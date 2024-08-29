Watch Now
Wagner gives Scheffler's pitch a go
Johnson Wagner displays the difficulty of Scottie Scheffler's chip on Hole 6 during Round 1 of the Tour Championship and looks ahead to the rest of the week at East Lake.
Scheffler remaining focused at Tour Championship
Scottie Scheffler discusses his strong Round 1 showing during the Tour Championship at East Lake, explaining his mentality during the first day of play.
HLs: Morikawa’s stellar back-9 at TOUR, Rd. 1
Collin Morikawa puts on a show in the second half of the Tour Championship, Round 1, sinking six straight birdies to climb the leaderboard.
Analyzing Schauffele’s Round 1 struggles
Xander Schauffele discusses how he's looking to address the issues that plagued him in Round 1 at East Lake.
East Lake offers new look for Tour Championship
Learn about the restoration of East Lake Golf Club ahead of the FedExCup Playoffs' Tour Championship, the thought process behind the project and how it'll play this weekend.
Ko reflects on ‘Cinderella’ run after Women’s Open
Lydia Ko speaks after winning the AIG Women's Open about her run of success in recent weeks and discusses the amount of fun she had at St. Andrews.
Thomas last in, Scheffler struggling before finale
The Golf Central crew recaps the fight to make the TOUR Championship at the BMW Championship and takes a look at Scottie Scheffler suddenly having trouble heading into the season finale.
Bradley ‘felt in control’ at the BMW final round
Keegan Bradley talks to the Golf Central crew after winning the BMW Championship and how he navigated the final round.
Highlights: ‘Colorado Chaos’ at the BMW, Round 3
The Golf Central crew reacts to the 'wild' third round of the BMW Championship where no lead was safe and golfers pulled off some incredible shots while hitting some questionable ones.
Bradley proud of his ‘fight’ at BMW, Round 3
Keegan Bradley talks about the up and down round he had in the third round of the BMW Championship and how he was able to end the day with the solo lead.
Schauffele flies up the board on Moving Day at BMW
Xander Schauffele flew up the leaderboard at the BMW Championship with a 5-under Moving Day (presented by Penske), positioning himself to perhaps make the Player of the Year race a bit more interesting.