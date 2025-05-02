 Skip navigation
Watch Now

Spieth erratic in CJ Cup Byron Nelson first round

May 1, 2025 08:34 PM
Paired with Scottie Scheffler and Si Woo Kim, Jordan Spieth did not play his best golf Thursday afternoon at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, shooting a 2-under 69 while "looking for things that aren't there" while putting.
nbc_golf_ncaabreakdown_250430.jpg
9:09
Previewing NCAA Division I men’s golf regionals
nbc_golf_tallahasseeregional_250430.jpg
8:37
Battle-tested Ole Miss is Tallahassee No. 1 seed
nbc_golf_morikawacaddie_250429.jpg
1:27
‘Surprised’ Morikawa opted for caddie change
nbc_golf_maosaigo_250427.jpg
3:00
Saigo survived ‘absolute carnage’ to win Chevron
nbc_golf_ariyadeepdive_250427.jpg
2:38
Unpacking Jutanugarn’s poor chip at Chevron
nbc_golf_gc_rorylowrylites_250426.jpg
4:25
McIlroy, Lowry in ‘great position’ ahead of Rd. 4
nbc_golf_nelly_250426.jpg
2:20
Korda settles for 71 after early third-round push
nbc_golf_lexithompson_250426.jpg
6:32
Thompson driven by quest to win another major
nbc_golf_nellyrd2_250425.jpg
7:45
Korda bounces back to make cut at Chevron Champ.
nbc_golf_mcilorylowry_250424.jpg
7:51
Lowry lifts McIlroy to start Zurich Classic
nbc_golf_gt_bobbymassaintv_250430.jpg
07:30
Massa: ‘Real pressure starts’ at CJ Cup
nbc_golf_gcpodscheffler_250430.jpg
04:05
Expectations for Scheffler at CJ Cup Byron Nelson
nbc_golf_gt_jordanspieth_250430.jpg
06:37
Can Spieth reclaim his competitive relevancy?
nbc_golf_gt_schefflernelson_250430.jpg
07:36
Will Scheffler contain emotion at TPC Craig Ranch?
nbc_golf_ncaa_auburnregional_250430.jpg
03:48
Clinard’s Tigers ready to roll at Auburn Regional
zach_johnson.jpg
04:24
Johnson: Snedeker will be ‘perfect’ as captain
nbc_golf_roundtable_250429.jpg
08:38
Presidents Cup format needs to change ‘eventually’
nbc_golf_ogilvyinterview_250429.jpg
11:39
Ogilvy: ‘Humbling’ to be a Presidents Cup captain
snedeker.jpg
11:54
Snedeker: ‘Automatic yes’ to Presidents Cup lead
nbc_golf_gtroundtablev2_250428.jpg
06:50
Tour running out of time for championship format
nbc_golf_bethannnichols_250428.jpg
10:32
How can the LPGA generate buzz for the Chevron?
nbc_golf_nellykorda_250424.jpg
09:52
Korda struggles early at 2025 Chevron Championship
nbc_golf_zurichformat_250423.jpg
03:37
Team events like Zurich fun once a year, no more
nbc_golf_jtintv_250423.jpg
08:48
Thomas’ RBC Heritage win was ‘pure happiness’
nbc_golf_langerintv_250423.jpg
07:01
Langer: ‘I did play pretty good’ at final Masters
ReidonKorda.jpg
09:50
Reid: Korda is ‘made to be a world No. 1'
nbc_golf_lukedonald_250423.jpg
02:54
Donald makes Olazabal a Ryder Cup vice captain
nbc_golf_roryandshane_250423.jpg
04:22
McIlroy, Lowry hoping to go back-to-back at Zurich
nbc_golf_amychevron_250423.jpg
03:40
How could weather impact the Chevron Champ.?
nbc_golf_gc_lexingtonregion_250423.jpg
06:17
FSU playing ‘really good golf’ ahead of NCAA champ
nbc_golf_gc_normanreveal_250423.jpg
06:32
Stanford looking to repeat as national champions
nbc_golf_rorydiscussion_250422.jpg
02:50
What will McIlroy do after Masters win?
nbc_golf_rexhit_250422.jpg
03:44
Players look forward to ‘unique’ Zurich Classic
nbc_golf_shipleyintv_250422.jpg
06:27
Korn Ferry’s Shipley ‘getting used to’ new stardom
nbc_golf_kordapresserreax_250422.jpg
07:33
Korda primed to go on another elite run?
nbc_golf_crenshawintv_250422.jpg
12:27
Crenshaw to design Pinehurst No. 11 with Coore
nbc_golf_amynellyhit_250422.jpg
04:35
Meet the team that helps push Korda to the top
nbc_golf_toddlewis_250421.jpg
07:03
Are rangefinders helping pace of play on PGA Tour?
nbc_golf_jaysigel_250421.jpg
05:55
Remembering Sigel: ‘An icon in amateur golf’
nbc_golf_bethannnichols_250421.jpg
07:44
Can Korda secure first 2025 win at Chevron Champ?

Latest Clips

oly_sww200bu_regansmithv2_250501.jpg
06:24
Smith edges Shackell, wins 200m butterfly
nbc_golf_cjcuprd1hl_250501.jpg
09:43
Highlights: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Round 1
oly_sww400f_katieledecky_250501.jpg
08:52
Ledecky has best 400m freestyle time in nine years
nbc_golf_scottiesitdownintv_250501.jpg
01:44
Scheffler dominates first round at TPC Craig Ranch
nbc_smx_smxfacts_250501.jpg
04:23
Inside the numbers of Sexton vs. Webb, 250 West
nbc_smx_lawrencesintv_250501.jpg
04:28
Lawrence brothers ‘putting in the work’
oly_sww100f_gretchenwalsh_250501.jpg
05:16
Walsh wins 100m freestyle in Fort Lauderdale
nbc_horse_luxorcafepreviewv4_250501.jpg
01:47
Kentucky Derby 2025 preview: Luxor Cafe
nbc_horse_publisherpreviewv2_250501.jpg
01:21
Kentucky Derby 2025 preview: Publisher
nbc_horse_eastavenuepreview_250501.jpg
01:12
Kentucky Derby 2025 preview: East Avenue
nbc_horse_burnhamsquarepreview_250501.jpg
01:30
Kentucky Derby 2025 preview: Burnham Square
nbc_horse_oakspreview_250501.jpg
01:40
Tenma could be gate-to-wire Kentucky Oaks winner
nbc_horse_flyingmowhawkpreview_250501.jpg
01:26
Kentucky Derby 2025 preview: Flying Mohawk
nbc_horse_journalismpreview_250501.jpg
01:45
Kentucky Derby 2025 preview: Journalism
nbc_horse_admiredaytonapreview_250501.jpg
01:15
Kentucky Derby 2025 preview: Admire Daytona
nbc_horse_finalgambitpreview_250501.jpg
01:41
Kentucky Derby 2025 preview: Final Gambit
nbc_horse_neoequospreview_250501.jpg
01:52
Kentucky Derby 2025 preview: Neoequos
nbc_pl_update_250501.jpg
03:21
PL Update: Brentford stun Nottingham Forest
nbc_pl_nunointv_250501.jpg
02:47
Nuno: Forest had ‘a bad night’ against Brentford
nbc_pl_mw34allgoals_250501.jpg
14:07
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 34
nbc_horse_americanpromisepreview_250501.jpg
01:51
Kentucky Derby 2025 preview: American Promise
nbc_nas_fancamdega_250501.jpg
05:08
NASCAR Fan Cam: The Jack Link’s 500 at Talladega
nbc_pl_nfbrepostgame_250501.jpg
04:17
Nottingham Forest ‘didn’t turn up’ v. Brentford
nbc_pl_nfbre_250501.jpg
09:28
Extended HLs: Forest v. Brentford Matchweek 34
nbc_dps_dpsourcedraftprankcalls_250501.jpg
07:11
NFL draft prank calls highlight security issue
nbc_pl_bregoal2_250501.jpg
01:28
Wissa chips Brentford 2-0 ahead of Forest
nbc_roto_drakelondon_250501.jpg
01:14
Falcons’ London to shine with Penix Jr. in fantasy
nbc_roto_dobbins_250501.jpg
01:13
Dobbins’ LAC future unclear with Hampton, Harris
nbc_pl_bregoal1_250501.jpg
01:00
Schade tucks away Brentford’s opener v. Forest
nbc_dps_simms_250501.jpg
14:59
Simms unpacks Ward, Sanders’ situations