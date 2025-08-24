Watch Now
LeBron, Clark among those showing Fleetwood love
The big nameshad thoughts on Tommy Fleetwood finally breaking through at the Tour Championship.
Wagner: Scheffler’s OB tee shot, Fleetwood’s win
Johnson Wagner joins Golf Central to discuss Tommy Fleetwood's emotional victory at the Tour Championship and why he thinks Keegan Bradley should be a playing captain at the Ryder Cup.
All eyes turn to Bradley’s Ryder Cup decisions
With the Tour Championship in the rearview mirror, Keegan Bradley's captain's picks for the U.S. Ryder Cup team take center stage.
Fleetwood: ‘Never fear failing’
Tommy Fleetwood joins Golf Central to talk through the significance of his Tour Championship win, his first victory on the PGA Tour.
‘No letup’ coming for Scheffler after 2025
The Golf Central crew doesn't see anything changing moving forward: Scottie Scheffler will continue to be at the top of the golf world.
Scheffler responds to name being mispronounced
Todd Lewis joins Golf Central from the Tour Championship to talk names and how frequently Round 3 heard the wrong ones said, between Scottie Scheffler, Tommy Fleetwood and even Todd himself.
Wagner takes his shot at East Lake’s 15th green
The Golf Central crew break down the difficulty of East Lake's 15th hole before Johnson Wagner attempts Keegan Bradley's and Sam Burns' shots from the green.
Bradley still weighing Ryder Cup selections
Golf Central showcases some of Keegan Bradley's 'fiery' Round 3 play at the Tour Championship before hearing from him about the difficulties of whether or not he should select himself for the Ryder Cup team.
Fleetwood proud of Round 3 putting at East Lake
Golf Central unpacks Tommy Fleetwood's 'candid' comments in the media center as he seeks his first win in 12 PGA Tour seasons before hearing from Fleetwood about his putting and weathering the tough conditions.
Wagner plays 15th hole at rainy East Lake
Johnson Wagner breaks down the 15th hole at East Lake Golf Course, explaining why weather will play a huge factor during the Tour Championship.