Monahan, Womack on Koch's community impact
Chris Womack and Jay Monahan speak with Todd Lewis about Gary Koch's embodiment of the PGA Tour's values after he received the Payne Stewart Award.
Rahm explains his issues with playoff format
Jon Rahm explains why he's looking for change in the FedExCup Playoff format.
Ridley: Koch set an example on and off the course
Fred Ridley looks back on his longtime friendship with Gary Koch as his former teammate at Florida received the 2023 Payne Stewart Award.
Stewart siblings enjoy honoring father’s legacy
Todd Lewis talks with Payne Stewart's children, Aaron Stewart and Chelsea Stewart O'Brien, at the ceremony for the award in his name to talk about the significance of continuing to honor their father's legacy.
Koch accepts Payne Stewart Award
Gary Koch gives a speech after receiving the Payne Stewart award.
Hovland’s final round ‘something to behold’
Viktor Hovland's historic final round to win the BMW Championship could be a mark for his breakout as one of golf's absolute best.
How will Johnson fill out U.S. Ryder Cup roster?
The Golf Central crew discusses how Zach Johnson may fill out his Ryder Cup roster.
What is the future of gambling in golf?
Max Homa wasn't happy with a fan who tried to distract him and Chris Kirk due to a bet. The Golf Central crew talks about the future of the relationship between golf and gambling.
Fitzpatrick: ‘Can’t do anything about a 61'
Matt Fitzpatrick went 15-under in the BMW Championship, leaving Chicago pleased with his performance and unbothered by losing to Viktor Hovland, who shot an astounding 61 in Round 4.
Ball striking keys Hovland’s BMW win
The Golf Central crew breaks down Viktor Hovland's victory at the BMW Championship and the victory could mean for the young champion moving forward.