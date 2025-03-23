 Skip navigation
Top News

koby_brea.jpg
Koby Brea leads the way as Kentucky beats Illinois 84-75 for first Sweet 16 appearance since 2019
marland_custate.jpg
Derik Queen’s buzzer-beating fadeaway gives Maryland a 72-71 March Madness win over Colorado State
TCU.jpg
Van Lith has double-double and TCU women going to 1st Sweet 16 in after 85-70 win over Louisville

Top Clips

nbc_golf_champshl_250323.jpg
Highlights: Jiménez wins Hoag Classic
nbc_golf_hovlandreax_250323.jpg
How Hovland made it back into the winner’s circle
nbc_nas_cupmiami_250323.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Homestead

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Thomas: Many 'positives to build on' from Valspar

March 23, 2025 07:45 PM
The Golf Central crew reflects on Justin Thomas' strong play at the Valspar Championship, and discuss the ways in which Thomas "played with freedom" throughout the tournament.
