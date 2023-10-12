 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Duke
College Football Best Bets - USC at Notre Dame
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
nbc_cfb_nduscpreview_231011.jpg
Leftovers & Links: USC’s defensive woes may be the perfect salve for Notre Dame’s third-down struggles
Maryland v Ohio State
College Football Week 7 Latest Updates: What to know and best bets for Ohio State, Washington, Oregon, USC

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_thompsonpgadebut_231012.jpg
Rolfing: Shriners result matters for Lexi
nbc_golf_gt_rahmspanishopnhl_231012.jpg
Highlights: Rahm, Spanish Open, Round 1
nbc_bfa_vikings_231012.jpg
Assessing trade destinations for Vikings’ Cousins

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Duke
College Football Best Bets - USC at Notre Dame
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
nbc_cfb_nduscpreview_231011.jpg
Leftovers & Links: USC’s defensive woes may be the perfect salve for Notre Dame’s third-down struggles
Maryland v Ohio State
College Football Week 7 Latest Updates: What to know and best bets for Ohio State, Washington, Oregon, USC

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_thompsonpgadebut_231012.jpg
Rolfing: Shriners result matters for Lexi
nbc_golf_gt_rahmspanishopnhl_231012.jpg
Highlights: Rahm, Spanish Open, Round 1
nbc_bfa_vikings_231012.jpg
Assessing trade destinations for Vikings’ Cousins

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Is Thompson the face of the LPGA?

October 12, 2023 04:36 PM
The Golf Central crew weighs in on whether Lexi Thompson is the face of the LPGA as she prepares to make her PGA Tour debut in the Shriners Children's Open.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gc_thompsonpgadebut_231012.jpg
8:07
Rolfing: Shriners result matters for Lexi
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_sandersonfarmsrd1_231005.jpg
5:27
Hadley excelling under pressure at Sanderson Farms
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_timuquanadamage_231005.jpg
3:57
Timuquana Country Club greens vandalized
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_marcosimonefire_231005.jpg
1:11
Marco Simone grandstand goes up in flames
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_zambriint_231004.jpg
6:20
Zambri: Can’t wait to start with US Nat’l Dev Team
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_romineint_231003.jpg
7:05
Spikemark’s issues as NCAA golf’s scoring provider
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_trippstakeskornferrychampionship_231003.jpg
4:44
‘A lot on the line’ in upcoming FedExCup Fall
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_grantcigandaintvV2_230923.jpg
1:16
Grant, Ciganda playing stress-free for Team Europe
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_yinknightintvV2_230923.jpg
1:53
Pep talk fuels Yin, Knight to Team U.S. match win
Now Playing
banksmckenziesolheimday2putting.jpg
4:22
Putting defines Solheim Cup Day 2
Now Playing