Top News

Truist Championship 2025 - Round One
Truist Championship 2025 prize money: Payout from the $20 million purse
PGA TOUR - WGC - 2000 NEC Championship - File Photos
Johnson Wagner recreating iconic Tiger Woods shots from 2000, live on ‘Golf Central Postgame’
SX 2025 Rd 09 Indianapolis Cooper Webb head shot.JPG
Chase Sexton wins seventh 2025 Supercross race in Salt Lake City 450, Cooper Webb crowned champion
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_sx_deeganintrv_250510.jpg
How Deegan ‘put the work in’ from beginning to end
nbc_sx_webbinsider_250510.jpg
Doubt was motivation for Webb for third SX title
nbc_sx_stewart_250510.jpg
Stewart gave ‘everything I had’ in SX finale

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Wagner lands Tiger's 2000 'Shot in the Dark'

May 10, 2025 08:58 PM
Johnson Wagner's tour recreating Tiger Woods' iconic shots from the 2000 season continues with his version of "The Shot in the Dark" at Firestone Country Club's South Course.
nbc_golf_gc_rory_250510.jpg
2:51
Will McIlroy comeback from 6 shots down at Truist?
nbc_golf_gc_strakasound_250510.jpg
1:52
Straka leads Truist in strokes gained putting
nbc_golf_gc_lowrysound_250510.jpg
1:56
Lowry shares ‘grind’ of Philadelphia Cricket Club
nbc_golf_coursedistance_250510.jpg
7:10
Chamblee: Equipment isn’t ‘athletic leveler’
nbc_golf_tigerglennabbey_250509.jpg
11:03
Wagner NAILS Tiger 2000 Glen Abbey bunker shot
new_dart_site.jpg
7:25
Wagner hits DART trying Tiger 2000 Pebble hole-out
new_muster_site.jpg
7:01
Wagner can’t muster Tiger’s magic on 6th at Pebble
nbc_golf_rorysound_250508.jpg
10:33
Rory stays true to his word at Philly Cricket Club
nbc_golf_romine_250507.jpg
4:27
Winners and losers from women’s golf regionals
nbc_golf_zhangkorda_250507.jpg
5:54
Korda, Zhang look to answer questions in Jersey
Related Videos

tiger_site.jpg
08:24
Diaz: ‘No-limits mentality’ drove Tiger’s 2000
nbc_golf_homaintv_250507.jpg
10:09
Homa details mental tweaks: ‘Brain won’t turn off’
nbc_golf_gloverintv_250507.jpg
10:24
Glover steadfast in criticism of signature events
nbc_golf_jtsoundreax_250507.jpg
05:03
Thomas has his ‘swagger back’ amid hot stretch
nbc_golf_rorysoundreax_250507.jpg
07:45
New freedom could elevate McIlroy even further
nbc_golf_gcpodrydercupdinner_250507.jpg
05:12
DeChambeau, Koepka invited to Ryder Cup dinner
nbc_golf_grassclippings_250506.jpg
08:47
Breaking down unique aspects of the Grass League
nbc_golf_aonnext10and5_250506.jpg
01:39
Higgo ‘excited’ to play against PGA Tour’s best
nbc_golf_raymondrebell_250506.jpg
06:54
14-year-old in final stage of U.S. Open qualifying
nbc_golf_michellewiewest_250506.jpg
10:25
How Wie West measures success as tournament host
bradleygolftoday.jpg
08:15
Bradley aims to bring unity with Ryder Cup dinner
nbc_golf_morikawacaddie_250506.jpg
06:14
What led to Morikawa’s split with caddie Jakovac?
GTTruist.jpg
04:57
Philadelphia Cricket Club a ‘trip back in time’
nbc_golf_tigerchampstour_250505.jpg
01:43
Champions Tour pres: We’ll be ready if Tiger joins
nbc_golf_roundtableryu_250505.jpg
11:12
Ryu gets ‘shot of confidence’ with bounceback win
nbc_golf_roundtable2_250505.jpg
08:37
Roundtable: Pace, Trump’s Open wish, grilling Lav
nbc_golf_roundtable1_250505.jpg
08:43
Roundtable: Scottie rout, Bryson wins, Spieth PGA?
nbc_golf_gcpodbryson_250505.jpg
05:42
DeChambeau clears ‘emotional hurdle’
nbc_golf_spiethhighlights_250504.jpg
03:52
Spieth ‘takes step forward’ at CJ Cup Byron Nelson
nbc_golf_scottiereax_250504.jpg
04:46
Scheffler: Winning CJ Cup ‘means a lot to me’
golfinsperity.jpg
03:53
HLs: Golf’s legends compete in 9-hole scramble
nbc_golf_gc_schefflersoundreax_250503.jpg
05:34
Scheffler: ‘Fortunate’ to finish Round 3 of CJ Cup
nbc_golf_rileyseg_250503.jpg
04:30
Riley self-reports, but eagles last to make cut
nbc_golf_gc_spiethhlsc_250502.jpg
04:02
Unpacking Spieth’s rollercoaster Round 2 at CJ Cup
nbc_golf_gc_schefflerpg_250502.jpg
11:29
Scheffler distances himself at CJ Cup Byron Nelson
nbc_golf_gc_schefflerhldeskreaxv2_250502.jpg
08:05
HLs: Scheffler cleans up mistakes in first-9 33
nbc_golf_schefflerrd1hlsandreax_250502.jpg
10:01
Inside Scheffler’s stellar short game at CJ Cup
nbc_golf_gc_spiethhldeskreax_250501.jpg
05:36
Spieth erratic in CJ Cup Byron Nelson first round
nbc_golf_ncaabreakdown_250430.jpg
09:09
Previewing NCAA Division I men’s golf regionals
nbc_golf_gt_bobbymassaintv_250430.jpg
07:30
Massa: ‘Real pressure starts’ at CJ Cup

Latest Clips

nbc_sx_deeganintrv_250510.jpg
04:14
How Deegan ‘put the work in’ from beginning to end
nbc_sx_webbinsider_250510.jpg
05:15
Doubt was motivation for Webb for third SX title
nbc_sx_stewart_250510.jpg
01:18
Stewart gave ‘everything I had’ in SX finale
nbc_sx_sexton_250510.jpg
56
Sexton proud of riding to end Supercross season
nbc_sx_webbtrophyv2_250510.jpg
02:21
Webb after SX title: ‘Never give up on yourself’
nbc_sx_deegan_250510.jpg
39
Deegan caps SX season with E/W showdown win
nbc_sx_hammaker_250510.jpg
01:13
Hammaker falls short of 250SX East title
nbc_sx_vialletrophy_250510.jpg
01:24
Vialle’s championship ride embodies 250SX season
laguna_seca_quals.jpg
12:07
HLs: Monterey SportsCar Championship qualifying
nbc_imsa_dries_250510.jpg
01:21
Four for Vanthoor: BMW poles again at Laguna Seca
nbc_imsa_altoe_250510.jpg
01:04
Altoe: Laguna Seca pole was ‘the lap of my life’
nbc_golf_lpga_mizuhoround3_250510.jpg
11:37
Highlights: Mizuho Americas Open, Round 3
nbc_sx_feature_250510.jpg
01:57
Supercross 2025 year in review: A season to savor
nbc_sx_erinjackson_250510.jpg
02:06
Olympic gold medalist Jackson takes in Supercross
nbc_imsa_michelinpc_250510.jpg
13:54
Highlights: Michelin Pilot Challenge, Laguna Seca
2025myrtlebeachclassicrd3__930919.jpg
10:10
Highlights: Myrtle Beach Classic, Round 3
nbc_golf_truistrd3_250510.jpg
08:42
Highlights: Truist Championship, Round 3
nbc_pl_newchepreview_250510.jpg
01:38
Will Newcastle be too much for Chelsea to handle?
nbc_pl_update_250510.jpg
20:02
PL Update: Aston Villa edge past Bournemouth
nbc_pl_salahfwafootballeroftheyear_250510.jpg
02:03
Can Salah keep up this prolific scoring pace?
nbc_pl_watkinsintv_250510.jpg
02:02
Watkins describes ‘special’ record-breaking goal
nbc_pl_emeryintv_250510.jpg
05:57
Emery discusses significance of win over Cherries
nbc_pl_bouavlpostgamediscussion_250510.jpg
05:41
Villa survive to stay in Champions League race
nbc_pl_bouavl_250510.jpg
09:51
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Aston Villa MWK 36
nbc_pl_avlredcard1_250510.jpg
58
Ramsey sent off for second yellow v. Bournemouth
nbc_moto_webbftr_250510.jpg
04:33
How Webb is fueled by family, mental toughness
nbc_pl_avlgoal1v2_250510.jpg
02:03
Watkins nets Villa’s opener against Bournemouth
nbc_pl_pepintv_250510.jpg
01:53
Guardiola discusses ‘difficult’ draw with Saints
nbc_pl_fulhamveverton_250510.jpg
13:34
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Everton Matchweek 36
nbc_pl_wolvesbrighton_250510.jpg
09:57
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Brighton Matchweek 36