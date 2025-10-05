 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 5: Brock Bowers, Calvin Ridley injuries; Taysom Hill update
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Minnesota Wild at Vegas Golden Knights
Wild give goalie Filip Gustavsson a 5-year, $34 million contract extension
MLB: Playoffs-New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays
Kirk homers twice as Blue Jays end playoff skid by thumping Yankees 10-1 in Game 1 of ALDS

nbc_golf_stacylewis_251004.jpg
Lewis: ‘Physically, I’m ready’ for retirement
nbc_cfb_ohio_td5_jeremiah2_251004.jpg
Smith scores second TD of game vs. Minnesota
nbc_cfb_ohio_trick_td_use_251004.jpg
OSU’s trick play return sets up Jackson TD

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Nelly 'a little disappointed' in not winning Lotte

October 4, 2025 09:35 PM
Nelly Korda joins Golf Central after the 2025 Lotte Championship to reflect on her feelings of falling short of winning yet again and explain what happaned on her bad tee shot on the 16th.
nbc_golf_stacylewis_251004.jpg
2:17
Lewis: ‘Physically, I’m ready’ for retirement
nbc_golf_higgo_251004.jpg
3:16
Higgo won’t chase during Round 4 in Jackson
nbc_golf_tomkim_251003.jpg
6:09
Kim looking to rejoin winner’s circle at Sanderson
nbc_golf_gcblock2_251002.jpg
5:02
Analyzing Homa’s first round at Sanderson Farms
nbc_golf_bethann_251001.jpg
9:20
Why Solheim Cup doesn’t have the Envelope Rule
nbc_golf_euroryder_251001.jpg
5:53
European Ryder Cup team condemns crowd hostility
nbc_golf_toddlewis_251001.jpg
5:52
Højgaard: European team has a DNA in Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_furykint_251001.jpg
7:38
Furyk: U.S. team showed a lot of grit at Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_lpgaupdatev2_250930.jpg
5:19
Korda seeks first 2025 win at Lotte Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_dereksprague_250930.jpg
13:06
Sprague on Ryder Cup crowd control procedures
nbc_golf_rexlavclipSDR_251001.jpg
10:17
Will Tiger be U.S. captain for 46th Ryder Cup?
nbc_golf_richlerner_250930.jpg
15:42
U.S. needs ‘European template’ in Ryder Cup play
nbc_golf_gtrorydiscussion_250930.jpg
07:51
‘Sun is shining’ on McIlroy after stellar 2025
nbc_golf_rydercupfansv2_250929.jpg
09:47
Lavner: Changing envelope rule a tricky situation
nbc_golf_brandelryderrecap_250929.jpg
13:43
Examining Team USA mistakes in Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_rydercupfans_250929.jpg
08:13
Should 2033 PGA Champ. be moved from Bethpage?
nbc_golf_gcp_teamusagrades_250928.jpg
06:38
DeChambeau, Schauffele top US Ryder Cup performers
nbc_golf_gcp_teameurogrades_250928.jpg
14:40
Fleetwood leads Europe’s top Ryder Cup performers
tie.jpg
03:46
Will the Ryder Cup end in a tie?
nbc_golf_podfansclip_250924.jpg
04:47
Bethpage Black to offer unique viewing experience
nbc_golf_rorybryson_250920.jpg
03:53
Rory-Bryson beef heating up ahead of Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_dpwt_250920.jpg
06:49
Highlights: 2025 Fedex Open de France, Round 3
nbc_golf_kornferryr3_250920.jpg
07:57
HLs: Nationwide Children’s Hospital Champ., Rd 3
nbc_golf_dpworldtour_250919.jpg
02:00
Highlights: 2025 Fedex Open de France, Round 2
nbc_golf_nellyandstacy_250919.jpg
06:53
Nelly seeking ‘consistency’, Lewis’ irons heat up
nbc_golf_kornferryr2_250919.jpg
07:58
HLs: Nationwide Children’s Hospital Champ., Rd 2
nbc_golf_dpwt_250918.jpg
04:08
Highlights: 2025 Fedex Open de France, Round 1
nbc_golf_kfthighlights_250918.jpg
04:18
HLs: Nationwide Children’s Hospital Champ., Rd 1
nbc_golf_capgemini_250917.jpg
12:36
Watson reflects on Ryder Cup as player and captain
Road_to_Ryder_raw.jpg
01:41
Will Scheffler carry dominance over to Ryder Cup?
Lewis_retirement_raw.jpg
09:10
Lewis unpacks retiring from LPGA after 2025 season
nbc_golf_roundtable_250917.jpg
10:41
Bethpage Black will have ‘very, very vocal crowd’
nbc_golf_reidint_250916.jpg
12:07
Reid: Golf is better when Hull is winning
nbc_golf_kapalua_250916.jpg
05:20
Kapalua will not host 2026 edition of The Sentry
nbc_golf_ryderrt_250916.jpg
08:39
How will U.S. Ryder Cup team integrate DeChambeau?
nbc_golf_darrenclarke_250915.jpg
12:54
Clarke: Nothing comes close to being in Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_lannywadkinsinterview_250915.jpg
12:47
Wadkins: Bradley made ‘great decision’ to not play
nbc_golf_roundtable_250915.jpg
12:05
Scheffler brings ‘intimidation factor’ to U.S.
nbc_golf_koivungcpod_250915.jpg
07:39
Koivun displays difficulties of pro decision
nbc_golf_gteurosrydercup_250915.jpg
04:22
European Ryder Cup team preparing for noise

nbc_cfb_ohio_td5_jeremiah2_251004.jpg
01:02
Smith scores second TD of game vs. Minnesota
nbc_cfb_ohio_trick_td_use_251004.jpg
03:04
OSU’s trick play return sets up Jackson TD
nbc_cfb_halftime_show_251004.jpg
02:39
What’s next for Penn State and Texas after Week 6?
nbc_cfb_ohiostate_td3_251004.jpg
01:02
Tate torches Minnesota defense for Ohio State TD
nbc_cfb_oho_td2_jeremiah_1_251004.jpg
47
Sayin hits Smith for touchdown vs. Minnesota
nbc_cfb_ohio_td1_251004.jpg
01:03
Ohio State’s Donaldson powers in vs. Minnesota
nbc_nas_xfinityroval_251004.jpg
09:55
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Charlotte on The CW
nbc_golf_sanderson3_251004.jpg
08:13
HLs: 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 3
PennStateUpsetLoss.jpg
02:38
UCLA stuns Penn State for first win of 2025
nbc_cfb_ndboise_251004.jpg
09:14
Highlights: Notre Dame overpowers Boise State
nbc_cfb_freemanint_251004.jpg
01:10
Freeman knew Boise State would be ‘gritty’ vs. ND
nbc_cfb_carrint_251004.jpg
42
Carr: Notre Dame’s depth is ‘unbelievable’
nbc_cfb_pricetd_251004.jpg
52
Price scores TD on insane run vs. Boise State
nbc_horse_coolmore_251004.jpg
01:49
Rhetorical powers to win in Coolmore Turf Mile
nbc_cfb_fieldstd_251004.jpg
01:35
Fields gets up for TD after overturned score
nbc_horse_claiborne_251004.jpg
02:06
Ted Noffey wins Claiborne Breeders’ Futurity
nbc_horse_americanpharoh_251004.jpg
01:59
Intrepido’s late surge nets American Pharoah win
nbc_cfb_ndint_250104.jpg
01:32
Johnson comes up with big interception for ND
nbc_cfb_ndtdextrapt_251004.jpg
01:22
Love scores TD, Carr finds Pauling for conversion
nbc_cfb_boisetd1_251004.jpg
45
Madsen takes it himself on perfect fake vs. ND
nbc_horse_thoroughbred_251004.jpg
01:21
Praying outlasts Vahva to win the TCA Stakes
nbc_cfb_ndtd1_251004.jpg
01:12
Pauling hauls in back shoulder pass from Carr
nbc_pl_plupdate_251004.jpg
11:51
PL Update: Estevao lifts Chelsea past Liverpool
nbc_cfb_4thdownstop_251004.jpg
32
Boise stuffs Notre Dame at goal line on 4th down
nbc_intv_caballero_251004.jpg
04:19
Caballero ‘so proud’ of Chelsea’s performance
nbc_pl_slotintv_251004.jpg
03:00
Slot reacts to heartbreaking loss against Chelsea
nbc_pl_cheliv_251004.jpg
12:56
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Liverpool Matchweek 7
nbc_cfb_psuwhiteoutlookback_251004.jpg
01:31
Inside the energy behind Penn State’s White Out
nbc_cfb_uscdefensepkg_251004.jpg
02:15
USC’s ‘improving’ defense could be the difference
nbc_pl_chelivpostgame_251004.jpg
02:20
Chelsea ‘showed no fear’ in win over Liverpool