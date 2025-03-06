 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard 2025 - Round One
With 75% of the field over par, Wyndham Clark fires 67 to lead Arnold Palmer Invitational
MLB: Spring Training-San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs
2025 Fantasy Preview: Matt Shaw
Puerto Rico Open 2025 - Round One
Kevin Roy returns from delay with bunker hole-out, leads Puerto Rico Open

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rfs_samdarnold_250306.jpg
Raiders, Steelers among best fits for QB Darnold
nbc_roto_rfs_metcalftrade_250306.jpg
Is Metcalf ‘miscast’ a true WR1?
nbc_golf_clarkintv_250306.jpg
Clark was ‘comfortable’ during Round 1 of API

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard 2025 - Round One
With 75% of the field over par, Wyndham Clark fires 67 to lead Arnold Palmer Invitational
MLB: Spring Training-San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs
2025 Fantasy Preview: Matt Shaw
Puerto Rico Open 2025 - Round One
Kevin Roy returns from delay with bunker hole-out, leads Puerto Rico Open

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rfs_samdarnold_250306.jpg
Raiders, Steelers among best fits for QB Darnold
nbc_roto_rfs_metcalftrade_250306.jpg
Is Metcalf ‘miscast’ a true WR1?
nbc_golf_clarkintv_250306.jpg
Clark was ‘comfortable’ during Round 1 of API

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Bradley meant 'no disrespect' to European team

March 6, 2025 06:55 PM
Todd Lewis joins Golf Central to provide the latest on Keegan Bradley, particularly the U.S. Ryder Cup captain's comments that were included in "Full Swing" and his showing at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Up Next
nbc_golf_clarkintv_250306.jpg
7:55
Clark was ‘comfortable’ during Round 1 of API
Now Playing
nbc_golf_billyhorschel_250306.jpg
4:04
Horschel gets ready for Arnold Palmer Invitational
Now Playing
nbc_golf_currytalk_250305.jpg
3:48
Why Steph Curry reminds Brandel of Tiger
Now Playing
nbc_golf_monahanintv_250305.jpg
14:17
PGA Tour’s Monahan focused on what he can control
Now Playing
nbc_golf_xander_250304.jpg
7:17
Schauffele feeling ‘hot and ready’ ahead of API
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sorenstamfuture_250303.jpg
8:06
Sörenstam wants LPGA Tour ‘in the forefront’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_annikasorenstamarnoldpalmer_250303.jpg
6:36
Sörenstam’s meaningful friendship with Palmer
Now Playing
nbc_golf_knappintvreax_250302.jpg
6:01
No. 11, putts were Knapp’s ‘demise’ in final round
Now Playing
nbc_golf_nzopen_250302.jpg
2:23
Peake completes comeback, wins New Zealand Open
Now Playing
henley_site.jpg
1:20
Confident Henley jumps to T-3 with 66 in Round 3
Now Playing