 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Boston Red Sox at Chicago Cubs
Fantasy Baseball Steals Report: Pete Crow-Armstrong can’t steal first, Corbin Carroll running again
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Jameson Williams fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Ty Simpson
With advice from Nick Saban and Bryce Young, Alabama’s Ty Simpson feels ready for the spotlight

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_adamthielentrade_250827.jpg
Impacts of Thielen trade on Vikings and Panthers
nbc_ffhh_rasheericesuspension_250827.jpg
How reported Rice suspension impacts Chiefs
bradley_on_set.jpg
Bradley: Captain’s picks ‘shined’ to close season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Boston Red Sox at Chicago Cubs
Fantasy Baseball Steals Report: Pete Crow-Armstrong can’t steal first, Corbin Carroll running again
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Jameson Williams fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Ty Simpson
With advice from Nick Saban and Bryce Young, Alabama’s Ty Simpson feels ready for the spotlight

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_adamthielentrade_250827.jpg
Impacts of Thielen trade on Vikings and Panthers
nbc_ffhh_rasheericesuspension_250827.jpg
How reported Rice suspension impacts Chiefs
bradley_on_set.jpg
Bradley: Captain’s picks ‘shined’ to close season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

'It broke my heart:' Bradley talks rejection calls

August 27, 2025 11:50 AM
Keegan Bradley shares the emotions around calling those who did not make the U.S. Ryder Cup roster, calling it the "toughest day" of his captaincy while using his past experience to help him through.
Up Next
bradley_on_set.jpg
9:04
Bradley: Captain’s picks ‘shined’ to close season
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rydercuppicks_250827.jpg
4:11
Bradley reveals six U.S. Ryder Cup captain’s picks
Now Playing
nbc_golf_keeganpickingself_250827.jpg
2:07
Bradley: Decision to not play made ‘a while ago’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_johnsondrive_250824.jpg
5:38
Wagner on Scheffler’s OB drive, Fleetwood’s win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rydercup_250824.jpg
11:28
All eyes turn to Bradley’s Ryder Cup decisions
Now Playing
tommy_fleetwood.jpg
9:08
Fleetwood: ‘Never fear failing’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_tweets_250824.jpg
0:51
LeBron, Clark among those showing Fleetwood love
Now Playing
nbc_golf_scheffler_250824.jpg
5:30
‘No letup’ coming for Scheffler after 2025
Now Playing
nbc_golf_schefflerfirsttee_250823.jpg
2:43
Scheffler responds to name being mispronounced
Now Playing
nbc_golf_johnsonwagner_250823.jpg
5:46
Wagner takes his shot at East Lake’s 15th green
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_gt_jstewartintrv_250825.jpg
08:15
Why the likes of Fleetwood are Stewart’s ‘heroes’
kbradley.jpg
07:24
Kisner: Bradley has done ‘admirable job’ as leader
nbc_gt_bethannhit_250825.jpg
08:51
Henderson’s win on home soil has ‘massive’ impact
nbc_gt_roundtableryderc_250825.jpg
07:33
Hottest golf question: Will Bradley pick himself?
nbc_golf_gcpodbestmoments_250824.jpg
09:13
What were the best men’s golf moments of 2025?
nbc_golf_keeganbradley_250823.jpg
05:34
Bradley still weighing Ryder Cup selections
nbc_golf_tommyfleetwood_250823.jpg
07:59
Fleetwood proud of Round 3 putting at East Lake
nbc_golf_johhnson_wagner_intrv_250823.jpg
04:45
Wagner plays 15th hole at rainy East Lake
nbc_golf_johnsonwagnersegment_250822.jpg
05:22
Wagner tries to recreate Henley’s bunker shot
nbc_golf_scottieschefflersegment_250822.jpg
07:47
Lewis: Scheffler ‘unconcerned’ after uneven Rd. 2
nbc_golf_russelhenleysegment_250821.jpg
04:47
Henley rides hot putter to Tour Championship lead
nbc_golf_keeganbradley_250821.jpg
06:44
Debating potential U.S. Ryder Cup captain picks
nbc_golf_apalacheehighschool_250820.jpg
06:39
From coach to hero, how Phenix saved Apalachee
nbc_golf_brianrolapp_250820.jpg
10:51
Rolapp wants PGA Tour to be aggressive meritocracy
nbc_golf_tlewscottie_250820.jpg
06:55
Scheffler: Winning POY would be ‘very special’
nbc_golf_ewenmurray_250820.jpg
06:36
Fleetwood ‘due to win’ on the PGA Tour
nbc_golf_rexandtoddreax_250820.jpg
10:58
Unpacking changes Rolapp wants for PGA Tour
nbc_golf_masonhowell_250819.jpg
07:09
Howell reflects on ‘incredible week’ at US Amateur
nbc_golf_rorypresser_250819.jpg
14:39
McIlroy ‘didn’t hate’ Tour Champ. starting strokes
nbc_golf_pgatourschedule_250819.jpg
05:56
Return to Doral reopens signature events debate
nbc_golf_lewisreport_250819.jpg
12:14
Scheffler gets Scott back on bag for Tour Champ.
nbc_golf_maverickmcnealy_250819.jpg
08:20
What McNealy would bring to Ryder Cup team
nbc_golf_nialldoneganintv_250818.jpg
07:49
Shiels Donegan: I don’t give up easily
nbc_golf_beallkeaganbradley_250818.jpg
05:27
With play slipping, eyes on Bradley at East Lake
nbc_golf_matchplaytourchampionship_250818.jpg
02:39
Debating merits of match play for Tour Champ.
scottie_new_august.jpg
03:00
Scheffler’s chip-in on No. 17 was ‘Tiger-esque’
nbc_golf_eurorydercupstandings_250818.jpg
04:16
Team Europe ‘looks very dangerous’ for Ryder Cup
maverickthumbnailpgatourgolfchannelpodcast.jpg
11:27
Will McNealy, Griffin make U.S. Ryder Cup team?
nbc_golf_bubbleplayers_250817.jpg
03:11
FedExCup Playoff bubble bursts for some at the BMW
nbc_golf_scheffleronset_250817.jpg
08:13
Scheffler: Golf ‘means a heck of a lot to me’

Latest Clips

nbc_ffhh_adamthielentrade_250827.jpg
02:41
Impacts of Thielen trade on Vikings and Panthers
nbc_ffhh_rasheericesuspension_250827.jpg
05:10
How reported Rice suspension impacts Chiefs
nbc_roto_bills_250827.jpg
02:01
Can Bills finally get over the hump in 2025?
nbc_roto_acesdream_250827.jpg
01:40
Target Aces-Dream under in ‘unpredictable’ matchup
nbc_roto_patriots_250827.jpg
01:49
Bet under ‘all day’ on Patriots’ win total
nbc_roto_pablobusta_250827.jpg
01:25
U.S. Open best bets: Shelton vs. Carreno Busta
nbc_roto_dpoy_250827.jpg
02:14
DPOY best bets ahead of Week 1: Watt, Anderson Jr.
nbc_roto_commandersfutures_250827.jpg
02:10
Commanders a ‘realistic’ preseason Super Bowl bet
nbc_pft_under_pressure_close_250827.jpg
08:46
Under Pressure: AFC edition
nbc_pft_micah_contract_cowboys_250827.jpg
15:37
Cowboys continue to ‘step on rakes’ with contracts
thomas.jpg
02:45
Highlights: Thomas notches seventh triple-double
aja_and_angel.jpg
03:05
Highlights: Aces top Sky for 11th-straight win
nbc_pft_qb_trustworthy_250827.jpg
02:40
Huntley headlines most trustworthy QBs released
nbc_pft_deshaun_watson_browns_250827.jpg
05:14
Browns’ options for handling Watson
nbc_pft_dillion_sanders_qb_250827.jpg
04:40
Gabriel edges Shedeur to back up Flacco
nbc_pft_desmond_watson_closed_250827.jpg
02:27
Bucs are not closing the door on Watson
nbc_pft_shilo_saunders_buc_250827.jpg
02:31
Buccaneers release Shilo
nbc_pft_kyle_trask_bucs_250827.jpg
08:49
‘Unfortunate’ Trask hasn’t had true chance in NFL
nbc_pff_michigannewmexico_250826.jpg
02:04
Top impact players: New Mexico vs. Michigan
nbc_pff_illinoiswesternill_250826.jpg
02:04
Illinois’ top impact players vs. Western Illinois
nbc_pft_traviskelcetaylorswift_250827.jpg
06:47
Kelce, Swift announce their engagement
nbc_pft_shough_250827.jpg
09:28
What Rattler starting means for Shough
nbc_pft_nflonlaborday_250827.jpg
08:38
Florio: NFL on Labor Day weekend is ‘inevitable’
nbc_pft_SpencerRattler_250827.jpg
12:12
Expectations for Saints with Rattler starting
nbc_simms_kcwintotal_250826.jpg
06:34
Win total predictions for 2025: Chiefs
nbc_simms_denwintotal_250826.jpg
07:21
Win total predictions for 2025: Broncos
nbc_csu_arzcards_250826.jpg
04:17
Win total predictions for 2025: Cardinals
nbc_csu_laramsv2_250826.jpg
03:37
Win total predictions for 2025: Rams
nbc_simms_lvwintotal_250826.jpg
04:41
Win total predictions for 2025: Raiders
nbc_simms_lacwintotal_250826.jpg
05:30
Win total predictions for 2025: Chargers