MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Washington Commanders Training Camp
Deebo Samuel Sr. fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp
Mike Evans fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Pittsburgh Steelers
Kaleb Johnson fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Top Clips

nbc_golf_johnsondrive_250824.jpg
Wagner: Scheffler’s OB tee shot, Fleetwood’s win
nbc_golf_rydercup_250824.jpg
All eyes turn to Bradley’s Ryder Cup decisions
tommy_fleetwood.jpg
Fleetwood: ‘Never fear failing’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

LeBron, Clark among those showing Fleetwood love

August 24, 2025 06:48 PM
The big nameshad thoughts on Tommy Fleetwood finally breaking through at the Tour Championship.
nbc_golf_johnsondrive_250824.jpg
5:38
Wagner: Scheffler’s OB tee shot, Fleetwood’s win
nbc_golf_rydercup_250824.jpg
11:28
All eyes turn to Bradley’s Ryder Cup decisions
tommy_fleetwood.jpg
9:08
Fleetwood: ‘Never fear failing’
nbc_golf_scheffler_250824.jpg
5:30
‘No letup’ coming for Scheffler after 2025
nbc_golf_schefflerfirsttee_250823.jpg
2:43
Scheffler responds to name being mispronounced
nbc_golf_johnsonwagner_250823.jpg
5:46
Wagner takes his shot at East Lake’s 15th green
nbc_golf_keeganbradley_250823.jpg
5:34
Bradley still weighing Ryder Cup selections
nbc_golf_tommyfleetwood_250823.jpg
7:59
Fleetwood proud of Round 3 putting at East Lake
nbc_golf_johhnson_wagner_intrv_250823.jpg
4:45
Wagner plays 15th hole at rainy East Lake
nbc_golf_johnsonwagnersegment_250822.jpg
5:22
Wagner tries to recreate Henley’s bunker shot
Related Videos

nbc_golf_scottieschefflersegment_250822.jpg
07:47
Lewis: Scheffler ‘unconcerned’ after uneven Rd. 2
nbc_golf_russelhenleysegment_250821.jpg
04:47
Henley rides hot putter to Tour Championship lead
nbc_golf_keeganbradley_250821.jpg
06:44
Debating potential U.S. Ryder Cup captain picks
nbc_golf_apalacheehighschool_250820.jpg
06:39
From coach to hero, how Phenix saved Apalachee
nbc_golf_brianrolapp_250820.jpg
10:51
Rolapp wants PGA Tour to be aggressive meritocracy
nbc_golf_tlewscottie_250820.jpg
06:55
Scheffler: Winning POY would be ‘very special’
nbc_golf_ewenmurray_250820.jpg
06:36
Fleetwood ‘due to win’ on the PGA Tour
nbc_golf_rexandtoddreax_250820.jpg
10:58
Unpacking changes Rolapp wants for PGA Tour
nbc_golf_masonhowell_250819.jpg
07:09
Howell reflects on ‘incredible week’ at US Amateur
nbc_golf_rorypresser_250819.jpg
14:39
McIlroy ‘didn’t hate’ Tour Champ. starting strokes
nbc_golf_pgatourschedule_250819.jpg
05:56
Return to Doral reopens signature events debate
nbc_golf_lewisreport_250819.jpg
12:14
Scheffler gets Scott back on bag for Tour Champ.
nbc_golf_maverickmcnealy_250819.jpg
08:20
What McNealy would bring to Ryder Cup team
nbc_golf_nialldoneganintv_250818.jpg
07:49
Shiels Donegan: I don’t give up easily
nbc_golf_beallkeaganbradley_250818.jpg
05:27
With play slipping, eyes on Bradley at East Lake
nbc_golf_matchplaytourchampionship_250818.jpg
02:39
Debating merits of match play for Tour Champ.
scottie_new_august.jpg
03:00
Scheffler’s chip-in on No. 17 was ‘Tiger-esque’
nbc_golf_eurorydercupstandings_250818.jpg
04:16
Team Europe ‘looks very dangerous’ for Ryder Cup
maverickthumbnailpgatourgolfchannelpodcast.jpg
11:27
Will McNealy, Griffin make U.S. Ryder Cup team?
nbc_golf_bubbleplayers_250817.jpg
03:11
FedExCup Playoff bubble bursts for some at the BMW
nbc_golf_scheffleronset_250817.jpg
08:13
Scheffler: Golf ‘means a heck of a lot to me’
golf_marco.jpg
05:11
Penge boosts Ryder Cup chances with DPWT victory
nbc_golf_bubbleboys_250816.jpg
08:50
Checking in on players on FedExCup Playoffs bubble
nbc_golf_schefflersound_250816.jpg
04:57
Scheffler talks run-in with rules officials at BMW
nbc_golf_macintyresound_250816.jpg
06:13
MacIntyre: ‘You give me crap, I’ll give you crap’
nbc_golf_gc_macintyresoundreax_250815.jpg
06:51
MacIntyre feels ‘comfortable’ at BMW Championship
nbc_golf_gc_schefflersoundreax_250815.jpg
02:45
Scheffler: It is ‘always fun’ playing with McIlroy
nbc_golf_nicolaiholeout_250814.jpg
32
Højgaard holes out for eagle twice in three holes
nbc_golf_jaimediaz_250813.jpg
07:20
The Olympic Club is more than just a golf course
nbc_golf_meghaganneinterview_250813.jpg
05:56
Ganne reflects on path to U.S. Women’s Amateur win

Latest Clips

henderson.jpg
05:05
Highlights: 2025 CPKC Women’s Open, Round 4
nbc_golf_tommywin_250824.jpg
02:24
Fleetwood finishes off win at Tour Championship
nbc_imsa_gtchallenge_250824.jpg
17:07
Highlights: IMSA Michelin GT Challenge at VIR
nbc_cyc_lv25stage2_250824.jpg
33:31
Highlights: 2025 Vuelta a España, Stage 2
nbc_pl_2robsmustoe_250824.jpg
03:04
Mustoe spotlights Pickford’s heroics for Everton
nbc_pl_2robslivarspreview_250824.jpg
04:02
Are Arsenal ready for Liverpool showdown?
nbc_pl_2robtzclip_250824.jpg
01:44
Biggest takeaways from Premier League Matchweek 2
nbc_pl_2robearle_250824.jpg
02:29
Palhinha ‘a brilliant pickup’ Frank’s Spurs
nbc_imsa_vpracingchallenge_250824.jpg
21:07
Highlights: VP Racing SportsCar Challenge at VIR
nbc_pl_lowedown_250824.jpg
05:59
Lowe Down: Lack of interest in Grealish is ‘weird’
nbc_pl_update_250824.1_copy.jpg
10:21
PL Update: Fulham split points with Man United
nbc_cyc_btpfull_250824.jpg
13:26
Vingegaard recovers from crash to steal Stage 2
nbc_pl_fulmupostgamev2_250824.jpg
06:13
Man United’s weaknesses exposed in Fulham draw
nbc_pl_amorimintv_250824.jpg
01:35
Amorim: We must focus on performance, not result
nbc_pl_nunointv_250824.jpg
46
Nuno wants to move forward and work with Forest
nbc_pl_brunointv_250824.jpg
02:09
Fernandes laments Man United’s draw against Fulham
nbc_pl_fulmu_250824.jpg
11:13
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Man United Matchweek 2
nbc_cyc_vueltastage2finish_250824.jpg
07:23
Highlights: Vuelta a España Stage 2 Finish
nbc_imsa_virmustang_250824.jpg
15:27
Highlights: Mustang Challenge at VIR
nbc_pl_fulgoal1_250824.jpg
01:10
Smith Rowe brings Fulham level against Man United
nbc_pl_mugoal1_250824.jpg
01:15
Yoro heads Manchester United 1-0 ahead of Fulham
nbc_pl_grealishndiayeintv_250824.jpg
01:28
Grealish, Ndiaye analyze Everton’s win v. Brighton
nbc_pl_evebha_250824.jpg
12:44
Extended HLs: Everton v. Brighton Matchweek 2
nbc_pl_cry_nfo_hl_250824.jpg
10:45
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Forest Matchweek 2
nbc_cyc_vueltastage2crash_250824.jpg
04:36
Wet conditions cause crash at Vuelta a España
nbc_pl_evebhapostgame_250824.jpg
01:57
Everton take down Brighton on ‘historic’ day
nbc_pl_nfo_goal1_250823.jpg
02:02
Hudson-Odoi equalizes for Forest against Palace
nbc_pl_evegoal2_250824.jpg
01:37
Garner’s belter doubles Everton’s lead
sarr_finish_copy.jpg
01:14
Sarr nets Palace’s opener v. Nottingham Forest
nbc_pl_evegoal1_250824.jpg
01:50
Ndiaye scores first goal at Hill Dickinson Stadium