself’
nbc_bte_saintsfuures_250728.jpg
02:09
Moore makes Kamara ‘interesting’ with run usage