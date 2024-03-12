 Skip navigation
Top News

THE PLAYERS Championship - Preview Day Two
Reading between the lines from Monahan’s vague presser
THE PLAYERS Championship - Preview Day Two
Monahan defends signature events: ‘It’s early days’
2024 PGA Championship - Previews
PGA field should expect pristine conditions at Valhalla

Top Clips

nbc_pl_2robbies_mcuveverton_240312.jpg
Ten Hag ‘is not the right man’ for Man United
nbc_golf_monahansignature_240312__986705.jpg
Monahan unpacks world tour idea, signature events
nbc_pl_2robbies_totvastonvilla_240312.jpg
Tottenham the Premier League’s ‘most fluid team’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

THE PLAYERS Championship - Preview Day Two
Reading between the lines from Monahan’s vague presser
THE PLAYERS Championship - Preview Day Two
Monahan defends signature events: ‘It’s early days’
2024 PGA Championship - Previews
PGA field should expect pristine conditions at Valhalla

Top Clips

nbc_pl_2robbies_mcuveverton_240312.jpg
Ten Hag ‘is not the right man’ for Man United
nbc_golf_monahansignature_240312__986705.jpg
Monahan unpacks world tour idea, signature events
nbc_pl_2robbies_totvastonvilla_240312.jpg
Tottenham the Premier League’s ‘most fluid team’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Monahan: 'I am the right person' to lead PGA Tour

March 12, 2024 12:53 PM
At The Players Championship, Jay Monahan answers questions about the support for his leadership.
nbc_golf_sales_penske_arnoldpalmer_240311.jpg
1:32
HLs: Best shots from Arnold Palmer Invitational
nbc_golf_gc_theplayers_240310.jpg
3:49
‘Demands’ of The Players make it a premier event
nbc_golf_gc_scottiewinsreactions_240310.jpg
6:40
Golf world reacts to Scheffler’s Bay Hill victory
nbc_golf_gc_arnoldpalmerhl_240310.jpg
4:08
Highlights: Scheffler demolishes field at Bay Hill
nbc_golf_gc_rorymcilroy_240309.jpg
2:56
How McIlroy rebounded for third-round 68 at API
nbc_golf_gc_wyndamclarktouch_240309.jpg
5:46
Why Clark wasn’t penalized on 18th hole at API
nbc_golf_gc_arnoldpalmerrd3react_240309.jpg
3:46
Scheffler playing ‘top-tier’ golf at Bay Hill
shane_lowry.jpg
4:21
HLs: Scheffler, Lowry co-lead API after Round 3
nbc_gc_bestofsmylie_240308.jpg
2:43
Kaufman’s ‘Friday Happy Hour’ at Bay Hill
nbc_gc_schefflerbreakdown_240308__993886.jpg
7:23
Scheffler focused on putting at Arnold Palmer Inv.
