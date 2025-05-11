Watch Now
Wagner lands Tiger's 2000 'Shot in the Dark'
Johnson Wagner's tour recreating Tiger Woods' iconic shots from the 2000 season continues with his version of "The Shot in the Dark" at Firestone Country Club's South Course.
Will McIlroy comeback from 6 shots down at Truist?
Rory McIlroy had a mixed day in the third round of the Truist Championship and finds himself with a big, but not impossible to overcome, deficit.
Straka leads Truist in strokes gained putting
Todd Lewis talks with Sepp Straka after the third round of the Truist Championship about finding his driver on moving day and his comfort being near the top of the leaderboard heading into the final round.
Lowry shares ‘grind’ of Philadelphia Cricket Club
Truist Championship co-leader Shane Lowry shares the "grind" of Philadelphia's Cricket Club during Round 3 and why he expects low numbers in the final round with minimal wind anticipated.
Chamblee: Equipment isn’t ‘athletic leveler’
Golf Central analyzes Rory McIlroy's comments golf course distances and Brandel Chamblee discusses why there's zero evidence to support equipment is an "athletic leveler" in the sport.
Wagner NAILS Tiger 2000 Glen Abbey bunker shot
Johnson Wagner's tour recreating iconic shots from Tiger Woods' 2000 season continues with his attempt at the incredible bunker shot on the 18th hole at Glen Abbey Golf Club with an applause-worthy finish.
Wagner hits DART trying Tiger 2000 Pebble hole-out
Johnson Wagner's North America tour recreating iconic shots from Tiger Woods' 2000 season starts with a bang: He hits a beautiful approach on Pebble Beach's 15th, where Tiger holed out in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Wagner can’t muster Tiger’s magic on 6th at Pebble
In the second recreation on his tour of iconic Tiger Woods 2000 shots, Johnson Wagner tries to hit Tiger's otherworldly U.S. Open approach on Pebble Beach's 6th hole. No one, he discovers, can do what Tiger could.
Rory stays true to his word at Philly Cricket Club
Rory McIlroy said on Wednesday his plan at Philadelphia Cricket Club in the Truist Championship was to let it fly with the driver and figure it out from there. After the first round, it's clear he's a man of his word.
Winners and losers from women’s golf regionals
Brentley Romine unpacks the fallout from the cutoff in the NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championship.