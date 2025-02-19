 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: New York Yankees-Workouts
Yankees pitching prospect Chase Hampton has flexor strain and goes to New York for exam
oly_aswcs_shiffrin_250211.jpg
Alpine skiing 2024-25 FIS World Cup season: TV, streaming schedule
Cosm Dome-5[76].jpeg
‘Shared reality’ venues to feature TPC Sawgrass’ closing holes at The Players

Top Clips

nbc_pl_emeryintv_250219.jpg
Emery: Villa’s draw v. Liverpool is a fair result
nbc_pl_slotintv_250219.jpg
Slot ‘not happy’ with Liverpool’s draw v. Villa
nbc_pl_vvdintv_250219.jpg
Van Dijk reflects on Liverpool’s draw with Villa

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: New York Yankees-Workouts
Yankees pitching prospect Chase Hampton has flexor strain and goes to New York for exam
oly_aswcs_shiffrin_250211.jpg
Alpine skiing 2024-25 FIS World Cup season: TV, streaming schedule
Cosm Dome-5[76].jpeg
‘Shared reality’ venues to feature TPC Sawgrass’ closing holes at The Players

Top Clips

nbc_pl_emeryintv_250219.jpg
Emery: Villa’s draw v. Liverpool is a fair result
nbc_pl_slotintv_250219.jpg
Slot ‘not happy’ with Liverpool’s draw v. Villa
nbc_pl_vvdintv_250219.jpg
Van Dijk reflects on Liverpool’s draw with Villa

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Mexico Open brings back fond memories for Knapp

February 19, 2025 04:13 PM
Ahead of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Damon Hack catches up with Jake Knapp, whose first career PGA Tour win came in the same event last year.
Up Next
commish.jpg
7:28
LPGA won’t name new commissioner for ‘a while’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gcjustinleonardintv_250218.jpg
7:23
Leonard ‘on right track’ after Chubb Classic win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gcmexicoopen_250218.jpg
7:37
Bhatia focused on ‘being smart’ at Mexico Open
Now Playing
tiger_new_mpx.jpg
4:38
Tiger provides several updates at Torrey Pines
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pgachamphls_250216.jpg
2:03
Highlights: Leonard victorious at Chubb Classic
Now Playing
nbc_golf_scottieintv_250216.jpg
2:07
Scheffler trying to stay patient with himself
Now Playing
nbc_golf_ludvidintv_250216.jpg
3:38
Åberg’s ‘best is yet to come’ after Genesis win
Now Playing
mav.jpg
2:11
McNealy gains ‘momentum’ as Genesis runner-up
Now Playing
movers.jpg
1:03
Rodgers playing with confidence at Torrey Pines
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_schefflermcilroydeskreax_250215.jpg
4:00
Rory, Scheffler aim to bounce back at the Genesis
Now Playing