 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Enquirer

Novak Djokovic’s US Open return will come against someone who’s never played a match there
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Cincinnati Reds
Joey Votto placed on the 10-day injured list by Reds with shoulder discomfort
NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard
NASCAR penalizes five Xfinity teams for inspection violations at Daytona

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_tourchampionshiplites_230824.jpg
Highlights: Tour Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_pga_bradleyinterview_230824.jpg
Bradley pleased after Tour Championship Round 1
nbc_nas_motormouths_regularseason_230824.jpg
Truex Jr. eyes regular season championship

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Enquirer

Novak Djokovic’s US Open return will come against someone who’s never played a match there
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Cincinnati Reds
Joey Votto placed on the 10-day injured list by Reds with shoulder discomfort
NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard
NASCAR penalizes five Xfinity teams for inspection violations at Daytona

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_tourchampionshiplites_230824.jpg
Highlights: Tour Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_pga_bradleyinterview_230824.jpg
Bradley pleased after Tour Championship Round 1
nbc_nas_motormouths_regularseason_230824.jpg
Truex Jr. eyes regular season championship

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

McIlroy fights through back injury at East Lake

August 24, 2023 06:36 PM
The Golf Central crew explains why Rory McIlroy was more impressive in Round 1 of the Tour Championship than his even-par 70 would indicate.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gc_lewisrorybackreport_230824.jpg
1:19
McIlroy playing Tour Championship despite injury
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_jonrahmdiscussion_230822.jpg
4:29
Rahm explains his issues with playoff format
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_toddlewisfredridley_230822.jpg
4:31
Ridley: Koch set an example on and off the course
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_toddlewismonahan_230822.jpg
5:53
Monahan, Womack on Koch’s community impact
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_toddlewisstewartfamily_230822.jpg
4:12
Stewart siblings enjoy honoring father’s legacy
Now Playing
nbc_golf_garykochspeechaward_230822.jpg
15:28
Koch accepts Payne Stewart Award
Now Playing
nbc_gc_penskesales_230821.jpg
1:14
Hovland’s final round ‘something to behold’
Now Playing
nbc_gc_grandwagoneer_230821.jpg
5:53
How will Johnson fill out U.S. Ryder Cup roster?
Now Playing
nbc_gc_homagambling_230821.jpg
7:32
What is the future of gambling in golf?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_fitzpatrickrd4_230820.jpg
1:07
Fitzpatrick: ‘Can’t do anything about a 61'
Now Playing