Brennan looks impressive in Utah

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 8 of 2025 season
Matthew Berry
,
Matthew Berry
,
Pressure builds at Martinsville on drivers seeking to make NASCAR Cup title race
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Takeaways from Week 9 of College Football: Is Ole Miss a lock for the College Football Playoff?
Nicole Auerbach
,
Nicole Auerbach
,
Top Clips
Can Ole Miss be trusted down the stretch?
Vanderbilt continues to look like legit contender
Highlights: Boston helps Washington down Illinois
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB 2025 Season
2025 Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 8 of 2025 season
Matthew Berry
,
Matthew Berry
,
Pressure builds at Martinsville on drivers seeking to make NASCAR Cup title race
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Takeaways from Week 9 of College Football: Is Ole Miss a lock for the College Football Playoff?
Nicole Auerbach
,
Nicole Auerbach
,
Top Clips
Can Ole Miss be trusted down the stretch?
Vanderbilt continues to look like legit contender
Highlights: Boston helps Washington down Illinois
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB 2025 Season
2025 Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Brennan looks impressive in Utah
October 26, 2025 12:13 AM
Golf Central dives into Michael Brennan's standout performance in Saturday's third round at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished the day atop the leaderboard as Sunday's final round looms.
Related Videos
05:16
Highlights: Bank of Utah Championship, Round 3
07:29
LPGA Highlights: International Crown, semifinals
58
Brennan positioned to win first PGA Tour title
04:06
Brennan leads after breakthrough 65 in Utah
40
Homa limps off green in Utah
04:15
Good Good CEO excited for sponsored PGA Tour event
05:52
Gainey adjusting quickly to the PGA Tour Champions
03:48
LPGA’s International Crown has ‘perfect’ format
09:54
The Sentry will not be played in 2026
06:24
Day optimistic about ‘full-stride’ return in 2026
06:37
Big Break returns alongside Good Good Golf in 2026
09:31
Will Bradley get another shot at the Ryder Cup?
04:39
Fleetwood’s ‘resilience’ the difference in India
04:47
Gang discusses Storm King Match Play Invitational
04:11
Thomas helping children with prosthetic devices
02:55
McIlroy overcomes slow start in DPW India, Rd. 2
01:38
Clark will play again in LPGA’s pro-am, The Annika
06:47
PGA Tour has ‘untapped potential’ internationally
03:26
DP World India Championship presents challenges
08:41
McIlroy wants to ‘shift narrative’ of Ryder Cup
06:26
Korn Ferry finale ‘one of greatest days in golf’
03:51
Hovland: Ryder Cup situation ‘pretty upsetting’
09:39
Will Rory stay motivated in 2026 and beyond?
05:38
NCAA golf, St Andrews Links making global impact
06:30
Thitikul’s growth in 2025 could lead to strong end
04:56
Factors impacting Tiger’s seventh back surgery
07:26
Watch: Korn Ferry Tour golfers earn PGA Tour cards
08:31
Highlights: Open de España, Round 4
05:28
Tiger undergoes lumbar disc replacement surgery
01:57
Thitikul’s Shanghai win ‘a statement for herself’
Latest Clips
02:48
Can Ole Miss be trusted down the stretch?
03:38
Vanderbilt continues to look like legit contender
04:50
Highlights: Boston helps Washington down Illinois
01:50
Highlights: Jokic, Nuggets dominate Suns
45
Moore reflects on ‘complete win’ vs. MSU
08:00
Highlights: Michigan wears down Michigan State
56
Marshall rips off 56-yard TD vs. Michigan State
01:59
Highlights: Grizzlies drop Pacers in blowout win
03:19
Marsh sets up Tullis’ touchdown vs. Michigan
01:52
Highlights: 76ers hold off Hornets in thriller
48
Haynes scores second touchdown against MSU
10:00
HLs: Xfinity Series at Martinsville on The CW
01:57
Highlights: Thunder handle Hawks in road win
45
Haynes extends Michigan’s lead vs. Michigan State
02:04
Highlights: Giddey, Jones lead Bulls past Magic
02:54
Analyzing Big Ten CFP contenders
01:41
Chiles powers in to get MSU on the board vs. UM
50
Underwood surges up left side for Michigan TD
04:59
Highlights: Notre Dame ties with Robert Morris
07:25
Walsh overwhelms for convincing 200m IM victory
06:46
Hobson nets triple crown with 200m freestyle win
05:59
Douglass’ sub-50 sets world record in 100m free
08:00
Corbeau ends Toronto World Cup with triple crown
01:45
Breaking down the CFB coaching carousel
06:43
Kos unstoppable in remarkable 100m backstroke win
07:29
McKeown shines, sets 200m backstroke world record
05:02
Walsh runs away with 100m butterfly in Toronto
07:03
Pallister shatters 800m freestyle world record
02:05
Liverpool must face ‘reality’ of their situation
06:07
Casas finishes Toronto World Cup with 400m IM win
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue