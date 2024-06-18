Watch Now
Khang, Lee, Ewing eyeing spot on U.S. Olympic team
Golf Central's Amy Rogers spoke with Ally Ewing and Alison Lee about their desires to play for Team USA in the Paris Olympics, as the four-person group will be finalized after the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.
KPMG excited to be ‘catalyst for change’
Paul Knopp, Chair and CEO of KPMG in the United States, talks about the organization's goal to create change in women's golf and technological advancements that will help measure performance.
LPGA Tour prioritizing fanbase, marketing efforts
LPGA commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan sits down with Golf Central to detail the Tour's future, highlighting areas of focus including building the fanbase, increased marketing efforts and more.
Lewis knows she ‘can be successful’ at Sahalee
LPGA legend Stacy Lewis speaks with Golf Central about KPMG's contributions to women's golf, Lexi Thompson's "resilience," and how she feels ahead of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.
Kang ‘thrilled to be back’ at Sahalee Country Club
Danielle Kang joined the Golf Central crew to discuss her mindset going into the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Sahalee Country Club, and what it meant to win the 2017 Women's PGA Championship.
Travelers Championship could yield many birdies
Golf Central's Hailey Hunter caught up with several golfers who will compete at the Travelers Championship and spoke with Xander Schauffele about his selection to Team USA for the Paris Olympics.
Zhang keeping a good mindset at KPMG Women’s PGA
Rose Zhang shares her mindset entering the KPMG Women's PGA Championship and how Sahalee Country Club suits her game, as well as her growth on Tour in such a short amount of time.
Tappen previews KPMG Women’s Leadership Summit
Kathryn Tappen joins Golf Central to discuss her expectations for hosting the 10th annual KPMG Women's Leadership Summit, how the event generates inspiring conversations and more.
Vu putting blinders on at KPMG Women’s PGA
Lilia Vu Interview talks about her successful comeback following a back injury, what she looks forward to at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship and what her favorite Taylor Swift song has been during her recovery.
McIlroy faces mental battle after U.S. Open loss
The Golf Central crew discusses how Rory McIlroy can overcome heartbreak after a dramatic finish at the U.S. Open. The 35 year-old missed two par putts inside of four feet, losing out on his fifth major title.